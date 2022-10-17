Read full article on original website
K J P
2d ago
this beast couldn't even sit in a car for 10 minutes tops with an infant without becoming rageful. jail for life
Jack Lane
2d ago
i pray for healing and a miraculous blessings from the heavens and our father Jesus christ to heal this boy with love and light for saint rapheal to heal him in his day and night god bless him and you amen 😇🙏✝️
Mary Mihalec
2d ago
Father GOD, Please wrap your Ever Loving arms around this precious boy and bring him to full good health. In your mighty name I Pray. AMEN!
You're Invited to the "Zoo Boo Spectacular!"Camilo DíazAttleboro, MA
Serious Accident Closes Portion of I-395 for HoursQuiet Corner AlertsKillingly, CT
This Rhode Island Hotel is One of the Most Haunted Places in the CountryTravel MavenProvidence, RI
Missing In MassachusettsThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedCleveland, OH
Trick or Treat From the Comfort of Your Car Seat!Dianna CarneyFoxborough, MA
‘Grief doesn’t ever go away’: Murder victim’s sister begs for help finding killer
The 23-year-old Pawtucket woman was headed to the store to buy cigarettes when she vanished.
fallriverreporter.com
Dighton Police looking for missing 14-year-old autistic boy
The Dighton Police Department is currently actively searching the area for a missing 14-year-old autistic boy. He was last seen at 9:00 a.m. in the area of Summer Street, North Dighton. He has blonde hair, blue eyes and was last seen wearing a gray and teal shirt, lime green jacket...
Police investigate after student allegedly assaults administrator at Doherty High
Correction: An earlier version of this story misidentified one of the schools where a violent incident was reported Wednesday. WORCESTER — A male Doherty Memorial High School student was issued a criminal summons for allegedly assaulting a male administrator at the school, city police confirmed Wednesday. There were no serious injuries and the student was not arrested, Lt. Sean Murtha...
whdh.com
Raynham Police seek public’s help finding missing teen girl
RAYNHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Raynham Police are seeking the public’s help to find a missing 16-year-old girl. Colleen Weaver was last seen at about 1 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 18, when she is believed to have left home. She was reported missing by a family member from the area of Orchard and King Streets.
WCVB
Boston police identify young mother killed in Dorchester triple shooting
BOSTON — Boston police have identified the young woman who died in a triple shooting near a convenience store in the city's Dorchester neighborhood. Quaaneiruh Goodwyn, 24, was killed when she and two men were shot at about 8:50 p.m. on Sunday near the intersection of Geneva Avenue and Bowdoin Street, where investigators were focusing their search around Star 50 Convenience.
NECN
‘She Was Just Fun': Friends Mourn Young Mother Killed in Dorchester Shooting
Loved ones are mourning the death of a young mother killed in a triple shooting Sunday night in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood. The shooting happened around 8:50 p.m. outside a convenience store near the intersection of Geneva Avenue and Bowdoin Street. Quaaneiruh Goodwyn was killed in the attack, which also injured two men.
Police: 16-year-old girl died in crash after minivan went off highway, struck tree in Wareham
WAREHAM, Mass. — A 16-year-old girl died in a crash after the minivan she was driving went off the highway and struck a tree in Wareham late Monday night, officials said. Troopers responding to a report of a crash on the southbound side of Interstate 495 just before 11 p.m. found a 2008 Toyota Sienna that had veered off the roadway, according to Massachusetts State Police.
‘I was in shock, I was crying’: Video shows Transit officer punch teen after fight at MBTA station
BOSTON — A chaotic scene outside the Ashmont MBTA station in Boston was captured on cell phone video, which shows a transit police officer punching a girl. “They hit my daughter, they mased my daughter, they kicked her down, there were people here to witness, they transported her to the police station, she’s never been arrested,” said Ashley Smith.
Turnto10.com
Man accused of attacking his mother in Middletown to appear in court
(WJAR) — A Canadian man accused of beating his mother in Middletown is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday. Houshang Azimi is charged with felony domestic assault on a person over 60. Police say his mother suffered broken bones and a collapsed lung. The attack allegedly took place...
fallriverreporter.com
Two from Fall River, one from Worcester arrested in connection with incident where six were shot
After an investigation by the Police Department Detective Bureau, three men have been arrested on warrants in connection with the October 15th incident at 88 Webster Street in Worcester in which six people were shot. On October 19th, warrants were issued for twenty-one-year-old Patriky Sampaio Gomes of Worcester, twenty-year-old Carlos Junio Alves-Silva of Fall River, and eighteen-year-old Luis Fernando Alves-Silva of Fall River. Luis Alves-Silva was arrested in Danbury Ct, while Gomes and Carlos Junio Alves-Silva were arrested in Worcester.
bpdnews.com
Investigation Update: Police Requesting the Public's Assistance in Identifying Person of Interest of Franklin Park Stabbing
At about 8:30 PM on Tuesday, October 11, 2022, Officers from Area B-2 responded to 25 Playstead Park in Jamaica Plain on a report of an unconscious person. On arrival, officers located a 91-year-old female victim who had been stabbed multiple times. The victim was in the area walking her dog when she was attacked by an unknown suspect. The victim was transported to a local hospital, where she was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
"Angels without wings," Jean McGuire praises 2 kids who saved her after stabbing
BOSTON – Jean McGuire, a 91-year-old Boston schools pioneer, was released from the hospital Tuesday one week after she was stabbed during an apparently random attack in Franklin Park. McGuire said she will no longer walk in the park alone, and hailed "two kids" for saving her life following the attack.McGuire was the first Black woman elected to the Boston School Committee and a former director of the METCO desegregation program.Boston Police said she was stabbed October 11 while walking on a path near Seaver Street sometime between 7:55 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. Her attacker ran off and there have been...
liveboston617.org
Triple Shooting in Dorchester Leaves 24-Year-Old Woman Dead Sunday Night
On Sunday, October 16, 2022, at approximately 20:50 hours, Boston Police Officers assigned to District C-11 responded to a ShotSpotter activation for 9 rounds in the area of 263 Geneva Avenue in Dorchester. Police officers from the surrounding districts of B-3 and B-2 also were alerted and began to play the area. While Officers were responding, it was broadcast that someone may have been shot at the scene. The full radio audio from Boston Police can be heard below:
Police seek man who followed, robbed woman in South Boston
BOSTON – Boston police are asking for the public's help finding a man they say followed, robbed and punched a woman in South Boston earlier this month. The man is also wanted for a sexual assault about a week earlier. The sexual assault happened September 29 around 2:45 p.m. at E Street and West 4th Street.Then on October 4, Boston Police said the same suspect followed a victim from a convenience store before approaching her from behind and trying to steal her bag. He then displayed a knife, punched the woman in the face and fled.New surveillance photos show a suspect who is believed to be a Black man between 20-30 years-old. He was last seen wearing a dark leather jacket and dark pants.Police reminded people to be aware of their surroundings, especially when out at night.Boston police said you should try not to walk alone, avoid distractions like talking on the phone or listening to music, and keep your car keys in your hand to use as a weapon to ward off an attack.Anyone who recognizes the suspect is asked to call Boston Police.
WPRI
Cold Case: Who killed Wendy Madden?
It’s been more than three decades since a Pawtucket woman left her home for the last time. Wendy Madden’s body would later be discovered behind a local bar, and her killer would never be found. 12 News reporter Kim Kalunian spoke with her siblings, who believe someone knows...
Turnto10.com
Fall River man faces narcotics and firearms charges after police search home
(WJAR) — A Fall River man is facing narcotics and firearms charges following a police search of his home Monday afternoon. The Fall River Police Department says it executed a search warrant at Michael Marsden’s home on Ash Street and found drugs and a weapon. The 42-year-old Marsden...
Turnto10.com
Police: Suspect wearing ski mask breaks into ATM in Cranston
CRANSTON, R.I. (WJAR) — Police are searching for a person who broke into an ATM in Cranston Tuesday night. The Cranston Police Department said someone wearing a ski mask approached a drive-up ATM at a Citizens Bank branch on Atwood Avenue at about 10:19 p.m. Police said the would-be...
newbedfordguide.com
Family and friends seek public’s help locating missing woman last seen in New Bedford
26-year old Alexander Lomabardi has blonde hair, greenish eyes, and tattoos on her arms and chest. She is wearing scrubs and flip flops. No phone…no money…nothing but herself. She has been missing since Monday night on Oct 17th at 7:00pm. Last seen in New Bedford at the Women’s...
Man who robbed 2 elderly women sentenced to state prison
The 44-year-old New Bedford man convicted of robbing two elderly women in 2019 will spend up to three years in state prison, according to Bristol County District Attorney Thomas Quinn.
‘He’s not a monster’: Man acquitted in father’s murder
The man who admitted to shooting and killing his own father during an argument last spring has been acquitted of first-degree murder.
