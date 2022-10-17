A new basement venue in Newtown has been granted the suburb's first daily 4am license in over 100 years

Read full article on original website
Girl 'stolen' by travellers at age four in Yorkshire and taken to Canada, New Zealand and Australia is finally reunited with her family 53 YEARS later who admitted: 'We NEVER thought this would happen'
A woman who was 'stolen' from her family in the UK when she was just four years old and raised by travellers in Canada and New Zealand, before settling down in Australia, has been reunited with her biological family. Susan Gervaise, 57, was taken from her biological family in Pontefract,...
Tree surgeon reveals shock after discovering a woman was living in a hedge for three years - in a 'home' consisting of tarpaulin, umbrellas and a few blankets
A woman believed to be in her 50s has been discovered living in a hedge for as long as three years - telling a shocked tree surgeon she couldn't bear to be parted from her cat. Gareth Olsen was clearing a field in Chester for a client when he stumbled...
Mum's horror as a huge two-storey 'castle' is suddenly built next door - blocking her home's daylight and letting neighbours look into her BATHROOM
An Australian mum is outraged and stunned by a huge house going up next door that she claims will rob her family of privacy and is already blocking out her daylight. Livia, who didn't want to use her surname, is upset by the sheer size and proximity of the emerging 'castle' next to her family's home in Concord West, in Sydney's inner west.
Woman requests a 'no parking' sign be set up outside of her house after whinging her neighbours' cars were blocking the view from her driveway - leaving one Sydney suburb up in arms
Residents in a Sydney suburb have been left outraged after their neighbour took it upon herself to request a 'no parking' sign be set up outside her house. The no parking zone was requested by a woman in Penshurst, in the city's south, after she complained about other cars blocking her view while coming out of her driveway.
BBC
Woman attacked in Bristol park before being raped in flat
A woman was attacked in a park before being taken in a taxi to a flat and raped, police have said. The woman, aged in her 20s, was assaulted in Brandon Hill Park, Bristol, after being followed from a bar in Clifton. After the attack, on Sunday, 17 July, she...
Hotel of horrors where ‘Hannibal Lecter’ killer ‘ate the face’ of his victim is put up for auction for £260,000 after being turned into a nine-bedroom home despite locals wanting it demolished for good
A hotel of horrors where a young woman was brutally attacked by a 'demonic' killer who 'ate her face' is up for sale despite pleas from villagers to demolish the property. Cerys Yemm, 22, suffered 89 injuries after Matthew Williams, 34, was seen 'shoving a screwdriver in her face' in his room at the Sirhowy Arms hotel in Argoed, near Caerphilly, South Wales in November 2014.
Star Sydney suspension: how do casino operators found so unfit get to keep their licences?
How low does a casino operator in Australia have to go before it loses its gaming licence? That question is still hanging after the punishment meted out this week to the operator of The Star Sydney casino – found to be “not suitable to be concerned in or associated with the management and operation of a casino in NSW”. A four-month inquiry into the casino found Star Entertainment’s management “rotten to the core” and documented, in a report of more than 900 pages, a litany of failings from flouting anti-money-laundering laws to deliberately misleading regulators. ...
'Highs and lows and a LOT of arguments along the way': Pregnant Billie and Greg Shepherd FINALLY move into their £1.4 Essex mansion after three years of renovations and rows with neighbours
Pregnant Billie and Greg Shepherd have finally moved into their £1.4m Essex mansion after three years of renovations and rows with neighbours. The couple, who are parents to two other children, Nelly, eight, Arthur, five, have been busy renovating the four-bed 1920s property and have said they would not have bought the property if they had their time again.
‘Nowhere for them to live’: the Devon families pushed out by Airbnb
From key workers to bar staff, parts of county increasingly off limits as landlords and investors cash in
Rental Opportunity of the Week: A Flat So Bad It Will Make You Quit London
What is living in London like? Hell. Here’s proof, beyond all doubt, that renting in London is a nightmare. What is it? I wonder, does London have any allure anymore? I always used to dream of London, as a kid: I was born in London and heard fantastical stories about what a shimmering, sprawling, intricate city full of life it was, and I craved to crawl back towards it. This, I thought, was the city where you made friends with people who went on to do wonderful things.
BBC
'Gritty' new Bristol road name inspired by cigarette brand
The "grittier" new name of a road on the site of a former tobacco factory has been welcomed by a councillor. A 70-home development is currently being built next to the Hengrove roundabout in south Bristol, where an Imperial Tobacco building once stood. The idea to name a road at...
BBC
Sheffield lorry driver Brian Wilson, 90, says he is in for the long haul
Aged 90, Brian Wilson is undoubtedly among the world's oldest working lorry drivers. And, after more than 70 years on the road, he has no plans to apply the handbrake just yet. BBC News' Kevin Shoesmith went along to meet him at a Sheffield haulage yard. Brian Wilson does not...
Time Out Global
The most bewitching places to go in London
Leave the fake broomstick at home. We're getting real about the city's witchy scene. Despite the pollution, train strikes and expensive rent, London is actually a very magical place. It’s actually tricky to walk around the city without noticing the impact of witchcraft; whether it's the slew of mystic shops in Soho or the immersive witchcraft walking tours — Londoners are obsessed with the city’s witchy legacy. In fact, there are (very genuine) covens of witches meeting in the back of bookshops or casting spells in their homes.
Time Out Global
The scaffolding around Miyajima’s floating torii gate has been removed
Miyajima’s Itsukushima Shrine is undoubtedly one of Japan’s most beautiful destinations. The Shinto shrine is best known for its massive vermilion otorii gate that stands in the sea a short distance from the main shrine. Since June 2019, the otorii gate has been covered in scaffolding as part...
Time Out Global
Check out these photos of the DLR's new £350m trains
London’s famous driverless trains are getting a glow up. New locomotives for the DLR, which launched in 1987, are being tested in Spain before they make their way to the UK in 2024. You can stop holding your breath because pics have finally been released, and they're coming in new colours!
Beach balls and lime green loos: a brief stop at Britain’s worst services
There are various points of interest on the M62 between Manchester and Leeds. The farmhouse sandwiched between the fast lanes near Huddersfield; the sign marking the highest point of England’s motorway network; the moors where Ian Brady and Myra Hindley buried their victims. To this list we may now...
Time Out Global
We’re number one: The Thames has more microplastics than any other river in the world!
London is literally swimming in a sea of rubbish. In more bad news for the capital, the watery jewel in London’s crown, the Thames, reportedly contains more microplastics than any river in the world. Uh oh. Reporting from the river’s shore in Fulham, an article by the BBC called...
