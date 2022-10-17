Read full article on original website
Doc's Sports Service
Valladolid vs Real Sociedad Prediction, 10/22/2022 La Liga Soccer Pick, Tips and Odds
Location: Estadio Municipal José Zorrilla in Valladolid, Spain. Odds/Point Spread: Valladolid (+270) Real Sociedad (+110) Estadio Municipal José Zorrilla is the location where Real Sociedad (7-1-2) will meet Valladolid (3-2-5) on Saturday. The White and Violets open at +270 and Real Sociedad are priced +110. The over/under has been set at 2.75. The men protecting the net are Sergio Asenjo Valladolid and Alejandro Remiro Real Sociedad.
Girona vs Osasuna Prediction, 10/23/2022 La Liga Soccer Pick, Tips and Odds
Odds/Point Spread: Girona (+155) Osasuna (+190) Girona (2-2-5) will compete against Osasuna (4-1-4) at Estadi Montilivi on Sunday. Osasuna are priced at +190 and Girona are priced +155. The total is set at 2.5. The starting goaltenders will be Juan Carlos Girona and Sergio Herrera Osasuna. Girona surrendered 15 goals...
Everton vs Crystal Palace Prediction, 10/22/2022 EPL Soccer Pick, Tips and Odds
Odds/Point Spread: Everton (+160) Crystal Palace (+197) Goodison Park is where Crystal Palace (3-4-3) will take on Everton (2-4-5) on Saturday. Everton open at +160 while Crystal Palace are at +197. The over/under is 2.75. The goalies expected to start will be Jordan Pickford for Everton and Vicente Guaita for Crystal Palace.
Leeds United vs Fulham Prediction, 10/23/2022 EPL Soccer Pick, Tips and Odds
Odds/Point Spread: Leeds United (+100) Fulham (+275) Leeds United (2-3-4) are welcoming Fulham (3-3-4) at Elland Road on Sunday. Leeds United open at +100 while Fulham are at +275. The total has been set at 2.5. The starting goalkeepers are Illan Meslier for Leeds United and Bernd Leno for Fulham.
Aston Villa vs Brentford Prediction, 10/23/2022 EPL Soccer Pick, Tips and Odds
Odds/Point Spread: Aston Villa (+100) Brentford (+260) Aston Villa (2-3-5) will try to defeat Brentford (3-5-3) at Villa Park on Sunday. Aston Villa open at +100 and Brentford are at +260. The total comes in at 2.75. The starting goaltenders are Emiliano Martinez for Aston Villa and David Raya for Brentford.
Manchester City vs Brighton Prediction, 10/22/2022 EPL Soccer Pick, Tips and Odds
Odds/Point Spread: Manchester City (-495) Brighton (+1100) Manchester City (7-2-1) will try to beat Brighton (4-3-3) at Etihad Stadium on Saturday. Manchester City are priced at -495 while Brighton are at +1100. The total comes in at 2.75. The expected starting goalies are Ederson for Manchester City and Robert Sanchez for Brighton.
Austin FC vs FC Dallas Prediction, 10/23/2022 MLS Soccer Pick, Tips and Odds
Odds/Point Spread: Austin (-110) Dallas (+275) The Verde and Black (16-8-10) host FC Dallas (14-11-9) at Q2 Stadium on Sunday. Austin FC opens at -110 while FCD is at +275. The betting total comes in at 2.5. The goaltenders protecting the net will be Brad Stuver for Austin FC and Maarten Paes for FC Dallas.
Tottenham vs Newcastle live stream: How to watch Premier League fixture online and on TV today
Tottenham aim to bounce back at home to Newcastle following an emphatic beating at Manchester United midweek. Spurs have a vital Champions League match against Sporting next week, but Antonio Conte will be determined to get back on track in the Premier League here. Eddie Howe’s side arrive in fine form, particularly through Miguel Almiron, who struck the winner against Everton to further boost their hopes of qualifying for Europe next season.The Magpies have also announced a mid-season trip to Saudi Arabia when the league breaks for the World Cup. Here’s everything you need to know.What time is Tottenham...
