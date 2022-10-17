Read full article on original website
Doc's Sports Service
FC Augsburg vs RB Leipzig Prediction, 10/22/2022 Bundesliga Soccer Pick, Tips and Odds
Odds/Point Spread: FC Augsburg (-175) RB Leipzig (+435) WWK Arena is the site where RB Leipzig (4-3-3) will try to defeat FC Augsburg (4-1-5) on Saturday. FC Augsburg are priced at -175 while RB Leipzig are at +435. The total is set at 2.75. The goaltenders protecting the net will be Rafal Gikiewicz for FC Augsburg and Janis Blaswich for RB Leipzig.
Doc's Sports Service
Osasuna vs Espanyol Prediction, 10/20/2022 La Liga Soccer Pick, Tips and Odds
Odds/Point Spread: Osasuna (+105) Espanyol (+250) Estadio El Sadar is the location where Espanyol (2-3-4) will take on Osasuna (4-1-3) on Thursday. Espanyol are priced at +250 and Osasuna are priced +105. The over/under comes in at 2.75. The starting goalkeepers will be Sergio Herrera Osasuna and Alvaro Fernandez Espanyol.
Sporting News
Belgium World Cup squad 2022: All projected 26 players on Belgian national football team roster for Qatar
The "golden generation" of Belgium gets what appears to be its last chance to put on a World Cup show as Roberto Martinez leads the Red Devils into the 2022 tournament in Qatar. Kevin de Bruyne and his international cohorts shouldered high expectations as young stars, leading Belgium into a...
Cristiano Ronaldo out of Manchester United squad after stalking down tunnel before end of game
Cristiano Ronaldo will not play for Manchester United against Chelsea this weekend, and has reportedly been told to train alone after stalking down an Old Trafford tunnel and leaving the stadium before Wednesday's game against Tottenham had finished. As United wrapped up a 2-0 win, Ronaldo, an unused substitute, trudged...
Magdalena Eriksson Says Chelsea Are Ready To Fight vs Paris Saint-Germain
Chelsea Women open their UEFA Champions League campaign away at PSG tonight.
'For me, it's Karim': Real Madrid legend Zinedine Zidane insists Benzema is 'the greatest striker in the HISTORY of French football' - ahead of Jean-Pierre Papin and Michel Platini - following his 2022 Ballon d'Or triumph
Zinedine Zidane has labelled Ballon d'Or winner Karim Benzema as the 'greatest striker in the history of French football'. The Real Madrid hitman, 34, claimed the illustrious 2022 Ballon d'Or award on Monday ahead of runner-up Sadio Mane and third-place finisher Kevin De Bruyne. Benzema netted 44 goals for the...
theScore
Ronaldo axed from United squad after reportedly refusing to come on as sub
Manchester United won't feature Cristiano Ronaldo in their next game, the club announced a day after the disgruntled Portuguese star left the bench early during a Premier League match. "Cristiano Ronaldo will not be part of the Manchester United squad for this Saturday’s Premier League game against Chelsea," read a...
Soccer-Juve must be careful against 'fast and technical' Empoli - Allegri
Oct 20 (Reuters) - Juventus manager Massimiliano Allegri said the team is in a positive mood after beating local rivals Torino in the last game but warned his players to be careful against a "fast and technical" Empoli side in Friday's Serie A match.
Yardbarker
Real Madrid win battle with offside trap to seal comfortable victory over Elche
Karim Benzema was crowned with the Ballon d’Or on Monday and two days later, he showed why against Elche. There was a frantic start to the match and Benzema was on the scoresheet early, only to see it wiped away by a narrow offside. Fede Valverde continued his exquisite form with an intentional slice into the corner from just outside the box to give them the lead. Twice more Real Madrid would be denied by narrow offsides but it was not to matter, such was the incisive play on display.
FOX Sports
Pogba back training with Juventus, aiming for World Cup spot
TURIN, Italy (AP) — Paul Pogba returned to training with Juventus on Tuesday, raising hopes that the midfielder can regain his form in time to be included on France’s World Cup squad. Pogba underwent surgery on his right knee in early September after tearing his meniscus during Juventus’...
ESPN
Cristiano Ronaldo ruining his Manchester United legacy with walk-off before end of win vs. Tottenham
Cristiano Ronaldo is trashing his legacy at Manchester United and making it even more difficult for himself to find an escape route from Old Trafford. Following his latest display of indiscipline when storming off to the locker room as an unused substitute before the end of Wednesday's 2-0 win against Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League -- with sources telling ESPN that he left the stadium before the final whistle -- the 37-year-old is in danger of becoming more trouble than he is worth, both for United and any club that might still be interested in signing him.
Arsenal Thrash Lyon In Women's Champions League On Opening Night As Barca Hit Benfica For Nine
Beth Mead, 48 hours after coming second in the women's Ballon d'Or, scored twice for Arsenal in France.
