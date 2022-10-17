Read full article on original website
Related
rajah.com
Kevin Owens Announces He Will Be on Tonight's Episode of WWE NXT
-- WWE superstar Kevin Owens posted a video on Twitter today where he is talking to someone or maybe the audience, revealing that he will be making an appearance on tonight's episode of NXT as requested by Shawn Michaels. He will essentially be there to moderate a segment between Bron Breakker, Ilja Dragunov, and JD McDonagh, who are set to battle at Halloween Havoc later month for the NXT championship. Owens said he will be there to make sure the guys are just there to talk to each other and that there is no fighting of any kind.
rajah.com
Raw Superstar Set To Appear On Tomorrow’s Episode of Smackdown
WWE Smackdown (10/21) * WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship: Damage CTRL (c) vs. Raquel Rodriguez & Shotzi.
rajah.com
William Regal Sounds Off On Women's Evolution, Bayley's Character Development
William Regal sounded off on the evolution of women's wrestling during the latest installment of his Gentleman Villain podcast. Additionally, the AEW star and Blackpool Combat Club leader spoke about Bayley's character development, Sami Callihan, CJ Parker and more. Featured below are some of the highlights. On the evolution of...
rajah.com
WWE Hall Of Famer Reacts To New Signature Series Replica Title (Video)
WWE's The Bump crew unveiled new merchandise on the latest edition of their weekly social media series. In the midst of WWE's celebration of the 25th anniversary of Kane’s debut at Badd Blood, a special Kane Signature Series Replica Title is now available on WWEShop.Com. Check out a clip...
rajah.com
Solo Sikoa On Sami Zayn: "As Long As The Tribal Chief Accepts Sami Zayn, I do"
What does Solo Sikoa think about Sami Zayn's involvement with The Bloodline?. Who better to ask than the former NXT North American Champion himself?. During the latest recording of WWE's The Bump, WWE Smackdown Superstar member Solo Sikoa weighed in on the "Honoary Uce" of The Bloodline. Check out the comments below.
Tristen Nash Dies at 26: WWE Fans React to the Death of Hall of Famer Kevin Nash’s Son
Tristen Nash, the son of Hall of Famer Kevin Nash, has died. And wrestling fans everywhere were paying tribute. Sean Ross Sapp shared a statement from the family, adding “Sending love to the family of Tristen Nash.”. The family didn’t share any details on how Tristen Nash died, even...
rajah.com
Jimmy Korderas Talks Opening Segment Of Monday Night Raw
During the latest recording of Reffin’ Rant, former WWE referee Jimmy Korderas shared his thoughts on the opening segment of the October 17th edition of Monday Night Raw. Check out Jimmy's comments below:. “It’s always good to start the show off different from what you normally do, but was...
rajah.com
Shawn Michaels Talks About Wide Variety Of Styles Taught At WWE Performance Center
Shawn Michaels recently spoke with ComicBook.com for an interview covering all things pro wrestling and WWE. During the discussion, "The Heartbreak Kid" covered a bunch of topics, among them was the wide-variety of styles taught by coaches from multiple generations at the WWE Performance Center. Featured below are some of...
rajah.com
Ric Flair Says Charlotte Flair vs. Bianca Belair At WrestleMania Would Be As Big As Steve Austin vs. The Rock
Ric Flair remains his daughter's biggest fan. "The Nature Boy" spoke on a recent episode of his "To Be The Man" podcast about how he feels a Charlotte Flair vs. Bianca Belair match at WrestleMania would be as big as "Stone Cold" Steve Austin vs. Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson. Featured...
rajah.com
WWE Reportedly Planning to Celebrate 30 Years of Monday Night Raw This January
-- WWE's flagship program - Monday Night Raw - debuted in January of 1993 and has gone on to hold the distinction of being the longest-running weekly episodic program in television history without any reruns. Next year, Raw celebrates 30 years of television and according to the WrestleVotes account, the company has "plans in motion" to commemorate the occasion by having an anniversary show in January. The report adds that before the change in leadership earlier this year, there were plans to host the show from The Manhattan Center in New York City, which is where Raw was held weekly for almost all of 1993 and it was also one of two venues when WWE celebrated Raw's 25th anniversary show. However, it's unclear whether those plans are still being considered with all the changes this summer.
rajah.com
EC3 Explains Why Original Vision For Control Your Narrative Got Lost
EC3 recently spoke with Wrestle Zone for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, the former WWE Superstar spoke about how and why the original vision for Control Your Narrative was lost. Featured below are some of the highlights from the interview where he touches on...
rajah.com
Kevin Nash's Son Tristen Passes Away At Age 26, Sean Waltman Comments
Tristen Nash has passed away. The 26 year-old son of WWE Hall of Fame legend Kevin Nash has passed away, according to multiple sources. Sean Waltman, a close longtime friend of Nash, wrote the following about the tragic news via social media. "My heart is in a million pieces thinking...
rajah.com
Konnan Recalls Heated Exchange With Current WWE Superstar
On the latest episode of Keepin’ It 100, Konnan addressed rumors of heat with current Smackdown Superstar and Brawling Brutes leader Sheamus. “I remember specifically what happened. We were in Nashville and WWE happened to be in Nashville that day. Jeff had this big party at some fu**ing private bar, which is very sweet, and he invited all his WWE friends. I remember Braun Strowman, and OC, and Rey Mysterio, and Sheamus was there. Sheamus was talking to Rey. Rey goes, ‘Do you know my boy Konnan?’ He turned around and said, ‘Oh, yea, he’s always burying me. What do you have against me?’ I go, ‘Well, I don’t even know you. It’s nothing personal. It’s your work rate. I don’t like your matches. Don’t take it personal. That’s just my opinion. What do you care what I think?’ He just turned around and ignored me, and then later on in the night, he did come up to me and he goes, ‘Hey man. I’m sorry if I got out of line and sh*t.’ I said, ‘It’s all good’, but he did ask me about it. But bro, I mean that Sheamus and this Sheamus are two different people. This guy right now is super, super, super over and the people love him.”
rajah.com
Baron Corbin Says Triple H Is One Of The Best In Putting Together A Wrestling Show
WWE RAW Star Baron Corbin recently appeared on the Johnny Dare Morning Show to talk about a number of topics such as how Triple H is successful as WWE's Head of Creative because he was a huge star during the Attitude Era. Baron Corbin said:. “He thrived during the Attitude...
rajah.com
Roman Reigns Responds To Logan Paul Training With Shawn Michaels Ahead Of WWE Crown Jewel
What does Roman Reigns think of Logan Paul's preparations heading into their title showdown at WWE Crown Jewel?. "The Tribal Chief" took to social media on Thursday and reacted to photos of Paul training with WWE Hall of Fame legend Shawn Michaels ahead of their highly-anticipated match at the November 5 special event in Saudi Arabia.
rajah.com
Trevor Murdoch Recalls Fighting Fan In Ireland, Vince McMahon's Reaction & More
Trevor Murdoch recently spoke with NBC Sports Boston for an interview. During the discussion, the wrestling veteran spoke about a wld story about fighting a fan in Ireland who was harassing Randy Orton, what Vince McMahon told him about the incident when he returned to the states and more. Featured...
rajah.com
The Rock Explains How Wrestling Helped Him Prepare For Black Adam
During his recent interview with the New York Times, Black Adam star and former WWE Champion Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson explained how sports-entertainment prepared him for his latest role on the big screen. Check out the highlights below. On ways performing as a heel helped him with Black Adam:. “It...
rajah.com
Triple H Comments on WWE's Creative Strategy With Bray Wyatt's Return
-- WWE CCO Paul "HHH" Levesque spoke to the Wrap about Bray Wyatt's successful return to the company, specifically discussing the buzz that the White Rabbit storyline generated. Here's what he said:. “We asked ourselves how we could bring back Bray Wyatt in the most engaging way possible. So we...
rajah.com
WWE Hall Of Famer Explains How He Got His Ring Name
During the latest recording of Stories With Brisco & Bradshaw, WWE Hall Of Famer Ricky Steamboat discussed the origins of his in-ring moniker. Check out athe highlights below. “When I came down to Florida in 1976, I walked into the office and Eddie Graham said, ‘I remember you, kid. When you were in high school, you wrestled Mike.’ He says, ‘Rick Blood is a great wrestling name. But that’s for heels. Blood, that’s for heels.’ He said, ‘I’d like to call you Ricky Steamboat. We had a guy here in the late ’60s and through the early ’70s, that campaigned here. His name was Sammy Steamboat, he was from Hawaii. And I’m going to start putting your name out there, but I’m not going to call you his son. I’m going to start listing you as a nephew. You’re the nephew of Sammy Steamboat.”
rajah.com
DDP Talks The Possibility Of Competing In One More Match
WWE Hall of Famer and pro wrestling legend Diamond Dallas Page spoke on the Battleground podcast on a number of topics such as the possibility of competing in one more match. “I really want to do them when I’m 70, you know, just to be able to prove what I can still do.”
Comments / 0