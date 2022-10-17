Read full article on original website
Liberty News
Liberty Finishes With 3 Wins on Third Day of ITA Atlantic Regional
Liberty finished with three wins on the third day of the ITA Atlantic Regional, Saturday at Virginia Tech’s Burrows-Burleson Tennis Center. The Lady Flames tallied two singles wins and one doubles triumph in what was their final day of competition at the tournament. Liberty wraps up the event with...
Liberty News
Wilson Sets New Program Record for Singles Wins at ITA Atlantic Regional
Liberty senior Josh Wilson put his name in the record books on Saturday at the ITA Atlantic Regional with his singles win. Wilson’s victory in the Gold (main) draw round of 32 was the 78th of his career, establishing a new school record. Wilson entered the regional tied with...
Liberty News
Lady Flames blank NCAA DIII Chatham 10-0 outside of Pittsburgh
Liberty University’s ACHA Division I women’s hockey team posted another lopsided win against an NCAA Division III opponent on Saturday, shutting out Chatham University, 10-0, in the Pittsburgh Ice Arena in New Kensington, Pa., one night after neutralizing Neumann University in a suburb of Philadelphia, 11-0. The Fussy...
Liberty News
Three Liberty Doubles Teams Win on Second Day of ITA Atlantic Regional
Three of Liberty’s five doubles teams were victorious on the second day of competition at the ITA Atlantic Regional, Friday at the Burrows-Burleson Tennis Center. Additionally, the Lady Flames’ Marina Davtyan and Esther Lovato each won a match in the singles main draw’s round of 64. Liberty...
Liberty News
Liberty’s Heaven Reaches Singles Qualifying Final on Day 3 of Regional
Liberty Flames men’s tennis senior Zion Heaven reached the Silver singles (qualifying) draw final on day three of the ITA Atlantic Regional, Friday. Heaven won his first match of the day in the qualifying draw. The Ewa Beach, Hawaii native was looking to become one of eight competitors to advance through qualifying and into the main draw. The Liberty senior dropped that match, falling just short of the main draw.
Liberty News
Lady Flames Hand FGCU 1st Home Loss, Defeat Eagles 3-1
Liberty rallied for three narrow set victories, handing FGCU its first home loss of the season, 3-1 (26-24, 12-25, 25-22, 26-24), Saturday at Alico Arena. With the win, Liberty (15-7, 8-2 ASUN) extends its winning streak to four matches. Meanwhile, FGCU falls to 16-6, 6-3 in ASUN play. The Eagles entered the match with the longest active home winning streak in NCAA Division I volleyball, with 22 straight wins at Alico Arena. Prior to tonight, FGCU’s last home loss was March 6, 2021 against North Florida.
Liberty News
No. 16 Liberty Tops Providence 3-1 on Road, Stays Unbeaten in BIG EAST
No. 16 Liberty topped Providence 3-1 in a road BIG EAST Conference game, Friday afternoon at Lennon Family Field. With the win, the Lady Flames stay unbeaten and on top of the league standings with a perfect 6-0 mark. Liberty has clinched at least a share of the BIG EAST regular season title. No. 14 Old Dominion (5-1) and No. 11 Connecticut (5-1) are a game back in the standings. The Lady Flames will face ODU next Friday in the regular season finale with a chance to win the outright BIG EAST regular season crown for a second straight year.
Liberty News
Historic Day Sees Liberty Take Down BYU Before Record Crowd
After BYU went up 14-3 early in the first quarter, the Flames responded by scoring 38 unanswered points on their way to a historic 41-14 win over BYU, Saturday afternoon, at Williams Stadium. With the win, Liberty’s fifth in a row, the Flames move to 7-1 on the season heading...
Liberty News
Flames, Lady Flames hit the wall climbing in preparation for first boulder comp Nov. 20
With its first competition less than a month away, Liberty University’s rock climbing team is sharpening its skills to build on its first season under Head Coach Tyler Campbell, when the Flames and Lady Flames sent three student-athletes to the USA Climbing Collegiate National Championships near Philadelphia. “This year,...
Liberty News
Nguyen, Ode Mitre and Janikian Win One Round of Qualifying, Thursday
Liberty’s Tiffany Nguyen, Micaela Ode Mitre and Priscila Janikian each won one round of qualifying singles on the opening day of the ITA Atlantic Regional, Thursday at Virginia Tech’s Burrows-Burleson Tennis Center. The three Liberty competitors were each victorious in straight sets on day one. However, all three...
Liberty News
Synchronized skaters renew bonds with alumnae, set sights on upcoming season
Liberty University’s synchronized skating team welcomed alumni members of the squad back to Lynchburg over Homecoming Weekend last Saturday at the LaHaye Ice Center, where they served a bruncheon before a few of the former skaters participated in the parade down University Boulevard with this year’s group. Each alumna that attended the event received a synchronized skating shirt with Liberty’s logo.
Liberty News
Liberty Captures ASUN Regular Season Title with 3-0 Win at Eastern Kentucky
The Liberty Lady Flames blanked the Eastern Kentucky Colonels 3-0 to clinch the ASUN Regular Season title, Friday afternoon at EKU Soccer Field. With the victory, Liberty finishes its ASUN regular season unbeaten with an 8-0-2 mark and will end in the top spot when the conference’s regular season ends on Sunday.
Liberty News
Heaven and Thomas-Smith Win Their First Singles Matches at ITA Atlantic Regional
Zion Heaven and Deji Thomas-Smith of the Liberty men’s tennis team won their respective matches on day two of the ITA Atlantic Regional, hosted by Virginia, Thursday. The Flames finished with a 2-1 singles mark collectively and are 3-2 through two days of action at the tournament. No doubles matches have been contested yet. Doubles will begin on Saturday.
Liberty News
Liberty Falls to Central Arkansas 2-1
The Central Arkansas Bears held off the Liberty Flames 2-1 in an ASUN match on Senior Night, Friday evening at Osborne Stadium. Despite being outshot, Central Arkansas built a 2-0 lead early in the second half but then had to fend off a late charge by Liberty for the win.
Liberty News
Men’s swimmers out-touch Penn State, UVA for third straight Eastern Regional title at Maryland
Liberty University’s men’s swimming team “three-peated” as College Club Swimming (CCS) Eastern Regional champions on Saturday and Sunday at the University of Maryland, accumulating 716 points to edge swimmer-up Penn State (699) and the University of Virginia (664) in a 16-team field. The host Terrapins finished a distant fourth place with 313 points, followed by Connecticut (167), William & Mary (163), JMU (152), Christopher-Newport (97), Vermont (86), and VCU (38), which rounded out the top 10.
Liberty News
Liberty Sweeps Stetson
Liberty won a pair of close sets before rolling to a 25-12 set-three win to secure a 3-0 sweep (25-22, 25-22, 25-12) over Stetson, Friday at Edmunds Center. Liberty improves to 14-7 on the season, including 7-2 in ASUN play, with its third win in a row. The Hatters fall to 12-8, 3-5 in conference matches following their third straight loss.
Liberty News
Women’s beach pairs finish first, third in first tournament over Homecoming Weekend
Liberty University’s women’s beach volleyball team hosted its first preseason pairs tournament over Homecoming Weekend, with a total of 19 pairs from the Lady Flames, Stevenson (Md.) University, the University of Lynchburg, and Gaston (N.C.) College competing on the four beach courts on East Campus next to the Liberty Field Hockey and Lacrosse Fields.
Liberty News
Liberty to Host Central Arkansas For Final Regular Season Home Game Friday
The Flames return home Friday to take on conference rival Central Arkansas for their last regular season home game. Before Friday night’s match, the Flames will recognize four seniors Mateo Alzate, Filip Burnett, Danny Cordero and Marko Mitrevski during pre-game ceremonies. Liberty enters the weekend in sixth place in...
Liberty News
LU-BYU matchup set to become ‘biggest home game’ in Flames Football history
The Liberty University Flames will take the field against the Brigham Young University Cougars on Saturday at Williams Stadium in what some are calling the biggest home game in school history. Liberty Head Coach Hugh Freeze told players in a team meeting earlier this week: “It is, without a doubt,...
Liberty News
Liberty to host Student Leadership Summit ‘Biblical Principles in a Woke World’ Nov. 4-5
Liberty University’s Standing for Freedom Center will host its Student Leadership Summit, “Standing for Freedom: Biblical Principles in a Woke World,” at Thomas Road Baptist Church Nov. 4-5, welcoming more than 25 speakers, including The Daily Wire’s Michael Knowles, “Relatable” host Allie Beth Stuckey, bestselling author Eric Metaxas, and CEO of Babylon Bee Seth Dillon.
