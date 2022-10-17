Read full article on original website
Related
Elon Musk Warns That Nuclear Missiles From Russia Could Completely Destroy the US and Europe in Less Than 30 Minutes
Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Maebel Tinoko (U.S. Navy), Public domain &The Royal Society, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Common. "If Russia is faced with the choice of losing Crimea or using battlefield nukes, they will choose the latter. We’ve already sanctioned/cutoff Russia in every possible way, so what more do they have left to lose? If we nuke Russia back, they will nuke us and then we have WW3."
Elon Musk Says If Putin Dies Or Gets Ousted, His Successor Will 'Unlikely' Be 'Amenable To Peace' With Ukraine
Tesla Inc. TSLA CEO Elon Musk says expecting Vladimir Putin’s successor to be a “nice guy” will be a “misapprehension.”. What Happened: Musk, while replying to a Tweet on Friday, on what would happen if Putin died or was removed from power before the end of the war, said the Russian president's replacement would not be “amenable to peace” either.
American Military Equipment Caught en Route to Russia
A high-precision grinding machine system manufactured in Connecticut that is banned from being exported to Russia due to its potential application in nuclear proliferation and defense programs has been intercepted in Latvia before it was to be shipped to Russia. A superseding indictment charging a number of individuals and European companies was unsealed Tuesday in the District of Connecticut, naming Eriks Mamonovs, 33, Vadims Ananics, 46, and Janis Uzbalis, 46, who were arrested Tuesday in Riga, Latvia, while Ukrainian Stanislav Romanyuk, 37, was arrested in Tallinn, Estonia, on June 13. The indictment alleges they conspired to violate U.S. export laws and regulations to smuggle a jig grinder to Russia. The machinery “can be used for nefarious purposes, including in defense applications to build weapons of war,” said Matthew Millhollin, special agent in charge of homeland security investigations in New England. All are currently detained and the United States is seeking their extradition. “The power and precision of American technology must not be put to use by the Kremlin’s war machine,” said Andrew Adams, director of task force KleptoCapture. The indictment is just one of two after an entire network was busted providing military technology to Russia, some of which has ended up in the battlefields of Ukraine.
Gordon Sondland said working for Trump was like staying at an all-inclusive resort: 'You're thrilled when you first arrive, but things start to go downhill fast'
Gordon Sondland was an ambassador to the EU who Trump fired in 2020. Sondland likened working for Trump to an "all-inclusive resort" stay that went bad quickly. He also said "the people who work the place can be rude and not so bright." Gordon Sondland, a one-time ambassador to the...
Flight data reveals Trump's jet has been taking pattern flights
Donald Trump's Boeing 757 has a new paint job and has been seen on the tarmac in West Palm Beach, Florida. CNN's Kate Bennett explains.
NASDAQ
A "Heads You Win, Tails You Win" Way to Play the Recession (With a 7.3% Dividend)
A recession is on the way--and stocks are ... rallying? It makes zero sense on the surface, but there is good reason for the bounce we've seen this week. And we're going to play it with a 7.3%-paying fund that's set to roll higher with a recovering market. No, we're...
NASDAQ
India competition regulator fines Google $161.95 mln for anti-competitive practices
BENGALURU, Oct 20 (Reuters) - India's competition regulator said on Thursday it has fined Alphabet Inc's GOOGL.O Google 13.38 billion Indian rupees ($161.95 million) for anti-competitive practices related to Android mobile devices. The Competition Commission of India (CCI) also ordered Google not to offer any incentives to smartphone makers for...
NASDAQ
BUZZ-COMMENT-Sterling bulls run into offers above 1.13 after PM Truss exits
Sterling rallied on Thursday above 1.13, up from overnight lows at 1.1172, ahead of British Prime Minister Liz Truss' resignation speech, though bulls were unable to add to gains, and uncertainty over the UK leadership race along with inflation and growth problems could contain the pound. Oct 20 (Reuters) -...
NASDAQ
ANALYSIS-As U.S. Treasuries tumble, some investors say turning point is near
NEW YORK, Oct 21 (Reuters) - Some investors believe Treasury yields are close to peaking, even as markets continue pricing in more hawkishness from a Federal Reserve bent on taming the worst inflation in decades. It's a refrain that has been heard more than once in 2022, as a steep...
NASDAQ
Pfizer COVID vaccine price hike seen giving revenue boost for years
Pfizer's plan to as much as quadruple current U.S. prices for its COVID-19 vaccines going forward could spur revenue for years, analysts said. Oct 21 (Reuters) - Pfizer's PFE.N plan to as much as quadruple current U.S. prices for its COVID-19 vaccines going forward could spur revenue for years, analysts said.
NASDAQ
Surging Treasury Yields Contribute To Downturn On Wall Street
(RTTNews) - After failing to sustain an early rally, stocks showed a significant downturn over the course of the trading session on Thursday. The major averages pulled back well off their highs of the session and into negative territory. The major averages all closed in the red, although the Dow...
NASDAQ
Turkey's cenbank cuts rates by 150 points, more than expected
ISTANBUL, Oct 20 (Reuters) - The Turkish central bank slashed its policy rate by 150 basis points to 10.5% on Thursday, cutting more than expected and sustaining its unorthodox easing cycle after President Tayyip Erdogan called for single-digit rates by year-end. The cut in the one-week repo rate TRINT=ECI came...
NASDAQ
Pfizer expects to price COVID vaccine at $110-$130 per dose
NEW YORK, Oct 20 (Reuters) - Pfizer Inc PFE.N expects to charge about $110 to $130 per dose for its COVID-19 vaccine after the United States government's current program expires, Pfizer executive Angela Lukin said on a call with analysts. Lukin said she expects the vaccine will be made available...
NASDAQ
Japan's Sept core consumer prices up 3.0% yr/yr
TOKYO, Oct 21 (Reuters) - Japan's core consumer prices rose 3.0% in September from a year earlier, government data showed on Friday. The increase in the core consumer price index, which includes oil products but excludes volatile prices of fresh fruit, vegetables and seafood, matched the median market forecast. For...
Stocks soar on hopes that Fed will slow rate hikes
A disastrous earnings report from Snap and less than inspiring results from Dow components American Express and Verizon weren't enough to keep the Wall Street bulls at bay Friday. Stocks surged on hopes that the Federal Reserve may soon come to the rescue by slowing the pace of its rate hikes.
NASDAQ
U.S. Stocks May See Further Downside As Treasury Yields Continue To Surge
(RTTNews) - Following the notable downturn seen over the course of the previous session, stocks are likely to see further downside in early trading on Friday. The major index futures are currently pointing to a lower open for the markets, with the Dow futures down by 225 points. A continued...
NASDAQ
GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares slip, dollar surges as U.S. yields march on
U.S. Treasury yields held near multiyear highs on Friday, with markets seeing no end to tightening from the Federal Reserve, causing shares to slip and the dollar to strengthen, particularly on the yen, against which it hit a new 32 year top. SINGAPORE/LONDON, Oct 21 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields...
Comments / 0