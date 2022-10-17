ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cumberland, RI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
newstalknewengland.com

Vermont State Police Arrest Max Carson Of Middlebury, Vermont For DUI

Tuesday night, around 7:32 p.m., Vermont State Police responded to the area of Green Street in the Town of Waltham, Vermont. Troopers responded to the area for a report of a vehicle off the roadway. The operator of the vehicle has been identified as Max Carson, 21, of Middlebury, Vermont.
MIDDLEBURY, VT
newstalknewengland.com

Nashua Police Arrest Aaron Rushton For Threatening People With A Firearm

On Sunday Nashua Police Department arrested Aaron Rushton, age 19, of 116 Vine Street, Apt. #1, Nashua, New Hampshire. Rushton has been charged with four counts of Criminal Threatening with a Firearm and one count of Felonious Use of Firearms, all Class B Felonies. Just after 4:30 p.m. on Sunday...
NASHUA, NH

Comments / 0

Community Policy