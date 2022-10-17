“Talking shit used to be fun,” complains Joe Rogan. “It didn’t used to have so many consequences.” He sounds quite sensitive, Rogan, to the pushback against him saying the N-word on his hit podcast, or broadcasting anti-vaccine misinformation. Which is ironic, because every routine here is bookended by a peeve about how sensitive people are these days. The consequences Rogan has faced for “talking shit”, meanwhile, have not been entirely negative. Spotify bought his podcast for a reported $100m, and here he is performing his standup to 20,000-capacity crowds.

