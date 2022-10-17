Read full article on original website
myfox28columbus.com
17-year-old girl grazed after shots fired near elementary school
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A teen was grazed by a bullet when shots were fired near an elementary school overnight. Columbus police said they responded to a report of a shooting in the area of Duxberry Park Alternative Elementary School around 1 a.m. Officers found a 17-year-old girl with...
Police investigating two Columbus retail thefts
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Columbus police are asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspects in two separate retail thefts over the last few months. 3600 block of East Market The first incident was reported on Aug. 25 at a store on the 3600 block of Easton Market. Columbus police said two women entered […]
16-year-old struck in Reynoldsburg shooting
REYNOLDSBURG, Ohio (WCMH) — Police are searching for the suspect who fired multiple gunshots near Reynoldsburg on Friday, striking two homes and a 16-year-old. Officers responded to the 6700 block of Gemstar Road on Friday around 2:19 p.m. after reports of a person shot, according to the Columbus Division of Police. Authorities found a 16-year-old […]
Man indicted for shooting death of 2 in King-Lincoln Bronzeville neighborhood
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man, who was released from jail three days before reportedly fatally shooting two men, was indicted Thursday. Omarion King, 19, was indicted in the Franklin County Court of Common Pleas on charges of aggravated robbery, aggravated murder, murder and having weapons under disability, according to court records. He is being held on a $1.5 million bond.
Questions arise surrounding backgrounds of some lateral Columbus police officers
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Division of Police currently has about 1,800 officers on the streets which is about 180 less than they are budgeted. One way the city is working to help bolster staffing levels is to accept transfers from other departments. A class of 10 laterals graduated from a shortened academy program last week.
Man shot outside Hudson Street bar, will not identify suspects
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Police are investigating a shooting that injured a man leaving a bar early Friday. A 31-year-old was found outside an East Fulton Street apartment after being shot near a bar on East Hudson Street. Columbus police say about 2 a.m., the victim was shot in the chest when two suspects approached […]
WFMJ.com
Boardman police charge 20-year-old arrested with $100 bar bill
A Columbus man has been charged after allegedly throwing products in a gas station while intoxicated. Police were dispatched to a Shell gas station on Boardman-Poland Road just after midnight on Thursday, where they say 20-year-old Vincent Ireland IV was throwing products at the counter and broke into an employees only area of the store.
Columbus councilman, a shooting survivor, urges violence to end
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The City of Columbus is continuing to look for answers to stop violence in the city. On Sunday, Aniyah Ellie, 17, was shot and killed, the fourth Columbus teen to lose their life to gun violence in a seven-day span. City leaders including Columbus City Councilmember Nick Bankston said the community […]
Carjackers lead police on car chase through Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Columbus Division of Police arrested two suspects Thursday after pursuing the suspects on highways across the city for nearly a half hour. Columbus police responded to a carjacking near East Livingston and College Avenues on the city’s east side at 6:56 p.m., dispatchers said. The suspects fled in the stolen […]
Police: Carjacking suspect arrested following chase in east Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A carjacking suspect has been arrested after leading Columbus police on a chase Thursday night. Police said the chase started on East Livingston and College avenues just before 7 p.m. The suspect got onto Interstate 270 just west of Gahanna where police used spike strips on...
wcbe.org
Columbus man pleads guilty to making and selling "ghost guns"
25-year old Thomas Develin pleaded guilty in federal court Thursday to making and selling the untraceable weapons. He also admitted to possessing the devices to convert pistols and semi-automatic rifles to fully automatic weapons. Develin was initially arrested by local authorities after he allegedly made anti-Semitic and terroristic threats while...
Neighbors meet to discuss teens stealing Kias, Hyundais in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Groups of kids and teens have been stealing KIAs and Hyundais for months and nothing seems to be working to stop it. A meeting was held Thursday to start a discussion about a solution. Toni Mezacapa is just one of the victims who said she's frustrated.
'I want something done': Family not notified of woman's death days after crash, questions police policy
COLUMBUS, Ohio — When a 34-year old Columbus woman died at Grant Medical Center last week, no one knew she was. She was brought to the hospital after a two-car crash at the intersection of Brentnell and Holt avenues Thursday night after police said she ran a stop sign.
Man attacks employee, steals gaming systems from Columbus electronics store
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are searching for a man who attacked an employee and stole gaming systems from an electronics store on Tuesday. The unidentified suspect jumped over the sales counter and attacked the lone employee at Tech Craze on Stelzer Road at about 7:35 p.m. on Tuesday, according to the Columbus Division […]
Man shot after argument in west Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 35-year-old man is recovering from a gunshot wound after Columbus police said he was involved in an argument Tuesday evening. Officers responded to a west side fire station on the 1900 block of West Broad Street at approximately 7:25 p.m. for a report of a shooting victim. At the station, […]
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Ross Co. man attempts to flee from U.S. Marshals
ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — A Ross County man attempted to run from U.S. Marshals as they executed an arrest warrant at his residence. According to the Ross County Sheriff’s Office, Chase Daugherty, of 7545 SR 28, Frankfort, was wanted for felony domestic violence. When Marshals arrived at the private lane leading to the residence, reports say, Daugherty was spotted getting into a black Jeep Wrangler. He then attempted to flee the scene at a high rate of speed.
Coroner rules deaths of man, woman found inside South Linden home murder-suicide
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man and a woman were found dead inside a South Linden home earlier this year and the Franklin County Coroner's Office has ruled their deaths as a murder-suicide. On March 30, officers with the Columbus Division of Police were called to the 1300 block of...
Teenage walk-in shooting victim at Ohio hospital dies
Seventeen-year-old Aniya Elia checked herself into the hospital around 9:45 p.m. Sunday night, but despite receiving lifesaving treatment, died at 12:10 a.m.
Police: Man attempts to rob Columbus bank, leaves angry, empty-handed
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are searching for a man they said attempted to rob a west side bank Tuesday but left without any money. Police said the man walked into the Chase Bank on the 5600 block of West Broad Street at approximately 1:11 p.m. The suspect handed the teller a note demanding […]
This $1,000 refund trick has police looking for a suspect in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A man used a refunding scam to walk away from a city store with thousands of dollars, according to the Columbus Division of Police. The suspect walked into a furniture store in the 5300 block of Tuttle Crossing Boulevard and bought “thousands of dollars worth of furniture,” according to CPD. When […]
