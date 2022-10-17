Read full article on original website
Freeze Warning issued for Berks, temps in lower 30s expected
The National Weather Service has issued a Freeze Warning from midnight tonight to 9am Wednesday. Temperatures in the lower 30s are expected. Areas include New Jersey counties of Morris, Hunterdon and Somerset. Pennsylvania counties of Berks, Lehigh, Northampton, western Chester, upper Montgomery and upper Bucks. Frost and freezing conditions will...
IntegraCare, Weathervane Capital Partners joint venture to build two senior living communities in Berks County
Two new senior living communities, The Residence at Village Greens and The Residence at Boyertown, are coming to Berks County through a joint venture of IntegraCare and Weathervane Capital Partners. The two senior living communities will combine to create approximately 200 jobs and the two sites will make a total...
Youth Volunteer Corps of Reading project receives top honor
A Youth Volunteer Corps of Reading service project developed to support youth mental health was named the 2022 Project of the Year across the international Youth Volunteer Corps (YVC) network. YVC has more than 30 affiliates throughout the U.S. and Canada, with over 4,000 projects taking place each year, and...
Three Berks County Fire Department’s awarded PA American Water grants
Pennsylvania American Water announced Monday that it has awarded $71,000 in grants to 142 fire and rescue organizations across Pennsylvania through its annual Firefighting Support Grant Program. The announcement coincides with Fire Prevention Week, which is the longest running US public health observance on record. Since launching the grant program...
Trauma survivors, first responders invited to plant garden on Reading Hospital campus
Reading Hospital Trauma Center, in collaboration with the Trauma Survivors Network, invited trauma survivors and their families, healthcare professionals, and first responders to plant a flower garden on the hospital campus Thursday afternoon. Each participant received a flower bulb to plant in a garden space located outside the Emergency Department...
Local railroad to host free adaption weekend at Berks ARL
The Reading & Northern Railroad will host a Sponsored Adoption Weekend from Friday, October 21 through Sunday, October 23, 2022. During the event, all animals will be free to adopt. All adopters must go through the ARL’s regular procedures to adopt, including the completion of an adoption proﬁle and speaking...
State Fire Commissioner provides fire prevention tips as Fire incidents spike
Acting State Fire Commissioner Charles McGarvey is urging Pennsylvanians to take part in this year’s Fire Prevention Week and review important fire safety information. Today’s homes are filled with synthetic materials that burn hotter and faster than ever. In a typical fire, you may have as little as two minutes to safely exit the structure from the time you first hear a smoke alarm. Knowing how to use that time wisely is critical, and it takes both planning and practice.
Police in Reading investigating string of Pharmacy robberies
The Reading Police Department Criminal Investigations Division is urging local pharmacy employees to be vigilant after two recent robberies. “We are investigating two pharmacy robberies that have occurred in the past week where a male entered two pharmacies and demanded drugs and cash by passing a note at the pharmacy counter” said Criminal Investigator Joseph Snell.
Salvation Army Reading hosts annual Angel Tree program sign-up
The Salvation Army Reading Corps is accepting applications for its annual Angel Tree Program until October 31, 2022. The Salvation Army Angel Tree program helps provide Christmas gifts for children ages 12 and younger in Berks County each year. Once a child has been registered and accepted as an Angel,...
1 dead, 4 rescued from apartment fire in Northeast Reading
A 33-year-old man died and four others rescued after a house fire in Northeast Reading late Saturday night. Officials identified the deceased victim as Adam Weis. Firefighters in Reading responded to a working house fire in the 900 block of Marion Street late Saturday night, October 16, 2022 around 11pm.
Three members of Reading drug gang convicted of murder, kidnapping and drug conspiracy charges
United States Attorney Jacqueline C. Romero and Berks County District Attorney John T. Adams announced in a press conference Thursday that Jesus Feliciano-Trinidad, 33, Dewayne Quinones, 29, and Mayco Alverez-Jackson, 25, were convicted of murder, kidnapping, drug distribution, and firearm offenses. The trio were involved with a Reading-area drug trafficking...
Reading man sentenced to 100 months’ imprisonment for methamphetamine trafficking
The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced that on October 17, 2022, William F. Showers, age 37, of Reading, Pennsylvania, was sentenced by United States District Court Judge Malachy E. Mannion to 100 months of imprisonment and a 5-year term of supervised release, for conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute over 50 grams of methamphetamine.
Halloween trick-or-treat hours announced by city of Reading
Trick-or-Treating in the City of Reading will be on Monday, October 31st, from 5pm until 8pm. Mayor Moran is asking residents who plan on handing out treats to turn on their porch lights from 5pm – 8pm to make it easier for trick-or-treaters to identify participating homes. Drivers are...
Literacy Council receives $250K grant to expand citizenship preparation services for immigrants in Berks
The Literacy Council of Reading-Berks announced Wednesday that it received a $250,000 grant to provide Citizenship Instruction and Naturalization Application Services to expand the availability of high-quality citizenship preparation services for immigrants in Berks County. This award is one of three issued in Pennsylvania, and one of fifty issued across the United States.
PennDOT resumes environmental reviews for I-78 Lenhartsville bridge replacement project
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation recently announced that it has resumed planning work and federal environmental reviews for six bridge replacement projects proposed as part of the Major Bridge Public-Private Partnership (MBP3). A Categorical Exclusion (CE) Reevaluation is being prepared for the I-78 Lenhartsville Bridge Replacement Project to evaluate and...
Police in Spring Township seek to identify burglary suspect
The Spring Township Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying an individual relative to a burglary that occurred approximately 12:30am on October 5, 2022, in the 300 block of Gold Court. According to police, the suspect was captured on camera entering a residence. Upon the victim’s return...
Shooting in Reading nightclub parking lot leaves man injured
Police in Reading are investigating a shooting that left one man injured in the early hours of Sunday morning, October 16, 2022 around 1:34am. The incident took place in the parking lot of Reverb Nightclub located in the 1400 block of North 9th Street. Initial reported as a male shot...
Berks Career & Technology Center educator appointed as Middle States Commissioner
The Middle States Association Commissions on Elementary and Secondary Schools (MSA-CESS) recently announced the appointment of Philip Harris III as a commissioner. Harris is a work-based education coordinator with Berks Career & Technology Center in Leesport, where he helps students gain workforce experience in addition to classroom learning. “Middle States...
Health Department encourages Pennsylvanians to get Flu vaccine, COVID-19 Booster this Fall
Department of Health Acting Secretary and Pennsylvania Physician General Dr. Denise Johnson today joined public health officials from Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health to encourage residents to get their flu shot and COVID-19 vaccination boosters as we enter the 2022-2023 flu season. “This flu season has the potential to be...
New PennDOT Driver’s License Center to open next to Boscov’s Outlet Center
Boscov’s has announced the addition of a new 17,000 square foot PennDOT Driver’s License Center at its Boscov’s Outlet Center. PennDOT will join the existing Boscov’s Outlet Center, located in the plaza near Panera Bread and Member’s 1st Credit Union. The modernized PennDOT concept will...
