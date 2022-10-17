Read full article on original website
Doc's Sports Service
Celta Vigo vs Getafe Prediction, 10/23/2022 La Liga Soccer Pick, Tips and Odds
Odds/Point Spread: Celta Vigo (-130) Getafe (+425) Estadio de Balaídos is where Getafe (2-3-5) will attempt to defeat Celta Vigo (3-1-6) on Sunday. Celta de Vigo opens at -130 while Getafe are priced +425. The total is 2.5. The expected starting goalkeepers are Agustin Marchesin Celta Vigo and David Soria Getafe.
Everton vs Crystal Palace Prediction, 10/22/2022 EPL Soccer Pick, Tips and Odds
Odds/Point Spread: Everton (+160) Crystal Palace (+197) Goodison Park is where Crystal Palace (3-4-3) will take on Everton (2-4-5) on Saturday. Everton open at +160 while Crystal Palace are at +197. The over/under is 2.75. The goalies expected to start will be Jordan Pickford for Everton and Vicente Guaita for Crystal Palace.
Nottingham Forest vs Liverpool Prediction, 10/22/2022 EPL Soccer Pick, Tips and Odds
Location: The City Ground in West Bridgford, England. Odds/Point Spread: Nottingham Forest (+1100) Liverpool (-370) The Reds (4-4-2) are traveling to The City Ground on Saturday where they will play the Tricky Trees (1-3-7). The Tricky Trees open at +1100 while Liverpool are at -370. The betting total comes in at 2.5. The goalies protecting the net are Dean Henderson for Nottingham Forest and Alisson for Liverpool.
Aston Villa vs Brentford Prediction, 10/23/2022 EPL Soccer Pick, Tips and Odds
Odds/Point Spread: Aston Villa (+100) Brentford (+260) Aston Villa (2-3-5) will try to defeat Brentford (3-5-3) at Villa Park on Sunday. Aston Villa open at +100 and Brentford are at +260. The total comes in at 2.75. The starting goaltenders are Emiliano Martinez for Aston Villa and David Raya for Brentford.
Tottenham vs Newcastle United Prediction, 10/23/2022 EPL Soccer Pick, Tips and Odds
Location: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, England. Odds/Point Spread: Tottenham (+109) Newcastle United (+255) Tottenham Hotspur Stadium is where Newcastle United (4-6-1) will take on Tottenham (7-2-2) on Sunday. Tottenham are priced at +109 while Newcastle United are at +255. The total comes in at 2.5. The expected starting goaltenders will be Hugo Lloris for Tottenham and Nick Pope for Newcastle United.
Manchester City vs Brighton Prediction, 10/22/2022 EPL Soccer Pick, Tips and Odds
Odds/Point Spread: Manchester City (-495) Brighton (+1100) Manchester City (7-2-1) will try to beat Brighton (4-3-3) at Etihad Stadium on Saturday. Manchester City are priced at -495 while Brighton are at +1100. The total comes in at 2.75. The expected starting goalies are Ederson for Manchester City and Robert Sanchez for Brighton.
Southampton vs Arsenal Prediction, 10/23/2022 EPL Soccer Pick, Tips and Odds
Location: St. Mary's Stadium in Southampton, England. Odds/Point Spread: Southampton (+475) Arsenal (-170) The Gunners (9-0-1) are headed to St. Mary's Stadium on Sunday where they will attempt to beat the Saints (3-2-6). The Saints are priced at +475 and Arsenal are at -170. The over/under is set at 2.75. The goalkeepers protecting the net will be Gavin Bazunu for Southampton and Aaron Ramsdale for Arsenal.
Austin FC vs FC Dallas Prediction, 10/23/2022 MLS Soccer Pick, Tips and Odds
Odds/Point Spread: Austin (-110) Dallas (+275) The Verde and Black (16-8-10) host FC Dallas (14-11-9) at Q2 Stadium on Sunday. Austin FC opens at -110 while FCD is at +275. The betting total comes in at 2.5. The goaltenders protecting the net will be Brad Stuver for Austin FC and Maarten Paes for FC Dallas.
