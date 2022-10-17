Read full article on original website
Related
23XI Racing Adds To NASCAR's Punishment For Bubba Wallace
NASCAR isn't the only entity punishing Bubba Wallace for his actions during last week's Cup Series race. 23XI Racing co-owner Denny Hamlin told the Associated Press that the team has disciplined Wallace "above and beyond" the one-race suspension NASCAR handed down. "He understands where I stand, where the team stands,...
Olympic GS champion Odermatt dominates ski WCup opener
SÖLDEN, Austria — (AP) — Olympic giant slalom champion Marco Odermatt dominated the season-opening men's World Cup race Sunday, beating the field by more than seven-tenths of a second for his 12th career win. The Swiss skier had a near-flawless first run and overcame a few mistakes...
Comments / 0