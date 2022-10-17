Read full article on original website
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Snow potential up north this weekend
October is one of the biggest transition months of the year for Wisconsin weather and this weekend is no exception. Along with falling temperatures, the chance for snow will move through northern Wisconsin and especially in parts of Canada Friday night, Oct. 7 through Saturday, Oct. 8. Low pressure moving through the Great Lakes region will allow for colder arctic air to plunge farther south and drop much of the region into below-average temperatures.
27 First News
A strong storm system brings a big change to our weather midweek
The past two days have been fantastic across Northeastern Ohio and Western Pennsylvania. High temperatures will be in the low 70s this afternoon with mostly sunny skies. However, a strong storm system is brewing across the western United States and it is poised to bring a big change to the weather for the Valley by midweek.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Following freeze warning, temperatures expected to feel like fall for the weekend
Clear skies, dry air, and relatively light wind allowed temperatures to fall near or below freezing in many areas this morning, so some of us woke up to some frost. While that’s distressing news for those who wanted to keep their tender annuals going later into the month, this is joyous news for allergy sufferers, who don’t get relief until frost kills the pollen-producing weeds.
natureworldnews.com
Severe Thunderstorms, Winter Snow Expected as Cold Front Crashes Through Northeast US
In just a few days, when a strong cold front rips across the northeastern United States, a volatile weather pattern could increase the possibility of winter-time snowfall to summer-like heavy thunderstorms. First Frost of the Season. The first frost of the season for some more southerly places occurred on Sunday...
Plan for MUCH colder temperatures and a wintry rain-to-snow mix
Your detailed Power of 5 Weather forecast for Cleveland, Akron and the surrounding areas in Northeast Ohio.
KYTV
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Early next week shows a warm up & returning rain chances
Meteorologist Nick Kelly is tracking another cool (cold for some) night before we head into a mild Sunday afternoon. While we'll trend a bit warmer to start next week, we still have decent rain chances looking to return by the middle of the coming week.
The Weather Channel
Here Are The Winter Storm Names For 2022-23
Winter storms are named by The Weather Channel for systems meeting strict criteria. There were 20 named storms last winter, including one in May. The 2022-23 season is the 11th season The Weather Channel is naming winter storms. The names below will be used in alphabetical order to identify winter...
vincennespbs.org
Freeze warning tonight
We have a cool day on tap and a cold night ahead. A Freeze Warning is in effect starting at 10 Eastern Time tonight lasting through 10-am Eastern tomorrow. Subfreezing temperatures in the upper 20’s are forecast which can killed crops and other outdoor sensitive vegetation. Weather experts say...
First Alert Weather: CBS2's 10/14 Friday morning forecast
Forecast: Any early showers exit east by about 7 AM. For the rest of today, expect mostly sunny skies with highs in the upper 60s. Tonight will be clear and chilly with temps falling to around 50 in the city with 40s and distant 30s across our suburbs. Tomorrow will be mostly sunny and pleasant with highs in the upper 60s. As for Sunday, it will be mostly to partly sunny with highs in the upper 60s.Looking Ahead: Showers are possible into the start of next week. As for temperatures, expect a cooling trend with highs in the low 60s on Monday... 50s by Tuesday.
Record-Breaking Cold Weather Forces Freeze Warning For 46 Million Americans
Averages temperatures could dip by 15-30 degrees in affected areas over the next two or three days.
Rain in the forecast for tomorrow
Scattered showers are forecast for Wednesday. But before we get there we’ll have a great Tuesday with lots of sunshine and moderate temperatures.
Winter is on the way! Met Office predicts SNOW will land in Scotland next week as temperatures plummet across UK with gales and rain coming
Winter is officially on its way with Met Office forecasters predicting snow in Scotland next week as temperatures plummet across the UK with gales and rain expected. The latest predictions come after snow fell in the Cairngorms and eastern Highlands late last week. And the UK is currently losing daytime at the most rapid rate in the year - roughly four to five minutes every day.
Cold blast to bring record-breaking temperatures to large part of U.S. this week
A cold blast could bring record freezing temperatures to more than 60 million people across the country this week. Freeze watches and warnings are in effect as far west as Colorado, into the Northeast and south to Florida, according to the National Weather Service. Temperatures of 35 degrees and colder...
KHQ Right Now
Time to get your sprinklers blown out before winter
Temperatures are cooling down which means it's time to start getting ready for winter. Now' s the time to get your sprinklers blown out before the snow starts falling.
watchers.news
Widespread record-breaking morning lows to bring first freeze of the season to parts of the Midwest and South, U.S.
An early-season Great Lakes storm is producing heavy snow, high winds, and large waves. Cold air will grip much of the eastern 2 thirds of the United States in the days ahead, bringing much below-normal temperatures to the East Coast and the first freeze of the season to portions of the Midwest and South.
Freeze Alerts Issued For Over 70 Million Americans As Cold Air Season Hits Midwest, South, & East
It’s fall here in the U.S. but soon enough, more than 70 million Americans are going to experience winter-like temperatures, with freeze alerts issued to folks in the Midwest, South, and East. However, that’s just the beginning. Fox Weather reports that with frost and freeze alerts active nationwide, areas...
natureworldnews.com
Freeze Alerts Raised as Most of US Brace for Temperatures 15 Degrees Below Average
Forecasts of temperatures dropping to 15 degrees below average cause NWS to issue Freeze Alerts to the majority of the US. Millions are at risk of freezing and frost this week as the coldest air of the fall season is spreading across the Midwest, South, and East. A potent storm system is also bringing rounds of snow, rain, and blustery winds that come from the Great Lakes to the Northeast.
