Felix Auger-Aliassime has confirmed he is doing everything in his power to qualify for the ATP Finals in Turin. And as the Canadian claimed his second title of the season at the UniCredit Firenze Open last week he strengthened those chances. The 22-year-old defeated JJ Wolf 6-4 6-4 in the final of the ATP 250 event. In doing so he moved ahead of Taylor Fritz to seventh in the points race to qualify for the Finals.

2 DAYS AGO