Berks County, PA

Freeze Warning issued for Berks, temps in lower 30s expected

The National Weather Service has issued a Freeze Warning from midnight tonight to 9am Wednesday. Temperatures in the lower 30s are expected. Areas include New Jersey counties of Morris, Hunterdon and Somerset. Pennsylvania counties of Berks, Lehigh, Northampton, western Chester, upper Montgomery and upper Bucks. Frost and freezing conditions will...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
Youth Volunteer Corps of Reading project receives top honor

A Youth Volunteer Corps of Reading service project developed to support youth mental health was named the 2022 Project of the Year across the international Youth Volunteer Corps (YVC) network. YVC has more than 30 affiliates throughout the U.S. and Canada, with over 4,000 projects taking place each year, and...
READING, PA
Local railroad to host free adaption weekend at Berks ARL

The Reading & Northern Railroad will host a Sponsored Adoption Weekend from Friday, October 21 through Sunday, October 23, 2022. During the event, all animals will be free to adopt. All adopters must go through the ARL’s regular procedures to adopt, including the completion of an adoption proﬁle and speaking...
READING, PA
State Fire Commissioner provides fire prevention tips as Fire incidents spike

Acting State Fire Commissioner Charles McGarvey is urging Pennsylvanians to take part in this year’s Fire Prevention Week and review important fire safety information. Today’s homes are filled with synthetic materials that burn hotter and faster than ever. In a typical fire, you may have as little as two minutes to safely exit the structure from the time you first hear a smoke alarm. Knowing how to use that time wisely is critical, and it takes both planning and practice.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Police in Reading investigating string of Pharmacy robberies

The Reading Police Department Criminal Investigations Division is urging local pharmacy employees to be vigilant after two recent robberies. “We are investigating two pharmacy robberies that have occurred in the past week where a male entered two pharmacies and demanded drugs and cash by passing a note at the pharmacy counter” said Criminal Investigator Joseph Snell.
READING, PA
1 dead, 4 rescued from apartment fire in Northeast Reading

A 33-year-old man died and four others rescued after a house fire in Northeast Reading late Saturday night. Officials identified the deceased victim as Adam Weis. Firefighters in Reading responded to a working house fire in the 900 block of Marion Street late Saturday night, October 16, 2022 around 11pm.
READING, PA
Three members of Reading drug gang convicted of murder, kidnapping and drug conspiracy charges

United States Attorney Jacqueline C. Romero and Berks County District Attorney John T. Adams announced in a press conference Thursday that Jesus Feliciano-Trinidad, 33, Dewayne Quinones, 29, and Mayco Alverez-Jackson, 25, were convicted of murder, kidnapping, drug distribution, and firearm offenses. The trio were involved with a Reading-area drug trafficking...
READING, PA
Reading man sentenced to 100 months’ imprisonment for methamphetamine trafficking

The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced that on October 17, 2022, William F. Showers, age 37, of Reading, Pennsylvania, was sentenced by United States District Court Judge Malachy E. Mannion to 100 months of imprisonment and a 5-year term of supervised release, for conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute over 50 grams of methamphetamine.
READING, PA
Literacy Council receives $250K grant to expand citizenship preparation services for immigrants in Berks

The Literacy Council of Reading-Berks announced Wednesday that it received a $250,000 grant to provide Citizenship Instruction and Naturalization Application Services to expand the availability of high-quality citizenship preparation services for immigrants in Berks County. This award is one of three issued in Pennsylvania, and one of fifty issued across the United States.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
PennDOT resumes environmental reviews for I-78 Lenhartsville bridge replacement project

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation recently announced that it has resumed planning work and federal environmental reviews for six bridge replacement projects proposed as part of the Major Bridge Public-Private Partnership (MBP3). A Categorical Exclusion (CE) Reevaluation is being prepared for the I-78 Lenhartsville Bridge Replacement Project to evaluate and...
LENHARTSVILLE, PA
Berks Career & Technology Center educator appointed as Middle States Commissioner

The Middle States Association Commissions on Elementary and Secondary Schools (MSA-CESS) recently announced the appointment of Philip Harris III as a commissioner. Harris is a work-based education coordinator with Berks Career & Technology Center in Leesport, where he helps students gain workforce experience in addition to classroom learning. “Middle States...
