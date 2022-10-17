ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daviess County, IN

Updated: Oolitic water main broken and crews are working on the solution currently

OOLITIC – Update: The water main has been fixed, and there will not be a boil order for residents. Original story: The main water supply from Bedford to Oolitic has broken and crews are working to fix the issue. Currently, the entire Town of Oolitic and homes that are on Oolitic water will be affected, and with little or no water until the issue is resolved.
Daily lane restrictions begin today on State Road 56 near Ireland

IRELAND – INDOT will have daily lane restrictions beginning today on State Road 56 near Ireland in Dubois County. Alternating lane restrictions will begin on State Road 56 between West 300 North and Walnut Street. During restrictions, traffic flow will be controlled by a flagger. A 12-foot width limit...
DUBOIS COUNTY, IN
Police Log: October 19, 2022

1:55 p.m. Tessla Wichlacz, 45, Bedford, wanted on a warrant. 4:30 p.m. Miranda Able, 33, Mitchell, wanted on a warrant for failure to appear. The log was not available due to IT issues at the department. Indiana State Police. Arrests – October 18. 8:55 p.m. Dustin Slate, 36, Mitchell,...
BEDFORD, IN
Judge holds man accountable for probation violation

BEDFORD – Today, Judge John M. Plummer III revoked 862 days of probation and sentenced Joe E. Speer to the Indiana Department of Corrections for 862 days. Joe E. Speer was convicted of theft, a Level 6 felony, in April of 2022 and sentenced to serve 545 days on supervised probation. In addition, Speer had to work toward getting a high school equivalency certificate, obtain gainful employment, and complete 80 hours of community service.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, IN
Traffic change on 7 1/2 Street coming in Bedford

BEDFORD – Bedford Police Chief Terry Moore shared a concern with the Board of Works and Safety, and the City Council on Monday about a roadway that needs to be adjusted due to safety concerns. 7 1/2 Street, between Lincoln Avenue and O Street, has proven to be an...
BEDFORD, IN
Drug arrest made after Trooper notices suspicious vehicle

BEDFORD – A man was arrested on Monday night, on drug charges after an Indiana State Police trooper noticed a Honda Accord pull into a driveway in the 4000 block of US 50 East. The trooper personally knew the homeowners were currently out of town. Based on it being...
LAWRENCE COUNTY, IN
One person was killed in a two-vehicle accident on I-69 in Monroe County

BLOOMINGTON — One person was killed in a crash involving a semi south of Bloomington Tuesday morning. Just after 6 a.m., Monroe County Sheriff’s Department deputies responded to the 111 mile-marker of Interstate 69 southbound, near U.S. 37, after a report of a car and semi accident. The semi was hauling liquid asphalt.
MONROE COUNTY, IN
READI sparks quality of place investments in Southwest Indiana

PRINCETON – Governor Eric J. Holcomb joined local officials and regional leaders today as the Evansville Region broke ground on two significant quality-of-place investments that will support current and future residents by adding housing, wellness resources, and community amenities in Princeton. Fueled by the transformational Indiana Regional Economic Acceleration and Development Initiative (READI), the region is investing $21 million to develop the Toyota Indiana YMCA and $21 million to construct The District, a new apartment complex geared toward housing the area’s skilled workforce.
PRINCETON, IN
Toddler injured in bush hog accident

ODON – A 2-year-old male was injured in a bush-hogging accident on Saturday. Daviess County Sheriff’s Department responded to the farm accident on Saturday around 11 a.m. on County Road 1250 North in Odon. The caller reported the 2-year-old male had been run over by a bush hog.
ODON, IN
Man will spend time in prison for probation violation

BEDFORD – Lawrence Superior Court I Judge John Plummer III sentenced a Bedford man to 405 days in the Indiana Department of Correction for violating the terms of his probation. Travis Cain, plead guilty to domestic battery resulting in bodily injury to a person Less than 14 years of...
BEDFORD, IN
City of Bloomington seeks applicants to serve on the city’s boards and commissions

BLOOMINGTON – The City of Bloomington is accepting applications from community members who would like to serve on one of the following City boards or commissions:. Seat(s) available: 1 (available in January 2023) Appointed by: Mayor John Hamilton. For more information visit bloomington.in.gov/onboard/committees/info?committee_id=25. Board of Zoning Appeals. Seat(s) available:...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
Elderly woman shoved while calling 911, arrest made

BEDFORD – A Bedford man was arrested on Saturday after Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department deputies responded to a 911 call in the 1000 block of Vinegar Hill Road from a woman saying she needed help and then hung up. When officers arrived they spoke to an elderly couple....
BEDFORD, IN
Paoli man sentenced to prison after violating terms of probation

BEDFORD – Lawrence Superior Court I Judge John Plummer III sentenced a Paoli man to two years in the Indiana Department of Correction for violating the terms of his probation. Sean Collier, 35, pleaded guilty to possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony, in September of 2021 as a...
PAOLI, IN

