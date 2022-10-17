A new basement venue in Newtown has been granted the suburb's first daily 4am license in over 100 years

How low does a casino operator in Australia have to go before it loses its gaming licence? That question is still hanging after the punishment meted out this week to the operator of The Star Sydney casino – found to be “not suitable to be concerned in or associated with the management and operation of a casino in NSW”. A four-month inquiry into the casino found Star Entertainment’s management “rotten to the core” and documented, in a report of more than 900 pages, a litany of failings from flouting anti-money-laundering laws to deliberately misleading regulators. ...

2 DAYS AGO