Read full article on original website
Related
jambroadcasting.com
Music notes: Katy Perry, Lady Gaga, Sam Smith, Taylor Swift and Meghan Trainor
Katy Perry will perform a special set at the True Colors Festival in Tokyo next month, but fans don’t have to fly to Japan to see her. The two-hour event will be streamed live for free on YouTube to promote the event’s commitment to accessibility. The concert starts streaming November 19 at 5 a.m. ET and runs until 4 a.m. the following day.
jambroadcasting.com
Music notes: Taylor Swift, Dua Lipa, Katy Perry and Katharine McPhee
Taylor Swift‘s Midnights comes out Thursday night and Twitter says the album is the most anticipated of all time. People tweeted about the album 1.6 million times in the first three days following its announcement. Fans are most excited about her “Snow on the Beach” collab with Lana Del Rey, “Lavender Haze” and “Karma.”
Carly Simon Loses Both Sisters To Cancer This Week: Broadway Composer Lucy Simon And Opera Singer Joanna Simon Die One Day Apart
In a very sad development, Carly Simon lost both of her sisters this week, with Broadway composer Lucy Simon dying of breast cancer Thursday and former opera singer Joanna Simon passing from thyroid cancer on Wednesday. Both deaths were confirmed by a source close to pop superstar Carly. Lucy Simon was 82, Joanna Simon was 84. Born into wealth and a rarified atmosphere of celebrity and literati to Simon & Schuster publisher Richard Simon and wife Andrea, the Simon sisters – their brother Peter was the youngest sibling – would all find their ways to success in professional music careers. Lucy entered...
Saturday Night Live’s big dilemma: How to write a political joke for an audience that’s done laughing
Saturday Night Live has been the same show since forever and yet every episode is different. Since its inception in 1975, the beloved and bemoaned American sketch comedy series has accommodated a new host every week, stretching to meet the celeb du jour’s hidden talents and defining quirks. There were Ariane Grande’s musical impressions. Christopher Walken pleading for “More cowbell!” And Justin Timberlake, who won an actual Emmy for writing the lyrics to “Dick in a Box”. Occasionally, the show is forced to compensate for an entirely charmless emcee. Ahem, Rudy Guiliani.The full-time ensemble gets rejigged each season, which means...
Joe Rogan review – ‘dumb guy’ comedy grounded in an alpha male world
“Talking shit used to be fun,” complains Joe Rogan. “It didn’t used to have so many consequences.” He sounds quite sensitive, Rogan, to the pushback against him saying the N-word on his hit podcast, or broadcasting anti-vaccine misinformation. Which is ironic, because every routine here is bookended by a peeve about how sensitive people are these days. The consequences Rogan has faced for “talking shit”, meanwhile, have not been entirely negative. Spotify bought his podcast for a reported $100m, and here he is performing his standup to 20,000-capacity crowds.
Olivia Rodrigo and Halsey Are Calling Attention to Fall's It Shoe: Doc Martens
If you’ve followed footwear fashion this fall, you know there are currently a few “it shoes.” Boston Birkenstocks are sold out, and leather clogs are back. But if you’ve had your eyes on the ground, you’ve seen quite a few commandos. And that’s because there’s one more it shoe commanding attention: Doc Martens.
jambroadcasting.com
Remastered deluxe edition of ‘Olivia Newton-John’s Greatest Hits’ album is out now
Olivia Newton-John‘s memory is being kept alive thanks to a newly released, remastered and deluxe edition of her Greatest Hits album. The landmark Olivia Newton-John’s Greatest Hits album is celebrating its 45th anniversary this year. The work encompasses the singer’s biggest hits spanning from her 1971 debut, If Not For You, to her 1976 effort, Come On Over.
jambroadcasting.com
Nashville notes: Lainey Wilson’s album release party, Morgan Evans’ new song + more
Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved. KERRVILLE, TX: The Schreiner University Equestrian team traveled to El Reno, Oklahoma, to compete in the Southern Nazarene University Horse Show. After two days of competition, the Mountaineers finished with the following results. Day 1 Claire Cherrington - Reining - 6th place Claire Cherrington - Open Western Horsemanship - 2nd place Kaitlyn McAllister - Rookie A Western Horsemanship - 6th place Sophia Sachtleben - Rookie A Western Horsemanship - 4th place […]
Comments / 0