Read full article on original website
Related
msn.com
Top economist David Rosenberg warns the bear market rally in stocks won't last - and says consumers are running short of cash
David Rosenberg dismissed the latest rebound in stocks as a bear-market rally that won't last. He noted there have been six similar rallies this year, yet the S&P 500 is still down about 22%. The Rosenberg Research founder flagged growing signs of financial strain among American consumers. Slide 1 of...
msn.com
The housing market is in free fall with 'no floor in sight,' and prices could crash 20% in the next year, analyst says
The housing market will continue to plummet as there's "no floor in sight," according to Pantheon Macroeconomics. Chief economist Ian Shepherdson wrote in a note Thursday that home prices could fall as much as 20%. His warning came after existing home sales dropped for an eighth consecutive month, the longest...
Judge forces US military to reveal that 500 vets are secretly taking jobs of up to $260,000 with foreign governments: 15 generals and admirals are being employed by Saudi Arabia - but DoD won't say how much they are being paid
More than 500 retired US military personnel have taken lucrative jobs working for foreign governments – with generals and admirals landing roles in Saudi Arabia. At least 15 high ranking officials from the military have worked as paid consultants for the Defense Ministry of Saudi Arabia since 2016 - after a judge forced the military to hand over documents detailing the jobs.
Elon Musk Says If Putin Dies Or Gets Ousted, His Successor Will 'Unlikely' Be 'Amenable To Peace' With Ukraine
Tesla Inc. TSLA CEO Elon Musk says expecting Vladimir Putin’s successor to be a “nice guy” will be a “misapprehension.”. What Happened: Musk, while replying to a Tweet on Friday, on what would happen if Putin died or was removed from power before the end of the war, said the Russian president's replacement would not be “amenable to peace” either.
US busts ring of Russians, Latvians and a Ukrainian attempting to smuggle US military tech to to Moscow arms makers - including device for building NUCLEAR weapons
The Biden administration on Wednesday announced a round of criminal charges and sanctions related to a complicated scheme to procure military technologies from U.S. manufacturers and illegally supply them to Russia for its war in Ukraine. Some of the equipment was recovered on battlefields in Ukraine, the Justice Department said,...
msn.com
Tesla is flirting with its first-ever share buyback - and it's a signal the company thinks its stock is undervalued
Slide 1 of 11: The Democrats plan to introduce a 1% tax on stock buybacks as part of Joe Biden's climate and tax bill. S&P 500 companies spent over $280 billion buying back their own shares in the most recent quarter. Stock buybacks tend to be bullish for investor sentiment because they show a company has faith in itself. The Democrats are set to introduce a 1% tax on stock buybacks as part of President Joe Biden's Inflation Reduction Act.The tax - which has been supported in the past by high-profile Democrats including Senator Elizabeth Warren - is unlikely to be welcomed by investors.A buyback is when a company repurchases its own shares in the marketplace. It returns money to investors by boosting the company's stock price, while also boosting key performance metrics such as earnings per share.Mega-cap companies including Apple and Facebook parent Meta Platforms have been major proponents of stock buybacks in recent years.And the top 20 S&P 500 companies spent a record $118 billion buying back their own shares in the first quarter of 2022, up 70% from the same quarter in 2021, according to index data. Over the last five years, that number rises to a staggering $1.24 trillion.Here are the 10 companies that have spent most on stock buybacks so far this year.
msn.com
The Coming 2023 Recession
Famous economist Nouriel Roubini recently said the upcoming drop in the economy would be worse than in the inflation-plagued 1970s. Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, who runs America’s second-largest company, said it was time to “batten down the hatches.” If a new recession has not started in the United States, it soon will.
msn.com
Abbott Laboratories predicts COVID-19 will be endemic this winter
Is the billion-dollar COVID-19 testing sales boom over?. That’s what Abbott Laboratories is predicting now as sales in its COVID-19 testing franchise have started to drop off and amid speculation about when SARS-CoV-2 will become endemic, meaning the virus is no longer as disruptive to the health system and to daily life. The company said Wednesday it expects to bring in $500 million in COVID-19 test sales in the final three months of the year, for a total of $7.8 billion in sales in 2022.
msn.com
Twitter has frozen staff stock accounts in a concrete sign Elon Musk's takeover deal is close to completion, report says
Slide 1 of 5: Europe's energy crisis is "scary," Rystad analyst Fabian Ronningen told Insider. He awarded the crisis eight out of ten on a scale of scariness. Here are four countries central to Europe's supply crunch. Europe's energy crisis is "scary" and problems are piling up to worsen it further, according to Fabian Ronningen, a senior analyst at Rystad Energy."From one to ten, I would probably give it eight," Ronningen told Insider of the scale of the crisis. "I think that's how bad it is at the moment. Scary is a good way to describe it." Europe's energy crisis, kick-started by Russia's invasion of Ukraine and deepened by Western sanctions, has left Germany, France, and others fretting over supply shortages this winter.In apparent retaliation against sanctions, Russia has slashed the flow of natural-gas to Europe via the Nord Stream 1 pipeline to just 20%, sending prices soaring. Russia's state-owned energy giant Gazprom has said European natural-gas prices could climb by another 60% this winter as exports to the region fall further.Dutch wholesale natural-gas prices, the European benchmark, skyrocketed to a record high of nearly 335 euros, or $341, per megawatt hour in the spring of 2022, per Reuters. Since then, prices have fallen back to about 225 euros per megawatt hour — still a jump of about 300% since the start of 2022.Making matters worse are a build-up of energy-related problems in Norway, France, Germany, and Russia. "Over the last few weeks, you're getting that increasing feeling of, 'how bad can it get?'," Ronningen said.Insider delved into the issues of these four countries that appear to be exacerbating Europe's energy supply crunch.
msn.com
Elon Musk says Tesla's value could soar to $4.4 trillion, Twitter might be worth $400 billion, and the Fed should cut rates. Here are his 10 best quotes from a Q3 earnings call.
Slide 1 of 8: Warren Buffett, Michael Burry, and other top investors revealed their Q2 stock portfolios this week. Ray Dalio, Stanley Druckenmiller, George Soros, Jim Simons, and Bill Miller made some notable moves. Here are the key trades that seven elite investors made last quarter. Warren Buffett, Michael Burry, and other leading investors filed portfolio updates this week, revealing which stocks they bought and sold in the second quarter.Ray Dalio doubled down on Big Tech, while Stanley Druckenmiller cut his exposure to America's largest technology companies. George Soros purchased a stake in Tesla, whereas Jim Simons halved his bet on Elon Musk's carmaker.Meanwhile, Buffett piled into oil stocks, Burry virtually liquidated his portfolio, and Bill Miller trimmed his wager on Bed Bath & Beyond. Here are 7 elite investors' most striking trades last quarter:
msn.com
White House claims Americans save $420 million at the gas pump despite high prices
The average gallon of gas is nearly double what Americans were paying exactly two years ago, but White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre touted savings at the pump on Tuesday. "Every month, the typical two-driver family saves about $120 at the pump compared to where we were in mid-June," Jean-Pierre...
Comments / 0