CHICAGO — The Marquette men's soccer team (4-8-3, 0-4-3 BIG EAST) lost to DePaul Wednesday afternoon, falling 1-0 at Wish Field in Chicago. "Game day started with a last minute team sheet change as senior goalkeeper Chandler Hallwood joined several others on the injured list, leaving us a talented but inexperienced lineup to battle DePaul," said Marquette head coach Louis Bennett. "Neither team could create good chances until DePaul were awarded a penalty kick in the second half that proved to be enough to take the win and the three points. That combined to make a disappointing day for us."

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO