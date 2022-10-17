ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hinds County, MS

Related
WLBT

Brookhaven felon escaped custody Thursday; still at large

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Brookhaven man wanted for felony gun possession and felony fleeing is at large after having escaped police custody Thursday night. Rashan Smith has a long felony record, according to Brookhaven Police chief Kenneth Collins. Rashan, 35, had been apprehended and handcuffed after a brief car chase and foot chase.
BROOKHAVEN, MS
WLBT

City of Jackson issues boil water notice for 380 connections

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The City of Jackson and the Sewer Utilities Division have issued a boil water notice for 380 connections due to the recent loss of water pressure. The following streets and subdivisions are under boil water notice until further notice:. PWS 250012 12. [3000-3199] Forest Hill Road:...
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

Things To Know Thursday, October 20

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed. Jackson Police have arrested and charged a man in the death...
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

Settlement: Richard’s Disposal to stay in Jackson until April 1

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A federal judge has finalized a settlement agreement between the City of Jackson and Richard’s Disposal. Under the terms of the agreement, Richard’s will continue to pick up trash in the capital city at least until April 1, 2023. The council has agreed to...
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

Mayor Lumumba to testify on Jackson crime before state lawmakers

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A new date has been set for Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba to testify before state lawmakers on Jackson crime. House Judiciary B Committee Chairman Nick Bain says the mayor’s subpoena has been re-issued for November 21. It was previously scheduled for November 17, but Lumumba...
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Bond set for second suspect in fatal Oxford hit-and-run

OXFORD, Miss. (WJTV) – One of the suspects in a deadly hit-and-run in Oxford has had formal charges filed against him, and his bond was also set. Walker Fielder, 21, of Madison, died after being hit by a vehicle in Oxford on Sunday, October 16. Blanche Williamson, of Raleigh, North Carolina, was also hit by […]
OXFORD, MS
WAPT

Vehicle fire shuts down lanes on I-55

JACKSON, Miss. — A vehicle fire brought traffic to a standstill on I-55 near County Line Road. Three lanes of traffic were blocked in the Northbound lanes near exit 102 while authorities work to put the fire out. According to Jackson Fire Assistant Chief Patrick Armon, a trailer hauling...
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Jackson man charged in death of 14-month-old

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A man has been charged with capital murder in connection to the death of a 14-month-old. Deputy Police Chief Deric Hearn said 14-month-old Kahari Lofton was taken to the University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC) on September 29, 2022, due to breathing issues. Lofton died at UMMC as a result of […]
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

Third person charged in shooting death of Lake student

SCOTT COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - Three people are now charged with murder in the shooting death of Lake High School football player Travis Jones. “It was determined that there had possibly been some messages and a past feud that happened that led to this particular incident,” Capt. Willie Anderson of the Scott Co. Sheriff’s Office explained.
SCOTT COUNTY, MS
WLBT

Multi-vehicle wreck kills log truck driver in Rankin County

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - A highway wreck involving four vehicles killed a log truck driver in South Rankin County Thursday morning. According to the Mississippi Highway Patrol, at about 9:35 a.m., multiple drivers heading east on Highway 18 near Puckett were in the process of coming to a stop behind a trash hauler.
RANKIN COUNTY, MS
mageenews.com

Ambulance Involved in Wreck on Hwy 49

Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. At approximately 1 o’clock Wednesday afternoon, October 19, 2022, a wreck involving an ambulance and car occurred in front of Angela’s.
MAGEE, MS
WJTV 12

Highway 51 to temporarily close in Madison County

MADISON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) announced U.S. Highway 51 will temporarily close in Madison County. The highway’s southbound lanes between Park Drive and Yandell Avenue will be closed on Wednesday, October 19 for cross drain repair. The closure will be from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
MADISON COUNTY, MS
WAPT

Shooting victim found inside SUV dies at hospital, JPD says

JACKSON, Miss. — The victim of a shooting in Jackson died while undergoing surgery. Deputy Chief Deric Hearn said 43-year-old Christopher Wansley was found about 9 p.m. Monday inside an SUV in the 2800 block of Greenwood Avenue suffering from gunshot wounds. Wansley was taken to the University of...
JACKSON, MS
vicksburgnews.com

Vicksburg woman arrested for forgery

A Vicksburg woman was arrested on Friday after cashing a forged check, according to police. According to the Vicksburg Police Department, Racheal Vinzant, 33, of Vicksburg was arrested Friday, Oct. 14, on a charge of uttering a forgery after she cashed a check she had written against a closed account at a local grocery store.
VICKSBURG, MS
WLBT

Bozeman Road widening project could be bid out next spring, engineer says

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Chances are, if you’ve driven along Bozeman Road lately, you’ve experienced lane closures and slower traffic. That’s because utility companies are working to move power poles, internet cables and other utilities to make way for the Bozeman Road Widening Project. “The utilities, each...
JACKSON, MS

