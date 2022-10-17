No. 16 Liberty topped Providence 3-1 in a road BIG EAST Conference game, Friday afternoon at Lennon Family Field. With the win, the Lady Flames stay unbeaten and on top of the league standings with a perfect 6-0 mark. Liberty has clinched at least a share of the BIG EAST regular season title. No. 14 Old Dominion (5-1) and No. 11 Connecticut (5-1) are a game back in the standings. The Lady Flames will face ODU next Friday in the regular season finale with a chance to win the outright BIG EAST regular season crown for a second straight year.

LYNCHBURG, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO