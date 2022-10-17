Read full article on original website
Related
Dropout Prevention Month: A Parent’s Playbook for Keeping Kids in School
LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 19, 2022-- The transition to high school from junior high was challenging for Serina V. The schoolwork became more demanding, and she found it hard to get extra help. “Everything got harder and nobody tried to understand where I needed the help. Everyone just wanted to get through the class,” said Serina, age 17, who was on the verge of dropping out. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221019005419/en/ For Dropout Prevention Month, Learn4Life offers tips for parents to help keep their students motivated in school. (Photo: Business Wire)
Del Mar College hosts workshop to teach medical professionals Spanish
This workshop is designed to build speaking and listening skills for practical, everyday use of Spanish for basic communication on the job.
Port Arthur News
Need info on employment, immigration, cleaning criminal records? This conference will offer a multitude of resources
From how to find employment and healthcare to how to help clean up a criminal record, a variety of topics will be covered Thursday night at the Port Arthur United for Change Multicultural Conference. And the hope, said event co-organizer Zulema Escobedo, is to bring people to the programs and...
The Intersection of Religion and Latinx Mental Health
While religion may be of particular significance to Hispanic and/or Latinx communities, the effects of it are varied and multi-faceted, much like the people themselves. The potential positive and negative impacts of religion on one's mental health should always be considered when working towards equitable outcomes for all groups. You...
Can Afterschool Programs Help Students With Learning Recovery, Mental Health?
The Education Department has released updated guidance on the spending of $13.2 billion in K-12 relief funding included as part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act passed in early 2020. As K-12 Dive reports, the department granted districts and states 120 additional days to spend funds past the Sept. 30 deadline. […]
rv-pro.com
RV Women’s Alliance Offers Mentorship Program
Providing a forum for successful mentoring relationships has been part of the RV Women’s Alliance strategic plan since its founding. After a successful pilot program in 2022, the Alliance is officially launching a full mentorship program for 2023. “We consistently hear from members that they want education and networking...
Student-run symposium looks to advance anti-racist dialogue, discuss inequalities in health care through creative research styles
Aspiring to advance anti-racism dialogue in health care through creative research methods, MURALS is a student organization dedicated to researching healthcare disparities. Credit: Amani Bayo | Lantern Reporter.
sippycupmom.com
How Do Senior Nurse Practitioners Mentor Their Trainees?
In the US, senior nurse practitioners are an essential part of the healthcare system, working with patients and helping to train the next generation of nurses. Moreover, as a nurse practitioner, you play a vital role in mentoring your trainees. It involves providing guidance and support as they learn to deliver high-quality patient care. In addition, senior nurse practitioners need strong leadership skills to motivate their trainees and ensure they continue to want to work in the healthcare industry. As mentors, senior nurse practitioners must provide clear and constructive feedback, so trainees know how to improve their performance. The question then becomes, how can senior nurse practitioners adequately mentor their trainees?
wonkhe.com
Universities can foster more deliberative democracy — starting by empowering students
As universities roar back to life with renewed expectations, students head to institutions that will shape their lives both now and in the future. At university, students are presented with various opportunities to participate in the governance of these communities. They may be asked to answer surveys, vote or — if they are confident enough — run for elected positions in a student union or as a class representative.
Comments / 0