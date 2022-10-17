Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Abandoned Town near San Francisco that is Forbidden to VisitDianaSan Francisco, CA
Oakland's Most Dangerous NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldOakland, CA
San Francisco's Most Dangerous NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldSan Francisco, CA
Mystery Mercedes-Benz Found Buried at Former Home of Convicted Murderer in AthertonAnthony J LynchAtherton, CA
Some Places Worth Visiting--part2Be HappySan Francisco, CA
Related
Daily Californian
Incumbent Jenny Wong runs unopposed for city auditor
Jenny Wong is running unopposed for reelection as Berkeley’s city auditor. Wong wants to continue the work that she started in her previous term and plans to conduct audits of houselessness, Berkeley Rent Stabilization Board and staff retention in city government. As auditor, Wong said her mission is to...
Daily Californian
Ida Martinac campaigns to be Berkeley Rent Board director
Ida Martinac is running for Berkeley Rent Stabilization Board as a member of the Right to Housing Slate, which focuses on progressive, pro-tenant and grassroots initiatives. “Our platform is basically protecting and, if possible, expanding tenant protection, including rent control,” Martinac said. Martinac noted that she personally resonates with...
Daily Californian
‘Housing as a human right’: Vanessa Danielle Marrero Runs for Berkeley Rent Board
Vanessa Marrero, a member of the Right to Housing Slate for Rent Board, is running for the Berkeley Rent Stabilization Board in the upcoming midterm elections. As a longtime Berkeley resident who has seen the direct impacts of housing discrimination, Marrero is running on the platform of “housing as a human right.” She said she aims to increase accessible housing, create greener buildings and prioritize tenant voices.
Daily Californian
'We are failing too many': Tatiana Guerreiro Ramos runs for Berkeley school board
Tatiana Guerreiro Ramos, a Berkeley Unified School District parent and former teacher, is running for a seat on the district’s school board. Guerreiro Ramos — who currently serves as co-director of a Berkeley-based tutoring company called Classroom Matters — is campaigning on a message of transparency, equity and individual support for students and families, with a focus on those at the margins of the education system.
Daily Californian
Nurses at Alta Bates Summit Medical Center announce 5-day strike
Registered nurses at Alta Bates Summit Medical Center, or ABSMC, in Oakland and Berkeley recently issued a notice to Sutter Health announcing they would be striking from Oct. 24 to Oct. 28 because of “persistent patient care issues,” according to an Oct. 18 press release from the California Nurses Association and National Nurses United.
Daily Californian
Train fatally strikes person near intersection of Carleton, 7th streets
A person was fatally struck by a Union Pacific train in West Berkeley at around 4 p.m. Thursday, according to a Union Pacific Railroad spokesperson Robynn Tysver. Tysver said the incident occurred near the intersection of Carleton Street and 7th Street and that the train crew was not injured. According to a Nixle alert from the Berkeley Police Department, some intersections nearby may be blocked until the train can be moved.
Daily Californian
‘Chilling of free speech’: Recommendations to qualify department statements criticized by faculty
A UC Berkeley workgroup released a draft report detailing its recommendations on how departments should issue and attribute political statements, drawing criticism from the Berkeley Faculty Association, or BFA, as a “chilling of free speech.”. The draft report, released in May by the Joint Senate-Administration Workgroup on the Role...
Daily Californian
Searching for gold: Cal looks to continue season dominance at Treasure Island Tournament
Two weeks after coming away as champions at Cal Poly, Cal will once again compete against some of the West Coast’s best in San Francisco this weekend. This tournament will not only be a chance to continue the momentum gained in San Luis Obisbo at the start of the month, but also an opportunity to take on Treasure Island for the first time since 2019.
Daily Californian
Cal drops late-night thriller against Washington
Cal football has gone a long way from its glory days of the mid 2000s, back when NFL legends like Aaron Rodgers and Marshawn Lynch made the blue and gold one of the best teams in college football. Saturday’s 28-21 loss against Washington was a reminder of that, but for...
Daily Californian
Bears battle at KPSF, Yuta Kikuchi finishes runner-up
Traditionally, October is a decisive month for Cal men’s tennis players’ season: It ends their summer endeavors and sets the tone for the fall term and its collection of various tournaments. Graduate student Yuta Kikuchi and third seed favorably identified this date in his calendar as he seized...
Daily Californian
Cal seeks to bounce back at Stanford Intercollegiate
Consecutive competitions in short time spans are always brutal and are bound to take a toll on any team, regardless of sport. The Bears underwent a week with back-to-back matches to close September and open October, coming away with mild performances and clear room for improvement. Following a two-week hiatus from competition, the Bears will return to the golf course from Oct. 21 to 23 to play at the Stanford Intercollegiate.
Daily Californian
Hey, Cal football: Let’s get down to business
Even the most unaware UC Berkeley student knows that Cal football isn’t spectacular. In fact, I think we all know the team is quite literally the antithesis of talented, brilliant, incredible, amazing, showstopping, spectacular, never the same, totally unique, completely not-ever-been-done-before. But somehow the last couple of weeks have...
Daily Californian
Yuja Wang thunders through Magnus Lindberg’s “Piano Concerto No. 3” with SF Symphony
While audience members prattled and plodded around the lobby of Davies Symphony Hall, an electronic poster flashed the show to come: Chinese pianist Yuja Wang sits atop a piano in a yellow mini dress with her hands splayed out and legs crossed. She’s smirking and barefoot, one foot grazing the keys, while smoke rises from the instrument behind her — she’s set it ablaze.
Comments / 0