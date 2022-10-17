Read full article on original website
Related
Judge forces US military to reveal that 500 vets are secretly taking jobs of up to $260,000 with foreign governments: 15 generals and admirals are being employed by Saudi Arabia - but DoD won't say how much they are being paid
More than 500 retired US military personnel have taken lucrative jobs working for foreign governments – with generals and admirals landing roles in Saudi Arabia. At least 15 high ranking officials from the military have worked as paid consultants for the Defense Ministry of Saudi Arabia since 2016 - after a judge forced the military to hand over documents detailing the jobs.
U.S. Navy awards BAE Systems $143 million contract to continue Surface Combat Systems Center support
MCLEAN, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 18, 2022-- BAE Systems will continue to support the integration of various mission equipment, combat systems, and computer programs for the U.S. Navy’s Surface Combat Systems Center (SCSC) in Wallops Island, Virginia with a new $143 million, five-year contract. These mission-essential systems are used by sailors across the fleet for all current and future cruiser, destroyer, and amphibious ship modernization initiatives. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221018005024/en/ Aerial view of the U.S. Navy Surface Combat Systems Center and NASA’s Wallops Flight Center on Wallops Island, Virginia. (Credit: U.S. Navy)
techaiapp.com
Machine learning accelerates development of advanced manufacturing techniques
Despite the remarkable technological advances that fill our lives today, the ways we work with the metals that underlie these developments haven’t changed significantly in thousands of years. This is true of everything from the metal rods, tubes, and cubes that provide cars and trucks with their shape, strength, and fuel economy, to wires that move electrical energy in everything from motors to undersea cables.
techaiapp.com
Army plans $1 billion ‘easy button’ contract to spur cloud migration
WASHINGTON — The U.S. Army will roll out a contract worth as much as $1 billion this fiscal year to spur the service’s migration to cloud-based computing. The multi-award, multi-vendor Enterprise Application Migration and Modernization deal, or EAMM, is expected to kick off in the second or third quarter, according to Chief Information Officer Raj Iyer. The contract is meant to make it easier and cheaper to advance the Army’s comprehensive cloud goals, including rapid software development, data-driven decision making and zero-trust cybersecurity.
daystech.org
Data Intelligence Platform Seek AI Launches to Automate Repetitive Tasks
With all of the hype round generative AI and its text-to-image capabilities throwing the artwork world for a loop, it might be straightforward to overlook you can write code with it, too. Seek AI, a brand new information intelligence platform that makes use of generative AI, particularly massive language fashions,...
daystech.org
Keebo AI Optimizes Data Warehouses Using an Automated ‘Learning’ Platform
Michigan-based Keebo AI gives a knowledge studying platform that makes the complete technique of optimizing the associated fee and efficiency of knowledge warehouses clever and automatic. The firm has introduced a sequence A spherical of funding totaling USD 10.5 million. The semi-automated on premise beta model of the turn-key and...
Aviation International News
BAE Develops Flight Controls for Supernal eVTOL
BAE Systems will design and develop the flight control computer for Supernal’s five-passenger eVTOL. On Monday at NBAA-BACE, the aerospace group said it will define the requirements and architecture for a lightweight, fly-by-wire system in partnership with Hyundai Motor Group’s advanced air mobility subsidiary. The flight controls for...
daystech.org
Evri uses AI to develop parcel vision software
/ –> Parcel Vision has been designed to detect and flag any secure place images which might be taken by the courier as proof of supply however which fail to indicate the parcel and the place it has been left. This is for the occasional mistake the place the parcel will not be clearly seen, could also be too near the lens or the place the digicam lens is roofed. The software program has been developed utilizing a machine studying mannequin that was skilled utilizing 1000’s of secure place images. It is designed to detect these points, alert the courier, clarify the issue and ask them to retake the picture. According to the corporate, the preliminary trial outcomes present a 98% success fee.
daystech.org
Artificial intelligence answers the call for
When states need to gauge quail populations, the method will be grueling, time-consuming and costly. It means spending hours within the area listening for calls. Or leaving a recording system within the area to catch what sounds are made—solely to spend hours later listening to that audio. Then, repeating this course of till there’s sufficient data to begin making inhabitants estimates.
daystech.org
New EU liability rules proposed for artificial intelligence
Alongside the proposed revision of the PLD (blogged here) the Commission not too long ago printed its proposal for a brand new “Directive on adapting non-contractual civil liability rules to artificial intelligence (AI Liability Directive)” (AILD). The Commission intends the AILD to complement nationwide guidelines on fault-based legal responsibility. As drafted the proposals would enhance litigation threat for firms that design and/or deploy AI. You can present suggestions on the AILD as much as 28 November 2022.
daystech.org
TechSee & Oracle collaborate to bring AR to Oracle Field Service
October 19, 2022 – — , a supplier of distant visible assist options powered by pc imaginative and prescient AI and augmented actuality (AR) and a member of Oracle Partner Network (OPN), has not too long ago introduced a expertise collaboration withOracle to deliver its visible engagement and AI-powered service automation options to Oracle Field Service, offering brokers and technicians with augmented actuality steering on their cell units over a patented, on the spot video stream.
daystech.org
Improving financial crime fighting with artificial intelligence
Teams that battle monetary crime inside monetary establishments face a frightening process. Alongside their process of monitoring and assessing billions of transactions with accuracy, they on the similar time are anticipated to take care of buyer expertise for purchasers and adjust to mounting – and ever-changing – regulatory necessities.
daystech.org
South Korea to roll out digital national ID cards that citizens can store on their mobile phone • NFCW
Residents of South Korea will quickly have the ability to retailer a digital ID in an app on their cell phone and use it to confirm their identification throughout a variety of use instances together with accessing authorities companies, healthcare, finance and transport. The digital ID resolution proposed by South...
daystech.org
Angel Guard seeks £1m investment
Biotechnology firm Angel Guard is searching for its first spherical (stage two) funding of £1million, upon procuring this funding the corporate will search to broaden its present operations at its Scotland base. The firm’s largest venture up to now takes the type of their Michael and Gabriel models, scientific...
Vox
DARPA changed technology. Now Renee Wegrzyn wants to bring the same innovation to medicine.
The way we’ll know whether Renee Wegrzyn can be successful in her new job as the first director of the Advanced Research Projects Agency for Health (ARPA-H) is if she is allowed to fail. ARPA-H is a new federal agency focused on biomedical innovation that was made in the...
United States, Japan agree to partner on advanced air mobility
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and the Japan Civil Aviation Bureau (JCAB) agreed to partner on advanced air mobility certification and operations, the U.S. regulator said Tuesday.
wastetodaymagazine.com
Amp Robotics developing AI solution to improve film, flexible packaging recovery
Amp Robotics Corp., Denver, is developing an automated system powered by artificial intelligence (AI) that it says will help material recovery facilities (MRFs) avoid film contamination as they sort film and flexible packaging. Named Amp Vortex, the company says it has started its pre-release to the market, working with initial...
itsecuritywire.com
Strategies to Develop and Implement More Secure Application Programming Interfaces (APIs)
Malicious actors have made application programming interfaces their primary target in the IT infrastructure because they are very easy to intercept. Cybercriminals are on the prowl to identify less secure APIs, and compromise them to use them as a gateway to infiltrate the business network. Attackers can modify the Hypertext...
ZPE Systems launches smartphone-size cloud gateway for IoT, OT, & IoMD applications
FREMONT, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 19, 2022-- ZPE Systems announces the Mini SR, a smartphone-size, cloud-orchestrated gateway that solves the operational challenges of running security and connectivity at the network edge. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221019005396/en/ Nodegrid MiniSR shown with Environmental Monitoring Sensor, Alert Beacons, and iPhone for scale (Photo: Business Wire)
thefastmode.com
Foxglove Raises $15M in Funding to Build the Missing Data Stack for Robotics
Foxglove, a startup building an infrastructure stack for robotics, announced that it raised $15 million in a Series A funding round led by Eclipse Ventures. According to Foxglove, robotics data is fundamentally different from traditional unstructured or structured time-series data. Robots must process and store many parallel streams of data, and a single robot may host multiple cameras, lidar, IMU, and other sensors, while simultaneously monitoring perception, planning, and control output. In addition, this all must run in compute- and bandwidth-constrained environments such as a warehouse or farm.
Comments / 0