This is a multi-surgeon, retrospective study at a single institution. The aim was to assess how long it takes for patients to get back to their regular routines after undergoing minimally invasive spine surgery. The preoperative factors that contributed to these results should be determined. While studies have documented patients’ speedy recoveries after open procedures, it is unclear how long it will take for individuals to feel back to normal after undergoing minimally invasive surgery. Patients who had minimally invasive lumbar laminectomy MI-L or minimally invasive transforaminal lumbar interbody fusion MI-TLIF were considered. Researchers looked at data on patient-reported outcomes, including being able to drive again, going back to work, and not needing painkillers. Factors related to getting back behind the wheel within 15 days, getting back to work within 30 days, and quitting opioids within 15 days were determined by regression analysis. Patients who had returned to all 3 activities within 30 days were also included in a composite group analysis. An overall total of 123 MI-L patients and 107 MI-TLIF patients were included. In all, 88.8% of MI-L patients and 96.4% of MI-TLIF patients returned to driving within 11 and 18.5 days, respectively. Overall, 91.9% of those who had MI-L and 85.7% of those who had MI-TLIF were back at work within 14 and 25 days, respectively. After a median of 7 and 11 days, respectively, 88.7% of MI-L patients and 92.6% of MI-TLIF patients were able to wean off opioids. Both the MI-L and MI-TLIF groups had similar success rates, with 96.2% and 100% of patients returning to all 3 activities after a median of 27 and 31 days, respectively. Gender (male) and the 12-item Short Form Health Survey score taken before surgery (OR=3.57). A statistically significant association exists between the Physical Component Score (OR=1.08) and getting behind the wheel again within 15 days. In addition to being a male (odds ratio = 3.23), having a higher 12-item Short Form Physical Component Score before surgery (odds ratio = 1.07) increases the likelihood of a patient returning to work within 30 days. Lower preoperative Visual Analog Scale scores were associated with a reduced likelihood of still being on opioids after 15 days (OR=0.84). After an MI-L or MI-TLIF, most patients are able to resume their normal activities. These results provide a useful guide for preoperative counseling.

2 DAYS AGO