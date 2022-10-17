Read full article on original website
WLBT
Brookhaven felon escaped custody Thursday; still at large
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Brookhaven man wanted for felony gun possession and felony fleeing is at large after having escaped police custody Thursday night. Rashan Smith has a long felony record, according to Brookhaven Police chief Kenneth Collins. Rashan, 35, had been apprehended and handcuffed after a brief car chase and foot chase.
WLBT
City of Jackson issues boil water notice for 380 connections
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The City of Jackson and the Sewer Utilities Division have issued a boil water notice for 380 connections due to the recent loss of water pressure. The following streets and subdivisions are under boil water notice until further notice:. PWS 250012 12. [3000-3199] Forest Hill Road:...
WLBT
Things To Know Thursday, October 20
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed. Jackson Police have arrested and charged a man in the death...
WLBT
Weapon confiscated, teens arrested outside Crystal Springs High School
CRYSTAL SPRINGS, Miss. (WLBT) - One assault-style rifle has been confiscated and two juveniles have been placed under arrest following an incident in front of Crystal Springs High School Friday afternoon. Crystal Springs Police Chief Tony Hemphill said officers responded to a report of students brandishing weapons. A male and...
WLBT
Settlement: Richard’s Disposal to stay in Jackson until April 1
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A federal judge has finalized a settlement agreement between the City of Jackson and Richard’s Disposal. Under the terms of the agreement, Richard’s will continue to pick up trash in the capital city at least until April 1, 2023. The council has agreed to...
WLBT
Mayor Lumumba to testify on Jackson crime before state lawmakers
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A new date has been set for Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba to testify before state lawmakers on Jackson crime. House Judiciary B Committee Chairman Nick Bain says the mayor’s subpoena has been re-issued for November 21. It was previously scheduled for November 17, but Lumumba...
WLBT
Firm selected by Jackson’s RFP will get water system contract, city attorney says
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - While the state of Mississippi and the city of Jackson are both looking for management companies to helm the city’s water system for the next twelve months, City Attorney Catoria Martin said the firm selected by Jackson’s request for proposals will be the one the city chooses and pays.
Mississippi police looking for man on the loose wearing handcuffs
Mississippi police say they are looking for a suspect who is on the loose wearing handcuffs. The Brookhaven Police posted about the man being sought by officers on its Facebook page but offered few details about why the man was wearing handcuffs. At approximately 8:10 p.m. Thursday, police posted a...
Bond set for second suspect in fatal Oxford hit-and-run
OXFORD, Miss. (WJTV) – One of the suspects in a deadly hit-and-run in Oxford has had formal charges filed against him, and his bond was also set. Walker Fielder, 21, of Madison, died after being hit by a vehicle in Oxford on Sunday, October 16. Blanche Williamson, of Raleigh, North Carolina, was also hit by […]
State historical marker approved to honor Mississippi man murdered in 1955 on courthouse lawn as he worked to help Blacks register to vote
A historical marker will soon be placed on the lawn of the Lincoln County/Brookhaven Government Complex in honor of a man who was murdered on its lawn in 1955. Lamar “Ditney” Smith was murdered in front of multiple witnesses as he worked to help African American residents register to vote.
WAPT
Vehicle fire shuts down lanes on I-55
JACKSON, Miss. — A vehicle fire brought traffic to a standstill on I-55 near County Line Road. Three lanes of traffic were blocked in the Northbound lanes near exit 102 while authorities work to put the fire out. According to Jackson Fire Assistant Chief Patrick Armon, a trailer hauling...
Jackson man charged in death of 14-month-old
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A man has been charged with capital murder in connection to the death of a 14-month-old. Deputy Police Chief Deric Hearn said 14-month-old Kahari Lofton was taken to the University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC) on September 29, 2022, due to breathing issues. Lofton died at UMMC as a result of […]
WLBT
Third person charged in shooting death of Lake student
SCOTT COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - Three people are now charged with murder in the shooting death of Lake High School football player Travis Jones. “It was determined that there had possibly been some messages and a past feud that happened that led to this particular incident,” Capt. Willie Anderson of the Scott Co. Sheriff’s Office explained.
WLBT
Multi-vehicle wreck kills log truck driver in Rankin County
RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - A highway wreck involving four vehicles killed a log truck driver in South Rankin County Thursday morning. According to the Mississippi Highway Patrol, at about 9:35 a.m., multiple drivers heading east on Highway 18 near Puckett were in the process of coming to a stop behind a trash hauler.
mageenews.com
Ambulance Involved in Wreck on Hwy 49
Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. At approximately 1 o’clock Wednesday afternoon, October 19, 2022, a wreck involving an ambulance and car occurred in front of Angela’s.
WLBT
Missing Fayette man dies after crashing into tree in Franklin Co.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - A man who was reported missing by his family last month died during a crash in Franklin County. The Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to the fatal crash Wednesday morning on Highway 33 North. Lenelle Snyder, 35, of Fayette, Mississippi, was traveling north when he left...
Highway 51 to temporarily close in Madison County
MADISON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) announced U.S. Highway 51 will temporarily close in Madison County. The highway’s southbound lanes between Park Drive and Yandell Avenue will be closed on Wednesday, October 19 for cross drain repair. The closure will be from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
WAPT
Shooting victim found inside SUV dies at hospital, JPD says
JACKSON, Miss. — The victim of a shooting in Jackson died while undergoing surgery. Deputy Chief Deric Hearn said 43-year-old Christopher Wansley was found about 9 p.m. Monday inside an SUV in the 2800 block of Greenwood Avenue suffering from gunshot wounds. Wansley was taken to the University of...
vicksburgnews.com
Vicksburg woman arrested for forgery
A Vicksburg woman was arrested on Friday after cashing a forged check, according to police. According to the Vicksburg Police Department, Racheal Vinzant, 33, of Vicksburg was arrested Friday, Oct. 14, on a charge of uttering a forgery after she cashed a check she had written against a closed account at a local grocery store.
WLBT
Bozeman Road widening project could be bid out next spring, engineer says
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Chances are, if you’ve driven along Bozeman Road lately, you’ve experienced lane closures and slower traffic. That’s because utility companies are working to move power poles, internet cables and other utilities to make way for the Bozeman Road Widening Project. “The utilities, each...
