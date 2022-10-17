Read full article on original website
Related
What Is the Highest Rated Luxury Cruise Line?
Even among the crème de la crème of luxury liners, some stand out from the rest. While the cruising industry took a large operational and financial hit during the pandemic, companies have adapted...
msn.com
Cruise ship drinks packages: A line-by-line guide
MSN has partnered with The Points Guy for our coverage of credit card products. MSN and The Points Guy may receive a commission from card issuers. It’s easy to run up a monster bill ordering wine, beer and mixed drinks by the glass on a cruise ship. The cost of alcoholic drinks on cruise vessels — particularly cocktails — can be pricey. But for those who regularly order several alcoholic drinks a day when cruising, there’s a way to save: a flat-fee drinks package.
cruisefever.net
World’s Newest Cruise Line Sets Sail on First Voyage
The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection, the world’s newest cruise line, officially set sail on their maiden voyage this past weekend on their first luxury ship, Evrima. Evrima is the first of the three luxury yachts from Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection. The ship set sail on her maiden cruise on October 15, 2022 from Barcelona, Spain.
This Whimsical New Thailand Resort Has Suites Styled Like Luxury Train Cars
The inspiration for the new InterContinental Khao Yai stretches all the way back to the 1800s, when Thailand’s King Rama V was among the first Asian monarchs to visit many of Europe’s key capitals, including Paris, Vienna and London. Much of it conducted by rail, his grand tour was a revelation for the king—and consequential for his homeland, encouraging him to support the introduction of train travel to Thailand. The story of Rama V’s trailblazing European odyssey always resonated with architect and designer Bill Bensley, who once spent summers “taking groups of old ladies on a train from Vancouver Island all...
Take a look inside a $3 million luxury yacht that features a built-in barbecue, wet bar, and a huge engine room
The Princess F65 yacht was on display at the Southampton International Boat show in England in September.
purewow.com
These Are the 10 Best Hotels in the World, According to Millions of Tripadvisor Reviews
PureWow editors select every item that appears on this page, and the company may earn compensation through affiliate links within the story. You can learn more about that process here. We all love going on vacation. But with an onslaught of hotel options, deciding where to hunker down can damper...
vinlove.net
Three natural destinations in Ba Ria – Vung Tau
Suoi Nghe sheep hill, green rock lake, or coriander field for you to enjoy the peaceful atmosphere. Besides famous tourist destinations such as Ho Tram, Ho Coc… Ba Ria – Vung Tau province also attracts tourists thanks to the beauty of peaceful destinations, close to nature, and suitable for vacations. Weekend break, depart from Ho Chi Minh City. Here are three emerging destinations that are visited and photographed by many tourists.
Pictured: The new jaw-dropping ultra-luxurious £16,745-a-night estate on Richard Branson's Moskito Island that features a two-storey infinity pool and a futuristic DJ booth
Stunning new pictures reveal the incredible features of a £16,745-a-night ($19,000) estate on Richard Branson's latest private paradise - Moskito Island. The nine-bedroom estate - part of the Virgin Limited Edition portfolio - is called The Village and has impressive amenities that include a two-storey infinity pool, a slide and a futuristic, hidden DJ booth that rises from the outdoor deck.
prestigeonline.com
Little India is on the world’s coolest neighbourhoods 2022 list
Little India is on the world’s coolest neighbourhoods 2022 list. What exactly does a neighbourhood need to have to become one of the coolest in the world? Should it be home to the most happening and upcoming restaurants and bars, be an architectural marvel with some of the most Instagrammable buildings ever seen, or boast of street art at every corner. The prerequisites for every traveller will change but this newly released list has a mix of all. This year, Singapore’s very own Little India makes it to #19 on the list, joining the likes of New York City Ridgewood, Lisbon’s Cais do Sodré, and Naples’ Riona Sanità in the top 20.
hotelnewsme.com
FADEEL WEHBE TAKES POSITION AS NEW GENERAL MANAGER WITH MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL
Marriott International is pleased to announce that Fadeel Wehbe has been newly appointed as the Multi-Property General Manager at Le Meridien Dubai Hotel & Conference Centre and Le Meridien Fairway. Fadeel who holds a degree majoring in Hotel and Restaurant Management from University of Denver, Colorado, USA will be assigned...
Cornish clifftop four-bedroom 1970s bungalow with spectacular sea views and direct beach access hits the market for £1.95million
A 'rare offering' Cornish clifftop bungalow with sensational sea views and direct beach access has hit the market for £1.95million. The property, called Methrose, from the outside may be an ordinary 1970s bungalow, but it sits in a spectacular spot overlooking the iconic crystal clear waters and sandy beaches of St Austell Bay in Cornwall.
maritime-executive.com
After Three-Year Delay, Ritz-Carlton Launches Luxury Yacht Cruises
The first luxury yacht cruise ship of The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection, the Evrima, embarked on her maiden voyage on October 15, three and a half years behind schedule. The latest entrant into the ultra-luxury segment of the cruise industry was first announced in June 2017 but experienced problems at the shipyard and later COVID-19-related delays and supply chain problems. The new cruise line rescheduled her launch eight times between the originally planned February 2020 and October 2022.
hotelnewsme.com
HOLIDAY INN & SUITES SET TO OPEN IN DUBAI SCIENCE PARK IN Q4 2022
IHG Hotels & Resorts proudly unveils the opening of the Holiday Inn & Suites Dubai Science Park, a sustainable hotel that operates on no single-use plastic; has an onsite water bottling plant; and features digital amenities in all its guest rooms, suites & apartments. The property is set to open in the last quarter of 2022, the latest addition to the Holiday Inn portfolio in the United Arab Emirates.
Time Out Global
Celebrity chef Luke Mangan will open a restaurant inside the Harbour Bridge in November
We know that Sydney loves a dinner with a view, namely the city's most famous landmark the Harbour Bridge. Now, you have the opportunity to dine inside that most iconic landmark. Celebrity chef Luke Mangan (Salt, Glass Brasserie) will be opening an ambitious new restaurant in the Harbour Bridge's south-east...
drifttravel.com
Western Australia’s Newest Luxury Accommodations for 2023
Western Australia will be home to many exciting events in 2023 including the total solar eclipse, where the sun, moon and earth will align in unison. Here is a roundup of Western Australia’s newest luxury accommodations to add to your bucket list. From authentic outback station stays to opulent eco-retreats, Western Australia has a luxury accommodation for every well-appointed traveler.
