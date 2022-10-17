Read full article on original website
Related
Doc's Sports Service
Girona vs Osasuna Prediction, 10/23/2022 La Liga Soccer Pick, Tips and Odds
Odds/Point Spread: Girona (+155) Osasuna (+190) Girona (2-2-5) will compete against Osasuna (4-1-4) at Estadi Montilivi on Sunday. Osasuna are priced at +190 and Girona are priced +155. The total is set at 2.5. The starting goaltenders will be Juan Carlos Girona and Sergio Herrera Osasuna. Girona surrendered 15 goals...
Doc's Sports Service
Everton vs Crystal Palace Prediction, 10/22/2022 EPL Soccer Pick, Tips and Odds
Odds/Point Spread: Everton (+160) Crystal Palace (+197) Goodison Park is where Crystal Palace (3-4-3) will take on Everton (2-4-5) on Saturday. Everton open at +160 while Crystal Palace are at +197. The over/under is 2.75. The goalies expected to start will be Jordan Pickford for Everton and Vicente Guaita for Crystal Palace.
Doc's Sports Service
Leeds United vs Fulham Prediction, 10/23/2022 EPL Soccer Pick, Tips and Odds
Odds/Point Spread: Leeds United (+100) Fulham (+275) Leeds United (2-3-4) are welcoming Fulham (3-3-4) at Elland Road on Sunday. Leeds United open at +100 while Fulham are at +275. The total has been set at 2.5. The starting goalkeepers are Illan Meslier for Leeds United and Bernd Leno for Fulham.
Doc's Sports Service
Nottingham Forest vs Liverpool Prediction, 10/22/2022 EPL Soccer Pick, Tips and Odds
Location: The City Ground in West Bridgford, England. Odds/Point Spread: Nottingham Forest (+1100) Liverpool (-370) The Reds (4-4-2) are traveling to The City Ground on Saturday where they will play the Tricky Trees (1-3-7). The Tricky Trees open at +1100 while Liverpool are at -370. The betting total comes in at 2.5. The goalies protecting the net are Dean Henderson for Nottingham Forest and Alisson for Liverpool.
Doc's Sports Service
Manchester City vs Brighton Prediction, 10/22/2022 EPL Soccer Pick, Tips and Odds
Odds/Point Spread: Manchester City (-495) Brighton (+1100) Manchester City (7-2-1) will try to beat Brighton (4-3-3) at Etihad Stadium on Saturday. Manchester City are priced at -495 while Brighton are at +1100. The total comes in at 2.75. The expected starting goalies are Ederson for Manchester City and Robert Sanchez for Brighton.
Doc's Sports Service
CF Montreal vs New York City FC Prediction, 10/23/2022 MLS Soccer Pick, Tips and Odds
Odds/Point Spread: Montreal (+102) New York City (+280) Saputo Stadium is the site where NYCFC (16-7-11) will go up against CF Montreal (20-5-9) on Sunday. NYCFC is priced at +280 and CFM is at +102. The over/under comes in at 2.75. The expected starting goalkeepers are James Pantemis for CF Montreal and Sean Johnson for New York City FC.
Is Tottenham vs Newcastle on TV tonight? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Premier League fixture
Newcastle face Tottenham this afternoon in London looking to underline their European credentials.Eddie Howe’s side are in fine form, notably Miguel Almiron continues to catch the eye following a delightful winner midweek over Everton. Antonio Conte is struggling to get a tune out of Spurs, even though the results have proven impressive until midweek.A 2-0 loss at Manchester United, in a game which was mostly one-sided in favour of the hosts, leaves Conte doubting his side’s title credentials.Here’s everything you need to know.What time is Tottenham vs Newcastle?The match will kick off at 4:30pm BST on Saturday 23 October.How...
Verstappen leads tributes to Red Bull founder Mateschitz
Formula One world champion Max Verstappen led the tributes on Sunday to Red Bull founder Dietrich Mateschitz, who turned the energy drink into a worldwide success and pumped money into a title-winning F1 team and several football clubs. - Success in football and F1 - Apart from its substantial investment in the F1 team, Red Bull bought the football club of the Austrian city of Salzburg in 2005, then in 2009 acquired Leipzig when the German team were languishing in the fifth division.
Comments / 0