Sports World Reacts To Sad Brittney Griner Prison News
Brittney Griner, who's been sentenced to nine years in prison for drug charges, celebrated her 32nd birthday on Tuesday. The WNBA star, who's played overseas for years like many of her colleagues, has been having a pretty tough time in prison, according to those close to her. ESPN's T.J. Quinn...
WisSports.net Staff and Media Partner Football Playoff Picks
WSN Football Playoff Coverage presented by the Buckle Up Phone Down Pledge. Join the Buckle Up Phone Down movement! WisDOT challenges Wisconsin to put safety first by taking the two most important actions to prevent or survive a crash. Accept the Buckle Up Phone Down challenge. Use your seat belt every trip and put down the phone when driving. Take the Buckle Up Phone Down pledge!
Matt Rizzo of Kenosha St. Joseph selected as Packers Coach of the Week
The Green Bay Packers have announced that Matt Rizzo of St. Joseph Catholic Academy in Kenosha, Wis., has been named the Packers High School Coach of the Week. The program is presented by Buffalo Wild Wings. Rizzo, in his fourth year as the head coach of St. Joseph, led the...
Kwik Trip & Wisconsin Dairy Game of the Week Preview: Germantown at Slinger
We asked, you voted, and Germantown at Slinger has been selected as the Kwik Trip and Wisconsin Dairy Game of the Week for Week 8 of the high school football season. A total of 5,274 votes were cast, as this one received 2,129 of those votes. The Kwik Trip &...
