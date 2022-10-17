Read full article on original website
Vermont police charge sheriff candidate for kicking prisoner
A fired Vermont deputy who is the only candidate on the November ballot to become sheriff of the county where he served was charged Friday with simple assault for kicking a shackled prisoner, authorities said. John Grismore, 49, of Fairfax was cited on the charge Friday through his attorney. He...
WCAX
NH double murder suspect used fake ID, alias to buy gun in Barre
BARRE, Vt. (WCAX) — The investigation into a New Hampshire double murder has also revealed what appears to be a large hole in the background check system for gun purchases. When Logan Clegg was arrested in Vermont for the shooting deaths of a New Hampshire couple, he had a handgun that police say he bought in Barre using a phony ID, fooling FBI background checks.
mychamplainvalley.com
Wells man faces charges for assault, resisting arrest
Wells, VT- A Rutland County man is due in court on Monday after being accused of shooting at someone during an altercation Friday night. State Police say that Skye Rice, 29, from Wells, shot a rifle at a man during an argument in a house on East Wells Road. Rice...
WCAX
Williamstown woman sentenced to prison in fatal overdose
BARRE, Vt. (WCAX) - A Williamstown woman will go to prison for selling a lethal dose of fentanyl. Police say Renee Marie Guy sold fentanyl to Matthew Hayes, 22. He was found dead in the Econo Lodge in Montpelier a year ago. Judge Kevin Griffin sentenced Guy to three to...
WMUR.com
Gun store owner: Nothing stood out as unusual in sale to man charged in Concord killings
PORTSMOUTH, N.H. — The owner of the store that sold a gun that police said was used to kill a Concord couple said he wasn't aware of the connection until Friday. Chris Sanborn, the owner of R&L Archery in Barre, Vermont, said nothing stood out as abnormal in the sale, and if it had, his workers would have immediately contacted the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.
WCAX
Vermont Elvis fan's forge enduring bond
Plans are once again moving forward to create a secure facility for juvenile offenders in Newbury after a Vermont Superior Court judge overruled the town's unanimous vote against the project. There was a special delivery in Springfield, Vermont, earlier this month.
Documents reveal details of investigation into Vermont couple’s murder as man agrees to return to New Hampshire
Logan Clegg, who was arrested last week in South Burlington, waived extradition Thursday to New Hampshire, where he is wanted on criminal charges in the double-homicide of Stephen and Djeswende “Wendy” Reid. Read the story on VTDigger here: Documents reveal details of investigation into Vermont couple’s murder as man agrees to return to New Hampshire.
newstalknewengland.com
Vermont State Police Arrest Max Carson Of Middlebury, Vermont For DUI
Tuesday night, around 7:32 p.m., Vermont State Police responded to the area of Green Street in the Town of Waltham, Vermont. Troopers responded to the area for a report of a vehicle off the roadway. The operator of the vehicle has been identified as Max Carson, 21, of Middlebury, Vermont.
vermontbiz.com
New Amtrak service makes a strong start
By C.B. Hall, Vermont Business Magazine Three-plus months since Amtrak and the Vermont Agency of Transportation extended the northward reach of the Ethan Allen Express by 68 miles, from Rutland to Burlington, patronage on the train is exceeding expectations. The addition of the new mileage to the existing 200-mile New York City-to-Rutland route – roughly a 33% increase – brought with it a ridership boost of 51% in August, the new service's first full month, relative to ridership in August of 2019, the last pre-pandemic year.
Eric Grenier, 40, of Brandon, Vermont, was sentenced to two years in prison on Thursday, following his guilty plea to a charge that he possessed firearms as a convicted felon.
mychamplainvalley.com
Brandon man gets two years for illegal firearm possession
Burlington, VT — A 40-year-old Brandon man has been sentenced to 24 months in prison for illegal possession of firearms. Eric Grenier was arrested in August 2021 after police searched his home and found two rifles, two pistols and assorted ammunition in a locked room. Police said Grenier had allegedly displayed a handgun during an altercation with a neighbor in July of that year.
mynbc5.com
Forensic psychiatrist says Aita Gurung was 'grossly and floridly psychotic' in 2017
BURLINGTON, Vt. — Forensic psychiatrist, David Rosmarin, was called to the stand on Friday in the trial of Aita Gurung, who allegedly killed his wife, Yogeswari Khadka, with a meat cleaver in 2017. Rosmarin evaluated Gurung multiple times after the incident and found Gurung to be insane at the...
mychamplainvalley.com
Metal debris causes rollover on Interstate-89
Richmond, VT — On Wednesday morning, a vehicle traveling northbound on I-89 rolled over near mile marker 79. Police determined from investigations and witness statements that Michael Titcomb, 27, of Burlington, was driving along the interstate when his vehicle struck a large piece of metal debris that was in the roadway. Titcomb’s car rolled over and stopped upside down.
WCAX
North Country medical staff casts vote of no-confidence in CEO
Stuck in Vermont: Meet four generations of the Allen family at Allenholm Farm in South Hero. South Hero's Allenholm Farm dates back to 1870 and has been run by the Allen family for seven generations.
newportdispatch.com
Police investigate death in Sheldon
SHELDON — Police are investigating a death that occurred in Sheldon this morning. At about 8:15 a.m. authorities were called to a report of an unresponsive man in a vehicle pulled over to the side of Vermont Route 105. Despite life-saving efforts by an individual who discovered the man...
WCAX
Suspects caught on ATM camera, wanted for stolen truck
In the village of Craftsbury, Bernie Lussier has experienced some good times. Hurricane Ian compounds supply chain woes for electric utilities, contractors. Supply chain issues and the ongoing hurricane cleanup in Florida could keep some new homes and businesses in our region from getting electric parts and service.
mynbc5.com
Vermont man faces up to 35 years in prison following July shooting incident
BURLINGTON, Vt. — A Burlington man is behind bars after he appeared in federal court on Monday to answer charges stemming from aJuly 2 shooting incident. Leon Delima, 34, of South Burlington was charged with federal drug and firearm offenses after he was arrested for firing a gun at a bus stop on North Avenue this summer.
WCAX
Vt. man faces more charges after shooting outside his apartment
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A Johnson man faces federal firearms and drug trafficking charges after a shooting outside his apartment this past summer. Police arrested George Goins, 65, in June after a shooting outside his apartment complex. He was charged with shooting a neighbor in the neck. The man survived.
Colchester Sun
A movie-musical about teen issues that was made in Vermont is coming to Essex Cinemas
A movie-musical featuring a former Essex High School student and other teenagers working through real teen issues is scheduled to screen at 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 27 at Essex Cinemas. 'Listen Up' covers issues that some would consider timeless such as friendship, love and family as well as issues that...
