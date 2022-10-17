ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Amarachi Ezeudu

Elon Musk Warns That Nuclear Missiles From Russia Could Completely Destroy the US and Europe in Less Than 30 Minutes

Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Maebel Tinoko (U.S. Navy), Public domain &The Royal Society, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Common. "If Russia is faced with the choice of losing Crimea or using battlefield nukes, they will choose the latter. We’ve already sanctioned/cutoff Russia in every possible way, so what more do they have left to lose? If we nuke Russia back, they will nuke us and then we have WW3."
Benzinga

Elon Musk Says If Putin Dies Or Gets Ousted, His Successor Will 'Unlikely' Be 'Amenable To Peace' With Ukraine

Tesla Inc. TSLA CEO Elon Musk says expecting Vladimir Putin’s successor to be a “nice guy” will be a “misapprehension.”. What Happened: Musk, while replying to a Tweet on Friday, on what would happen if Putin died or was removed from power before the end of the war, said the Russian president's replacement would not be “amenable to peace” either.
TheDailyBeast

American Military Equipment Caught en Route to Russia

A high-precision grinding machine system manufactured in Connecticut that is banned from being exported to Russia due to its potential application in nuclear proliferation and defense programs has been intercepted in Latvia before it was to be shipped to Russia. A superseding indictment charging a number of individuals and European companies was unsealed Tuesday in the District of Connecticut, naming Eriks Mamonovs, 33, Vadims Ananics, 46, and Janis Uzbalis, 46, who were arrested Tuesday in Riga, Latvia, while Ukrainian Stanislav Romanyuk, 37, was arrested in Tallinn, Estonia, on June 13. The indictment alleges they conspired to violate U.S. export laws and regulations to smuggle a jig grinder to Russia. The machinery “can be used for nefarious purposes, including in defense applications to build weapons of war,” said Matthew Millhollin, special agent in charge of homeland security investigations in New England. All are currently detained and the United States is seeking their extradition. “The power and precision of American technology must not be put to use by the Kremlin’s war machine,” said Andrew Adams, director of task force KleptoCapture. The indictment is just one of two after an entire network was busted providing military technology to Russia, some of which has ended up in the battlefields of Ukraine.
CONNECTICUT STATE
NASDAQ

India competition regulator fines Google $161.95 mln for anti-competitive practices

BENGALURU, Oct 20 (Reuters) - India's competition regulator said on Thursday it has fined Alphabet Inc's GOOGL.O Google 13.38 billion Indian rupees ($161.95 million) for anti-competitive practices related to Android mobile devices. The Competition Commission of India (CCI) also ordered Google not to offer any incentives to smartphone makers for...
NASDAQ

BUZZ-COMMENT-Sterling bulls run into offers above 1.13 after PM Truss exits

Sterling rallied on Thursday above 1.13, up from overnight lows at 1.1172, ahead of British Prime Minister Liz Truss' resignation speech, though bulls were unable to add to gains, and uncertainty over the UK leadership race along with inflation and growth problems could contain the pound. Oct 20 (Reuters) -...
NASDAQ

ANALYSIS-As U.S. Treasuries tumble, some investors say turning point is near

NEW YORK, Oct 21 (Reuters) - Some investors believe Treasury yields are close to peaking, even as markets continue pricing in more hawkishness from a Federal Reserve bent on taming the worst inflation in decades. It's a refrain that has been heard more than once in 2022, as a steep...
NASDAQ

Pfizer COVID vaccine price hike seen giving revenue boost for years

Pfizer's plan to as much as quadruple current U.S. prices for its COVID-19 vaccines going forward could spur revenue for years, analysts said. Oct 21 (Reuters) - Pfizer's PFE.N plan to as much as quadruple current U.S. prices for its COVID-19 vaccines going forward could spur revenue for years, analysts said.
NASDAQ

Surging Treasury Yields Contribute To Downturn On Wall Street

(RTTNews) - After failing to sustain an early rally, stocks showed a significant downturn over the course of the trading session on Thursday. The major averages pulled back well off their highs of the session and into negative territory. The major averages all closed in the red, although the Dow...
NASDAQ

Turkey's cenbank cuts rates by 150 points, more than expected

ISTANBUL, Oct 20 (Reuters) - The Turkish central bank slashed its policy rate by 150 basis points to 10.5% on Thursday, cutting more than expected and sustaining its unorthodox easing cycle after President Tayyip Erdogan called for single-digit rates by year-end. The cut in the one-week repo rate TRINT=ECI came...
NASDAQ

Pfizer expects to price COVID vaccine at $110-$130 per dose

NEW YORK, Oct 20 (Reuters) - Pfizer Inc PFE.N expects to charge about $110 to $130 per dose for its COVID-19 vaccine after the United States government's current program expires, Pfizer executive Angela Lukin said on a call with analysts. Lukin said she expects the vaccine will be made available...
NASDAQ

Japan's Sept core consumer prices up 3.0% yr/yr

TOKYO, Oct 21 (Reuters) - Japan's core consumer prices rose 3.0% in September from a year earlier, government data showed on Friday. The increase in the core consumer price index, which includes oil products but excludes volatile prices of fresh fruit, vegetables and seafood, matched the median market forecast. For...
CNN

Stocks soar on hopes that Fed will slow rate hikes

A disastrous earnings report from Snap and less than inspiring results from Dow components American Express and Verizon weren't enough to keep the Wall Street bulls at bay Friday. Stocks surged on hopes that the Federal Reserve may soon come to the rescue by slowing the pace of its rate hikes.
NASDAQ

U.S. Stocks May See Further Downside As Treasury Yields Continue To Surge

(RTTNews) - Following the notable downturn seen over the course of the previous session, stocks are likely to see further downside in early trading on Friday. The major index futures are currently pointing to a lower open for the markets, with the Dow futures down by 225 points. A continued...
NASDAQ

GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares slip, dollar surges as U.S. yields march on

U.S. Treasury yields held near multiyear highs on Friday, with markets seeing no end to tightening from the Federal Reserve, causing shares to slip and the dollar to strengthen, particularly on the yen, against which it hit a new 32 year top. SINGAPORE/LONDON, Oct 21 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields...

