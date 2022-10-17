ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Burlington, VT

mychamplainvalley.com

Burlington man arrested for identity theft and larceny

Burlington, VT — On Saturday morning, police were notified of multiple car break-ins that occurred overnight. There were a total of 5 victims, four in Jericho and one in the South Burlington area. Police discovered that one of the stolen credit cards had been used in Burlington to rent...
BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

NH double murder suspect used fake ID, alias to buy gun in Barre

BARRE, Vt. (WCAX) — The investigation into a New Hampshire double murder has also revealed what appears to be a large hole in the background check system for gun purchases. When Logan Clegg was arrested in Vermont for the shooting deaths of a New Hampshire couple, he had a handgun that police say he bought in Barre using a phony ID, fooling FBI background checks.
BARRE, VT
mychamplainvalley.com

Wells man faces charges for assault, resisting arrest

Wells, VT- A Rutland County man is due in court on Monday after being accused of shooting at someone during an altercation Friday night. State Police say that Skye Rice, 29, from Wells, shot a rifle at a man during an argument in a house on East Wells Road. Rice...
RUTLAND COUNTY, VT
WCAX

Williamstown woman sentenced to prison in fatal overdose

BARRE, Vt. (WCAX) - A Williamstown woman will go to prison for selling a lethal dose of fentanyl. Police say Renee Marie Guy sold fentanyl to Matthew Hayes, 22. He was found dead in the Econo Lodge in Montpelier a year ago. Judge Kevin Griffin sentenced Guy to three to...
WILLIAMSTOWN, VT
WMUR.com

Gun store owner: Nothing stood out as unusual in sale to man charged in Concord killings

PORTSMOUTH, N.H. — The owner of the store that sold a gun that police said was used to kill a Concord couple said he wasn't aware of the connection until Friday. Chris Sanborn, the owner of R&L Archery in Barre, Vermont, said nothing stood out as abnormal in the sale, and if it had, his workers would have immediately contacted the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.
CONCORD, NH
WCAX

Vermont Elvis fan's forge enduring bond

Plans are once again moving forward to create a secure facility for juvenile offenders in Newbury after a Vermont Superior Court judge overruled the town’s unanimous vote against the project. There was a special delivery in Springfield, Vermont, earlier this month. Ex-Franklin County deputy sheriff charged with assault in...
NEWBURY, VT
VTDigger

Documents reveal details of investigation into Vermont couple’s murder as man agrees to return to New Hampshire

Logan Clegg, who was arrested last week in South Burlington, waived extradition Thursday to New Hampshire, where he is wanted on criminal charges in the double-homicide of Stephen and Djeswende “Wendy” Reid. Read the story on VTDigger here: Documents reveal details of investigation into Vermont couple’s murder as man agrees to return to New Hampshire.
SOUTH BURLINGTON, VT
newstalknewengland.com

Vermont State Police Arrest Max Carson Of Middlebury, Vermont For DUI

Tuesday night, around 7:32 p.m., Vermont State Police responded to the area of Green Street in the Town of Waltham, Vermont. Troopers responded to the area for a report of a vehicle off the roadway. The operator of the vehicle has been identified as Max Carson, 21, of Middlebury, Vermont.
MIDDLEBURY, VT
vermontbiz.com

New Amtrak service makes a strong start

By C.B. Hall, Vermont Business Magazine Three-plus months since Amtrak and the Vermont Agency of Transportation extended the northward reach of the Ethan Allen Express by 68 miles, from Rutland to Burlington, patronage on the train is exceeding expectations. The addition of the new mileage to the existing 200-mile New York City-to-Rutland route – roughly a 33% increase – brought with it a ridership boost of 51% in August, the new service's first full month, relative to ridership in August of 2019, the last pre-pandemic year.
RUTLAND, VT
mychamplainvalley.com

Brandon man gets two years for illegal firearm possession

Burlington, VT — A 40-year-old Brandon man has been sentenced to 24 months in prison for illegal possession of firearms. Eric Grenier was arrested in August 2021 after police searched his home and found two rifles, two pistols and assorted ammunition in a locked room. Police said Grenier had allegedly displayed a handgun during an altercation with a neighbor in July of that year.
BRANDON, VT
mychamplainvalley.com

Metal debris causes rollover on Interstate-89

Richmond, VT — On Wednesday morning, a vehicle traveling northbound on I-89 rolled over near mile marker 79. Police determined from investigations and witness statements that Michael Titcomb, 27, of Burlington, was driving along the interstate when his vehicle struck a large piece of metal debris that was in the roadway. Titcomb’s car rolled over and stopped upside down.
BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

North Country medical staff casts vote of no-confidence in CEO

Stuck in Vermont: Meet four generations of the Allen family at Allenholm Farm in South Hero. South Hero’s Allenholm Farm dates back to 1870 and has been run by the Allen family for seven generations. Behind the Bullets - Part 2. Updated: 10 hours ago. Gunfire has risen dramatically...
SOUTH HERO, VT
newportdispatch.com

Police investigate death in Sheldon

SHELDON — Police are investigating a death that occurred in Sheldon this morning. At about 8:15 a.m. authorities were called to a report of an unresponsive man in a vehicle pulled over to the side of Vermont Route 105. Despite life-saving efforts by an individual who discovered the man...
SHELDON, VT
WCAX

Suspects caught on ATM camera, wanted for stolen truck

In the village of Craftsbury, Bernie Lussier has experienced some good times. Hurricane Ian compounds supply chain woes for electric utilities, contractors. Supply chain issues and the ongoing hurricane cleanup in Florida could keep some new homes and businesses in our region from getting electric parts and service. Behind the...
CRAFTSBURY, VT
WCAX

Vt. man faces more charges after shooting outside his apartment

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A Johnson man faces federal firearms and drug trafficking charges after a shooting outside his apartment this past summer. Police arrested George Goins, 65, in June after a shooting outside his apartment complex. He was charged with shooting a neighbor in the neck. The man survived.
BURLINGTON, VT

