ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
msn.com

Cruise ship drinks packages: A line-by-line guide

MSN has partnered with The Points Guy for our coverage of credit card products. MSN and The Points Guy may receive a commission from card issuers. It’s easy to run up a monster bill ordering wine, beer and mixed drinks by the glass on a cruise ship. The cost of alcoholic drinks on cruise vessels — particularly cocktails — can be pricey. But for those who regularly order several alcoholic drinks a day when cruising, there’s a way to save: a flat-fee drinks package.
cruisefever.net

World’s Newest Cruise Line Sets Sail on First Voyage

The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection, the world’s newest cruise line, officially set sail on their maiden voyage this past weekend on their first luxury ship, Evrima. Evrima is the first of the three luxury yachts from Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection. The ship set sail on her maiden cruise on October 15, 2022 from Barcelona, Spain.
Robb Report

This Whimsical New Thailand Resort Has Suites Styled Like Luxury Train Cars

The inspiration for the new InterContinental Khao Yai stretches all the way back to the 1800s, when Thailand’s King Rama V was among the first Asian monarchs to visit many of Europe’s key capitals, including Paris, Vienna and London. Much of it conducted by rail, his grand tour was a revelation for the king—and consequential for his homeland, encouraging him to support the introduction of train travel to Thailand.  The story of Rama V’s trailblazing European odyssey always resonated with architect and designer Bill Bensley, who once spent summers “taking groups of old ladies on a train from Vancouver Island all...
vinlove.net

Three natural destinations in Ba Ria – Vung Tau

Suoi Nghe sheep hill, green rock lake, or coriander field for you to enjoy the peaceful atmosphere. Besides famous tourist destinations such as Ho Tram, Ho Coc… Ba Ria – Vung Tau province also attracts tourists thanks to the beauty of peaceful destinations, close to nature, and suitable for vacations. Weekend break, depart from Ho Chi Minh City. Here are three emerging destinations that are visited and photographed by many tourists.
Daily Mail

Pictured: The new jaw-dropping ultra-luxurious £16,745-a-night estate on Richard Branson's Moskito Island that features a two-storey infinity pool and a futuristic DJ booth

Stunning new pictures reveal the incredible features of a £16,745-a-night ($19,000) estate on Richard Branson's latest private paradise - Moskito Island. The nine-bedroom estate - part of the Virgin Limited Edition portfolio - is called The Village and has impressive amenities that include a two-storey infinity pool, a slide and a futuristic, hidden DJ booth that rises from the outdoor deck.
prestigeonline.com

Little India is on the world’s coolest neighbourhoods 2022 list

Little India is on the world’s coolest neighbourhoods 2022 list. What exactly does a neighbourhood need to have to become one of the coolest in the world? Should it be home to the most happening and upcoming restaurants and bars, be an architectural marvel with some of the most Instagrammable buildings ever seen, or boast of street art at every corner. The prerequisites for every traveller will change but this newly released list has a mix of all. This year, Singapore’s very own Little India makes it to #19 on the list, joining the likes of New York City Ridgewood, Lisbon’s Cais do Sodré, and Naples’ Riona Sanità in the top 20.
hotelnewsme.com

FADEEL WEHBE TAKES POSITION AS NEW GENERAL MANAGER WITH MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL

Marriott International is pleased to announce that Fadeel Wehbe has been newly appointed as the Multi-Property General Manager at Le Meridien Dubai Hotel & Conference Centre and Le Meridien Fairway. Fadeel who holds a degree majoring in Hotel and Restaurant Management from University of Denver, Colorado, USA will be assigned...
COLORADO STATE
maritime-executive.com

After Three-Year Delay, Ritz-Carlton Launches Luxury Yacht Cruises

The first luxury yacht cruise ship of The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection, the Evrima, embarked on her maiden voyage on October 15, three and a half years behind schedule. The latest entrant into the ultra-luxury segment of the cruise industry was first announced in June 2017 but experienced problems at the shipyard and later COVID-19-related delays and supply chain problems. The new cruise line rescheduled her launch eight times between the originally planned February 2020 and October 2022.
hotelnewsme.com

HOLIDAY INN & SUITES SET TO OPEN IN DUBAI SCIENCE PARK IN Q4 2022

IHG Hotels & Resorts proudly unveils the opening of the Holiday Inn & Suites Dubai Science Park, a sustainable hotel that operates on no single-use plastic; has an onsite water bottling plant; and features digital amenities in all its guest rooms, suites & apartments. The property is set to open in the last quarter of 2022, the latest addition to the Holiday Inn portfolio in the United Arab Emirates.
Time Out Global

Celebrity chef Luke Mangan will open a restaurant inside the Harbour Bridge in November

We know that Sydney loves a dinner with a view, namely the city's most famous landmark the Harbour Bridge. Now, you have the opportunity to dine inside that most iconic landmark. Celebrity chef Luke Mangan (Salt, Glass Brasserie) will be opening an ambitious new restaurant in the Harbour Bridge's south-east...
drifttravel.com

Western Australia’s Newest Luxury Accommodations for 2023

Western Australia will be home to many exciting events in 2023 including the total solar eclipse, where the sun, moon and earth will align in unison. Here is a roundup of Western Australia’s newest luxury accommodations to add to your bucket list. From authentic outback station stays to opulent eco-retreats, Western Australia has a luxury accommodation for every well-appointed traveler.

Comments / 0

Community Policy