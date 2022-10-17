ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Snow potential up north this weekend

October is one of the biggest transition months of the year for Wisconsin weather and this weekend is no exception. Along with falling temperatures, the chance for snow will move through northern Wisconsin and especially in parts of Canada Friday night, Oct. 7 through Saturday, Oct. 8. Low pressure moving through the Great Lakes region will allow for colder arctic air to plunge farther south and drop much of the region into below-average temperatures.
WISCONSIN STATE
27 First News

A strong storm system brings a big change to our weather midweek

The past two days have been fantastic across Northeastern Ohio and Western Pennsylvania. High temperatures will be in the low 70s this afternoon with mostly sunny skies. However, a strong storm system is brewing across the western United States and it is poised to bring a big change to the weather for the Valley by midweek.
OHIO STATE
ClickOnDetroit.com

Following freeze warning, temperatures expected to feel like fall for the weekend

Clear skies, dry air, and relatively light wind allowed temperatures to fall near or below freezing in many areas this morning, so some of us woke up to some frost. While that’s distressing news for those who wanted to keep their tender annuals going later into the month, this is joyous news for allergy sufferers, who don’t get relief until frost kills the pollen-producing weeds.
The Weather Channel

Here Are The Winter Storm Names For 2022-23

Winter storms are named by The Weather Channel for systems meeting strict criteria. There were 20 named storms last winter, including one in May. The 2022-23 season is the 11th season The Weather Channel is naming winter storms. The names below will be used in alphabetical order to identify winter...
OKLAHOMA STATE
vincennespbs.org

Freeze warning tonight

We have a cool day on tap and a cold night ahead. A Freeze Warning is in effect starting at 10 Eastern Time tonight lasting through 10-am Eastern tomorrow. Subfreezing temperatures in the upper 20’s are forecast which can killed crops and other outdoor sensitive vegetation. Weather experts say...
CBS New York

First Alert Weather: CBS2's 10/14 Friday morning forecast

Forecast: Any early showers exit east by about 7 AM. For the rest of today, expect mostly sunny skies with highs in the upper 60s. Tonight will be clear and chilly with temps falling to around 50 in the city with 40s and distant 30s across our suburbs. Tomorrow will be mostly sunny and pleasant with highs in the upper 60s. As for Sunday, it will be mostly to partly sunny with highs in the upper 60s.Looking Ahead: Showers are possible into the start of next week. As for temperatures, expect a cooling trend with highs in the low 60s on Monday... 50s by Tuesday. 
WWL-AMFM

Rain in the forecast for tomorrow

Scattered showers are forecast for Wednesday. But before we get there we’ll have a great Tuesday with lots of sunshine and moderate temperatures.
Daily Mail

Winter is on the way! Met Office predicts SNOW will land in Scotland next week as temperatures plummet across UK with gales and rain coming

Winter is officially on its way with Met Office forecasters predicting snow in Scotland next week as temperatures plummet across the UK with gales and rain expected. The latest predictions come after snow fell in the Cairngorms and eastern Highlands late last week. And the UK is currently losing daytime at the most rapid rate in the year - roughly four to five minutes every day.
KHQ Right Now

Time to get your sprinklers blown out before winter

Temperatures are cooling down which means it's time to start getting ready for winter. Now' s the time to get your sprinklers blown out before the snow starts falling.
natureworldnews.com

Freeze Alerts Raised as Most of US Brace for Temperatures 15 Degrees Below Average

Forecasts of temperatures dropping to 15 degrees below average cause NWS to issue Freeze Alerts to the majority of the US. Millions are at risk of freezing and frost this week as the coldest air of the fall season is spreading across the Midwest, South, and East. A potent storm system is also bringing rounds of snow, rain, and blustery winds that come from the Great Lakes to the Northeast.
ALABAMA STATE

