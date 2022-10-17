Construction Equipment Rental Market To Reach US$ 185 Billion By 2032; Concrete & Road Construction To Leverage This Service The Most: Fact.MR

Read full article on original website
TechCrunch
GlobalFair secures new cash to simplify procuring construction materials
The construction materials market is fragmented, according to GlobalFair CEO Shaily Garg, because it involves layers of both supply chain and logistics complexities. In a 2021 survey for the National Association of Home Builders and Wells Fargo, the vast majority of builders said that the time it takes to obtain materials — and the cost of materials — continue to be the top issues they face.
Amprius Technologies Receives Delivery of Its First Large-Scale Production Machine to Address Growing Demand
FREMONT, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 20, 2022-- Amprius Technologies, Inc. (“Amprius”) (NYSE: AMPX), a leader in ultra-high energy density lithium-ion batteries with its Silicon Nanowire Anode Platform, today announced that the company received the first large-scale anode production machine from centrotherm, which it plans to install at its current Fremont location. This machine is expected to increase Amprius’ capacity for silicon anode production to approximately 2 MWhs, or ten times its current capacity, by year-end 2023. With this increased capacity, Amprius anticipates it will be able to support the increasing number of customer requests for products and prototypes of its high-power batteries to support these customers’ qualification processes and commercial needs. Further, the expanded silicon nanowire anode production capacity is expected to accelerate Amprius’ development of its technological processes for building batteries at a gigawatt-hour scale as the company prepares for the construction of its high-volume manufacturing facility, the tentative location for which is expected to be in Texas, among potential sites that include Georgia. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221020005423/en/ Amprius Technologies received its first large-scale anode production machine from centrotherm. (Photo: Business Wire)
Agriculture Online
The ag equipment market is ‘turbulent’
Combine harvester sales were up in September over August this year, while total tractor sales fell, according to a report from the Association of Equipment Manufacturers (AEM). Total agriculture equipment sales in the United States were above the five year average in September, but sales were down in nearly all...
monitordaily.com
Business Jet Market to Reach $38.34B Growth by 2029
According to Fortune Business Insights’ business jet market report, the size of the global business jet market was $25.87 billion in 2021 and the market is expected to grow from $29.03 billion in 2022 to $38.34 billion in 2029, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.06% from 2021 to 2028. The rising demand for private aviation from consumers and the advent of hybrid-electric aircraft propulsion technology are expected to bolster market progress.
Stimulus check update: $2,900 per month could soon hit eligible Americans' bank accounts.
Stimulus check worth $2,900 per month could soon hit eligible American residents' bank accountsPepi Stojanovski/Unsplash. Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only.
pgjonline.com
TC Energy Hires Contractor to Lay 715-km Stretch of $4.5 Billion Offshore Gas Pipeline
(P&GJ) — TC Energy has hired Swiss-based contractor Allseas to install the 715-km (444-mile) offshore segment of the Southeast Gateway Pipeline in the Gulf of Mexico. The $4.5 billion Southeast Gateway Pipeline, which received approval in August, is the first significant gas infrastructure project to result from a strategic partnership between TC Energy and Mexico's state-owned utility Comisión Federal de Electricidad (CFE), Upstream Online reported.
ccjdigital.com
Prepare for the electricity demand tsunami
The chicken and egg analogy to describe grid preparedness versus zero-emission truck availability has grown irrelevant. It is an overly simplistic characterization of a very complex interaction of forces. Customers create demand by ordering commercial zero-emission vehicles (ZEVs). The security provided by those orders creates real demand for infrastructure to...
getnews.info
Intraoral Cameras Devices Market Expected to Witness Massive Growth with a Tremendous CAGR of 10.42%, estimates DelveInsight
Intraoral Cameras Market By Type (USB Cameras, Fiber Optic Cameras, And Wireless Cameras), By Product Type (Intraoral Wand, Single Lens Reflex), By Sensor Technology (CMOS [Complementary Metal-Oxide Semiconductor] And CCD [Charge Coupled Device]), By End-User (Hospitals, Dental Clinics), and by geography is projected to expand at a noteworthy CAGR forecast till 2027 owing to the growing prevalence of dental/oral diseases worldwide and the technological advancements in product arena.
iheart.com
Combine sales grow, tractors fall
Combine harvester sales rose during September in both the U.S. and Canada, while total tractor sales fell in both countries. Data from the Association of Equipment Manufacturers says total U.S. ag equipment unit sales stayed above the five-year average for the second month since April. Total farm tractor sales fell...
gcaptain.com
Global Freight and Manufacturing Has Started to Fall -Kemp
LONDON, Oct 19 (Reuters) – Global freight volumes have begun to fall as overall consumer and business spending slows and the composition rotates from merchandise back to services after the pandemic. Slower growth in freight and manufacturing will ease pressure on supply chains and commodity markets, taking some heat...
getnews.info
Nickel Market size to reach US$ 43.8 Billion by 2027 | Growth rate (CAGR of 5.57%)
According to IMARC Group’s latest report the nickel market to reach US$ 43.8 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 5.57% during 2022-2027. According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Nickel Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027”, the global nickel market size reached US$ 31.5 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 43.8 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 5.57% during 2022-2027. This report can serve as an excellent guide for investors, researchers, consultants, marketing strategists and all those who are planning to foray into the market in any form.
getnews.info
Biocomposites Market is Appraised to be Valued at US$ 51.2 Billion by 2026, Registering a CAGR of 16.0% – Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™
“Browse 286 market data Tables and 52 Figures spread through 229 Pages and in-depth TOC on “Biocomposites Market””. Biocomposites Market by Fiber Type (Wood Fiber and Non-wood Fiber), Polymer Type (Synthetic and Natural), Product (Hybrid and Green), End-use Industries (Building & Construction, Transportation, and Consumer Goods) and Region.
TechCrunch
Sensat raises $20.5M to build digital twins for infrastructure companies
Founded in 2015, London-based Sensat is one of a number of so-called “digital twin” software companies that serve construction, mining, energy and similar industries with tools to replicate their physical footprint in the digital sphere. It’s all about converting the built world into a format that machines can parse to generate real-time insights into everything that’s happening on the ground.
takeitcool.com
Global Citric Acid Market to be Driven by the Increasing Application of the Compound in the Food and Beverage Industry in the Forecast Period of 2022-2027
The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Citric Acid Market Price, Size, Trend, Analysis, Report and Forecast 2022-2027’, gives an in-depth analysis of the global citric acid market, assessing the market based on its segments like forms, applications, and major regions. The report tracks the latest...
freightwaves.com
Unlocking the value of supply chain integration
Today’s supply chains are under extreme pressure. From transportation capacity and labor constraints to changing order profiles and more frequent disruptive events, maintaining predictable and cost-effective material flows has never been more complex or challenging. Some solutions to these challenges are obvious, such as implementing new technology to enhance...
Technology Rental Plans Emerge As Affordable Business Option
The growth of remote work in recent years has accelerated the tendency for more flexible company structures that embrace digital technology and decentralized organization. Alongside this trend, businesses are adapting their approach to procurement and ownership, with demand for rental and subscription models matching the new focus on flexibility and agility.
CNBC
China, 'factory of the world,' is losing more of its manufacturing and export dominance, latest data shows
The latest data in the CNBC Supply Chain Heat Map shows China is losing more manufacturing to Vietnam, Malaysia, Bangladesh, India, and Taiwan. Exports in furniture, apparel, footwear, travel goods and handbags, minerals, and science and technology are all declining. China's 'Zero Covid' policy is a big factor, with Port...
Phys.org
Chatbots are cost-effective but can create customer fury
Chatbots are expected to drive 95% of online customer service interactions by 2025 but QUT research has found a failure to meet customer expectations is also driving frustration among users, reducing their likelihood of making a purchase and generating anger. Associate Professor Paula Dootson, from the QUT Business School and...
monitordaily.com
Ritchie Bros. Delves Into Aerial Equipment Trends in October Report
Ritchie Bros.’ October Market Trends Report reported on sales of key aerial equipment categories in North America, specifically boom lifts, scissor lifts and telehandlers. This year Ritchie Bros. sold more than 9,600 boom lifts, scissor lifts, and telehandlers in the United States and approximately 1,400 units in Canada. “We’ve...
