Read full article on original website
Related
tennisuptodate.com
Serena Williams, Naomi Osaka, Emma Raducanu and Rafael Nadal feature on list of 50 most marketable athletes for 2022
WTA legend Serena Williams is only behind Cristiano Ronaldo in SportsPro’s latest annual list of the 50 Most Marketable Athletes (50MM) with eight other tennis players also featuring. Portugal and Manchester United forward Ronaldo tops the list with a Marketability Score of 91.21 out of a possible 100 with...
tennisuptodate.com
First public appearance since retirement confirmed for Federer, set to head to Japan
¸Roger Federer will make his first public appearance after his retirement in Japan taking part in a UNIQLO event. Federer became a global brand ambassador for UNIQLO when he switched to the company some time ago. A special event in his honour called "UNIQLO LifeWear Day Tokyo 2022 with Roger Federer" will be hosted in Japan within the company headquarters.
Sam Querrey Won’t Be the Last Tennis Pro to Move to Pickleball
Also in this week’s mailbag: is John Isner’s serve the most dangerous weapon in tennis history?
wtatennis.com
Coco Gauff, Caroline Garcia qualify for 2022 WTA Finals
ST PETERSBURG, Fla. -- The WTA announced Wednesday Coco Gauff and Caroline Garcia have qualified for the 2022 WTA Finals, joining World No.1 Iga Swiatek, Ons Jabeur and Jessica Pegula in the singles draw. Gauff, from Atlanta, Georgia, will be making her debut appearance at the season-ending tournament. She qualified...
Rafa Nadal and Mery Perelló are celebrating their third wedding anniversary
Rafa Nadal and Mery Perelló are celebrating their third wedding anniversary on October 19. Their wedding took place in Sa Fortaleza, a castle from the 17th century and was attended by the former King Juan Carlos and Queen Sofia, the Spanish tennis legend Carlos Moyá, and more....
tennismajors.com
Stephens continues win streak in Guadalajara as she takes Bencic out of WTA Finals race
Former US Open champion Sloane Stephens continued her winning streak in Guadalajara as she upset 10th seed Belinda Bencic in straight sets to reach the round of 16 at the Guadalajara Open on Wednesday. Stephens, currently ranked No 50 in the world, won the WTA 250 event in Guadalajara earlier...
tennisuptodate.com
"The plan right now is to play every week" - Auger-Aliassime on his bid to qualify for the ATP Finals
Felix Auger-Aliassime has confirmed he is doing everything in his power to qualify for the ATP Finals in Turin. And as the Canadian claimed his second title of the season at the UniCredit Firenze Open last week he strengthened those chances. The 22-year-old defeated JJ Wolf 6-4 6-4 in the final of the ATP 250 event. In doing so he moved ahead of Taylor Fritz to seventh in the points race to qualify for the Finals.
tennismajors.com
October 20, 1985: The day Ivan Lendl and Henri Leconte had their match interrupted by a religious fanatic
What happened exactly on that day and why it is memorable in tennis history. On this day, October 20, 1985, an awkward incident happened during the final of the Australian Indoor Championships in Sydney. In the middle of their match, Henri Leconte and Ivan Lendl saw a man entering the court and presenting them drinks on a tray, while preaching against the banking system. The incident didn’t break Lendl’s concentration, as he prevailed 6-4, 6-4, 7-6.
tennisuptodate.com
Roger Federer visits Dubai's premier tennis academy at the Meydan Hotel
Roger Federer promised to visit a tennis academy in Dubai and he kept that promise by visiting the academy at the Meydan Hotel. Federer walked away from professional tennis last month at the Laver Cup but he will still be around the game. The legend will never truly leave tennis and during his recent visit to Dubai, Federer kept his promise to Visit a tennis academy in the city.
tennisuptodate.com
"Hopefully, this will be the last time" - Pam Shriver on Swiatek's distraction tactics
Iga Swiatek resorted to distraction tactics in the San Diego Open final against Donna Vekic and once again she was heavily criticized for it. The criticism prompted Swiatek to apologize for it after the match and Pam Shriver hopes she won't be doing it again. While Vekic was not distracted by Swiatek flapping her hands at the net and won the point, Shriver thinks it was a hindrance nonetheless:
Roger Federer to work as BBC pundit at Wimbledon just months after retiring, hints Sue Barker
ROGER FEDERER is ready to become a BBC pundit at Wimbledon after quitting playing just two months ago, Sue Barker has hinted. The Swiss icon 41, was interviewed by Beeb presenter Barker many times on his way to winning eight of his 20 Grand Slam titles at SW19. And the...
lastwordonsports.com
Lucie Hradecka Plays Final Match of Accomplished Doubles Career in Guadalajara
37-year-old Lucie Hradecka has called time on her career, playing her final match in Guadalajara alongside Hao-Ching Chan, losing 4-6 1-6 to Lydumyla Kichenok and Jelena Ostapenko. The former Doubles No. 4 hangs up her racquet after winning 26 doubles titles, three Grand Slams, four Fed Cups, and two Olympic medals, most of which were alongside her long-term partner Andrea Sestini Hlavackova, who also retired in 2022.
tennismajors.com
WTA Guadalajara: Stephens eases past qualifier Fruhvirtova, meets Bencic next
American Sloane Stephens advanced to the second round of the Guadalajara Open by beating Czech qualifier Linda Fruhvirtova 6-0, 6-2 at the Centro Panamericano de Tenis on Tuesday night. Stephens, ranked No 50, will play Swiss Belinda Bencic. The No 10 seed defeated Canadian Leylah Fernandez in a three-set battle...
tennisuptodate.com
Millman brands Italian Tennis Federation ‘pathetic’ after lack of Seppi wildcard
Australian tennis player voiced support for Andrea Seppi who was not given a chance to say goodbye to tennis on native soil. Seppi recently revealed his retirement from tennis and it's something that many knew was coming but the sudden decision surprised many. Seppi then revealed on social media that he planned on saying goodbye on native soil in Florence or Napoli but both events denied him a wild card entry as the Italian Tennis Federation explained it would have been a 'waste'.
Yardbarker
Roger Federer to attend special event in Japan in November
Roger Federer retired from tennis recently but he's still active and he will attend a UNIQLO event in Japan in November. Federer joined the company a few years ago, and ever since, he has been the most well-known athlete to don their gear. The Swiss player will attend as their worldwide ambassador an event called "UNIQLO LifeWear Day Tokyo 2022 with Roger Federer," which will be hosted by the Japanese company in November.
tennisuptodate.com
Dominic Thiem makes winning start over Geerts
Dominic Thiem made a winning start at the Antwerp Open battling past Geerts rather easily in two simple sets 6-4 6-0. The Austrian has been able to get some notable form in the past few weeks competing weekly in some indoor events. He's starting to look like a solid tennis player as he tries to ensure a top 100 finish at the end of the year which would be important for him.
Comments / 0