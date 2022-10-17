Read full article on original website
Common daily supplement ‘increases your risk of deadly lung cancer’, scientists warn
A COMMON daily vitamin tablet can increase the risk of deadly lung cancer, a study has found. Vitamin A is traditionally taken to help the immune system and eye sight. However, experts from Pecking University in China have warned people against taking the supplement after they found the tablets can cause certain lung cancers.
Adding weightlifting exercises may further reduce risk of mortality
1. After adjusting for aerobic moderate to vigorous physical activity (MVPA), weightlifting was associated with a 9% lower risk of all-cause and cardiovascular mortality. 2. Among adults reporting no aerobic MVPA, any weightlifting was associated with 9-22% lower all-cause mortality. Evidence Rating Level: 2 (Good) Though the evidence is undisputed...
Allopurinol does not reduce cardiovascular risk for patients with ischemic heart disease without gout
1. The composite score for non-fatal myocardial infarction, non-fatal stroke, and cardiovascular death was comparable between allopurinol (11.0%) and usual care (11.3%). 2. All-cause mortality was similar among both groups (10.1% allopurinol vs. 10.6% usual care). Evidence Rating Level: 1 (Excellent) Study Rundown: Allopurinol is often used for gout prophylaxis...
Beneficial effect of intensive blood pressure control on cardiovascular and all-cause mortality not persist after trial intervention – a secondary analysis of the SPRINT trial
1. Intensive blood pressure control regime was associated with improved cardiovascular and all-cause mortality at a median follow-up point of 3.3 years. 2. After a median of 8.8 years, there was no significant improvement in mortality rates between patients who had undergone intensivist versus consistent blood pressure control. Level of...
Anti-VEGF therapy for retinopathy of prematurity may be associated with pulmonary hypertension risk
1. In a large cohort of infants treated for retinopathy of prematurity, those who received anti-VEGF therapy were more likely to be later treated for pulmonary hypertension (PH) than matched infants who received laser therapy. 2. After adjustment for hospital and year, the association between anti-VEGF therapy and PH was...
Bronchodilators do not improve symptomatic tobacco-exposure in patients with preserved lung function
1. Inhaled dual bronchodilator therapy did not reduce respiratory symptom points in tobacco-exposed persons with preserved lung function. 2. Compared to placebo, there was no difference in lung function measures in those treated with bronchodilators. Evidence Rating Level: 1 (Excellent) Study Rundown: Tobacco smoke is an established cause of chronic...
Endovascular thrombectomy improves functional outcomes in adults with basilar-artery occlusions
1. In comparison to the best available medical care, a greater proportion of patients with basilar-artery occlusions achieved good or excellent functional outcomes at 90-days with endovascular thrombectomy. 2. Endovascular thrombectomy carried a greater incidence of hemorrhage and procedural complications than usual care, although the overall mortality rate was lower...
Percutaneous coronary intervention inefficacious in improving severe ischemic left ventricular dysfunction
1. For patients with severe ischemic left ventricular systolic dysfunction on optimal medical therapy, percutaneous coronary intervention (PCI) did not result in additional reductions in mortality and hospitalization. 2. Although quality-of-life scores were higher in those receiving PCI than those on optimal medical therapy alone, this difference narrowed by 24...
Minimally Invasive Spine Surgery: Recovery Kinetics
This is a multi-surgeon, retrospective study at a single institution. The aim was to assess how long it takes for patients to get back to their regular routines after undergoing minimally invasive spine surgery. The preoperative factors that contributed to these results should be determined. While studies have documented patients’ speedy recoveries after open procedures, it is unclear how long it will take for individuals to feel back to normal after undergoing minimally invasive surgery. Patients who had minimally invasive lumbar laminectomy MI-L or minimally invasive transforaminal lumbar interbody fusion MI-TLIF were considered. Researchers looked at data on patient-reported outcomes, including being able to drive again, going back to work, and not needing painkillers. Factors related to getting back behind the wheel within 15 days, getting back to work within 30 days, and quitting opioids within 15 days were determined by regression analysis. Patients who had returned to all 3 activities within 30 days were also included in a composite group analysis. An overall total of 123 MI-L patients and 107 MI-TLIF patients were included. In all, 88.8% of MI-L patients and 96.4% of MI-TLIF patients returned to driving within 11 and 18.5 days, respectively. Overall, 91.9% of those who had MI-L and 85.7% of those who had MI-TLIF were back at work within 14 and 25 days, respectively. After a median of 7 and 11 days, respectively, 88.7% of MI-L patients and 92.6% of MI-TLIF patients were able to wean off opioids. Both the MI-L and MI-TLIF groups had similar success rates, with 96.2% and 100% of patients returning to all 3 activities after a median of 27 and 31 days, respectively. Gender (male) and the 12-item Short Form Health Survey score taken before surgery (OR=3.57). A statistically significant association exists between the Physical Component Score (OR=1.08) and getting behind the wheel again within 15 days. In addition to being a male (odds ratio = 3.23), having a higher 12-item Short Form Physical Component Score before surgery (odds ratio = 1.07) increases the likelihood of a patient returning to work within 30 days. Lower preoperative Visual Analog Scale scores were associated with a reduced likelihood of still being on opioids after 15 days (OR=0.84). After an MI-L or MI-TLIF, most patients are able to resume their normal activities. These results provide a useful guide for preoperative counseling.
Schizophrenia: Ultrarare Coding Variant & Cognitive Function
Poor functional outcomes were connected with worse cognitive performance in schizophrenia, although it was unclear what role uncommon coding variations played in it. For a study, researchers sought to ascertain if ultrarare-constrained variants (URCVs) in individuals with schizophrenia were related to cognition. Within-case genetic association analysis of URCVs and present...
B-Cell Subsets & Aquaporin-4 Antibody Titers with Disease Activity
Appropriate use of the anti-CD19 B-cell depleting antibody inebilizumab (INEB) in the treatment of neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD). The goal of this study was to examine the correlation between peripheral blood B-cell subsets, aquaporin 4 (AQP4) immunoglobulin G (IgG) titers, and NMOSD attacks in people who took part in the N-MOmentum study (NCT02200770). In the randomized controlled period (RCP), subjects took 300 mg of INEB or a placebo (PBO) on days 1 and 15, with further dosing at 6-month intervals throughout the open-label period (OLP). Using flow cytometry (RCP + OLP), the absolute numbers of CD20+ B cells and CD27+ memory B cells were determined. Gene expression in plasma cells (PCs) was evaluated by PCR (RT-qPCR) in the RCP. The cell-based assay was used to quantify AQP4-IgG titers (RCP only). The peripheral blood was sampled for all the measurements. There were statistically significant increases in CD20+ B cells and CD27+ memory B cells between the time of the attack and the previous visit (P<0.05) in the PBO group. Visits before this 1 showed increases in PC subgroups compared to baseline (P<0.01). About 4/20 (10%) CD20+B cells, 3/19 (16%) memory B cells, and 11/20 (55%) PC showed a more than 2-fold increase from baseline throughout the assault. INEB resulted in a dramatic reduction of all subgroups of B cells. Compared to the last visit, the INEB group did not show any increases in any B cell subsets at the time of the assault. The correlation between the change in AQP4-IgG titer from pre-treatment to acute phase was not statistically significant (P=0.15). At the conclusion of the RCP, 9/50 (18%) of the PBO group and 59/159 (37%) of the INEB group exhibited a drop in AQP4-IgG of more than equal to 2-fold (0% vs. 11% ⩾ 8-fold decrease, P=0.008). In contrast to the INEB group, the PBO group showed elevated levels of B-cell subsets at the time of the assault, notably the PC subset. In certain patients, inebilizumab medication was linked to a decrease in AQP4-IgG.
NUDT15 Expression Levels: Biallelic NUDT15 Variants & 6-MP Intolerance
Pediatric lymphoma and leukemia are commonly treated with 6-Mercaptopurine (6-MP). Germline variations in the NUDT15 gene have recently been discovered to be one of the main genetic reasons for the negative effects of 6-MP, such as myelosuppression. Patients with hypomorphic NUDT15 variations have severe myelosuppression due to the excessive accumulation...
Rectum Abdominoperineal Excision: Myocutaneous Flaps
The soft tissue defect left by abdominoperineal excision may be repaired, and the risk of postoperative wound problems reduced with the use of flap-based reconstruction. The vertical rectus abdominis myocutaneous flap has been the standard, although locoregional flaps have gained popularity in minimally invasive resection since they do not need extra abdominal dissection. Unfortunately, there is a shortage of information directly comparing different flap designs. Analyze the efficacy of various methods of perineal repair in patients receiving abdominoperineal excision for anorectal disease. The setting of this investigation was a major academic medical center. Institutional Review Board permission was obtained before querying and cross-referencing prospectively kept clinical and financial databases for patients having proctectomy or abdominoperineal resection with flap reconstruction between 2007 and 2018. Patients who had a main diagnosis in the fields of gynecology or urology were omitted. The number of flap complications was the key measure of success. The rate of perineal hernias, donor site problems, emergency department visits after discharge, hospital readmission within 90 days, and duration of stay were considered secondary outcomes. Univariate and multivariate analyses of the data were performed. About 68 rectus, 52 gluteal, and 15 gracilis flap reconstructions were performed on a total of 135 patients (79 female, median age 58 years) after a mean of 46 months of follow-up. When primary and minor flap problems were compared between rectus and gluteal flaps using multivariate analysis, there was no significant difference (P>0.9) between the 2 types of flaps. This was true regardless of the degree of resection or the presence of mesh. The American Society of Anesthesiologists score of 3 or above was the sole significant predictor of severe, but not mild, problems after flap surgery. Smoking, being female and having an American Society of Anesthesiologist score of more than equal to 3 were all independent predictors of significant flap problems after rectus and gluteal flap procedures (P<0.05). The study’s limitations were its retrospective nature, the possibility of selection bias related to flap choice, and the inability to assess defect size quantitatively. Patients who are otherwise candidates for laparoscopic abdominoperineal excision may be candidates for gluteal flaps, with complications comparable to rectus flaps.
Clinicopathological Characteristics & Plasmablastic Lymphoma
There was no standard of treatment for the aggressive and uncommon subtype of non-Hodgkin lymphoma known as plasmablastic lymphoma (PBL). For a study, researchers examined every patient in British Columbia, Canada, who had a histologically verified PBL diagnosis between 1997 and 2019. A total of 42 individuals were found, of...
Productivity a Leading Indirect Cost for Patients With Migraine
Contributor: Wayne N. Burton, MD, FACOEM, FACP, and David Hines. A study on the indirect costs of migraine in a large school district shows that the greatest costs are associated with absenteeism and productivity. “We know from real-world experience that migraine impacts productivity,” David Hines notes. “People cannot work when...
Stoma-less IPAA: Anastomotic Leak Rate or Long-term Pouch Failure
In individuals who need a colectomy due to ulcerative colitis, the benefits of a diverting loop ileostomy with IPAA construction are debatable. The purpose of this research was to ascertain whether or not the absence of a diverting loop ileostomy during ileal pouch-anal anastomosis (IPAA) installation increased the likelihood of problems. The research was carried out in a tertiary care facility with inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) program because of its large patient load. Patients with ulcerative colitis who had IPAA with or without ileostomy. Patients who had a diverting ileostomy at the time of IPAA development were compared to those who had a stoma-free IPAA with regard to anastomotic leak rate and pouch failure rate. Only 91 of the total 414 participants in the research did not need a stoma for IPAA. Patients with IPAA without a stoma were less likely to be on prednisone and saw less blood loss compared to those with IPAA, who also had a diverting loop ileostomy. There was no significant difference in anastomotic leak rate or long-term pouch failure rates between stoma-less IPAA and IPAA with diverting loop ileostomy. When the stoma is reversed, there is a 14.6% increased risk of complications in patients with diverting loop ileostomies. This research provides evidence that, for certain IPAA patients, it is possible to avoid performing a diverting ileostomy. Properly chosen individuals undergoing stoma-free IPAA do not have an increased risk of anastomotic leak or pouch failure compared to IPAA using a diverting loop ileostomy. While diverting loop ileostomies are generally considered safe, there are specific hazards associated with them that may outweigh the benefits.
AUD Patients: Psilocybin-Assisted Psychotherapy Vs. Placebo
The effectiveness of psilocybin is uncertain, despite the fact that traditional psychedelic drugs showed promise in the treatment of alcohol use disorder (AUD). For a study, researchers sought to compare the results seen with active placebo medicine and psychotherapy to those seen with 2 administrations of high-dosage psilocybin to the proportion of heavy drinking days in AUD patients.
Peripartum Screening: Postpartum Hypertension in HDP Women
Women who have a history of hypertensive disorders of pregnancy (HDP) are more at risk for cardiovascular diseases from chronic hypertension (CHT). For a study, researchers sought to evaluate how well peripartum screening can foretell CHT following HDP. Women with HDP who received peripartum transthoracic echocardiography and were assessed for...
Cardiovascular Disease Diagnoses Among Older EC Women
Even though endometrial cancer (EC) and cardiovascular disease (CVD) share risk factors (such as obesity), few studies have looked into the prevalence of CVD among EC survivors. Researchers set out to characterize the prevalence of CVD diagnoses in women aged 66 and up who had experienced EC vs. women of similar age who have not had cancer. This study used SEER-Medicare-linked data to identify women aged 66 and older who were diagnosed with EC between 2004 and 2017 (N = 44,386) and matched women without cancer (N = 221,219). The EC patient’s cancer diagnosis date was used as the index date for that collection of patients. Cardiovascular disease outcomes were defined in Medicare claims using ICD-9/10 diagnostic codes. The researchers used the prior year’s diagnosis codes to determine the prevalence of CVD for the index date. Multivariable Cox proportional hazards regression (HRs) was used to estimate hazard ratios for incident CVD diagnoses post-index date. Incidence analyses for cardiovascular diseases were not performed on women who already had a diagnosis. A larger percentage of women with EC were diagnosed with CVD as of the index date, compared to those without cancer. Surviving EC patients were more likely to develop ischemic heart disease (HR = 1.73; 95% CI: 1.69-1.78), pulmonary heart disease (HR = 1.95; 95% CI: 1.88-2.02), and venous and lymphatic diseases (HR = 2.71; 95% CI: 95% CI: 2.64-2.78), according to analyses with follow-up beginning 1 year after the index date. Women with EC had an increased risk of cardiovascular disease diagnoses within the first year after the index date. During EC treatment and long-term survivorship, it may be crucial to manage preexisting CVD and monitor for incident CVD.
Brain Volume & Blood Lipids Changes in MS Patients
Changes in cholesterol metabolism may be linked to the progression of multiple sclerosis (MS) illness. However, there are many crucial issues that have still to be solved in order to demonstrate the causal link. The purpose of this study was to examine whether or not multiple sclerosis patients who have had brain MRI imaging also have had blood lipid measurements taken. Researchers enrolled 1,505 MS patients (across all MS phenotypes) in this big longitudinal research since they had access to their paired MRI and blood lipid levels (n=4,966 pairs; time difference <3 months). One 1.5-T MRI scanner was used for all patients (Gyroscan, Phillips). ScanView software was used to analyze the volumes of the whole brain and the T2 lesion. Total cholesterol, low density-lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C), high density-lipoprotein cholesterol (HDL-C), and triacylglycerol (TAG) were acquired in standard clinical practice to create lipid profiles. Cross-sectional analysis at baseline was done using adjusted linear regression model. The connection between imaging and lipid measurements was analyzed using linear mixed models (with random intercept for patient) with adjustments for sex, age, illness duration, EDSS, treatment status at visit, and time between MRI scans. About 70% of the participants were female, the average age was 35.9 (SD=9.77), the average duration of illness was 8.02 (SD=7.20), the median EDSS was 2.0 (IQR=2.0,3.0), and the average period of follow-up was 7.7 years. Some 17.1% of patients were not receiving any immunomodulatory therapy, while 72.3% were receiving first-line immunomodulatory treatments and 10.6% were receiving second-line immunomodulatory therapies. In longitudinal mixed model analysis, researchers identified a connection between brain parenchymal fraction (BPF) and HDL-C (b=-0.5; 95% CI: -0.51, -0.27; P=<0.001). There were significant correlations between BPF and both LDL-C (b=0.25; P=0.001) and HDL-C (b=-0.52; P=0.0012) at baseline. They also discovered correlations between (log+1) EDSS and HDL-C (b=-0.07; P=0.008) and TAG (b=0.027; P=0.011). Whole brain volume and blood lipid variations in multiple sclerosis patients are linked in this large longitudinal real-world cohort. Additional research is necessary to determine whether or not this correlation is just coincidental.
