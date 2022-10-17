Read full article on original website
Kentucky State Police looking for missing Florida man last seen near Shelbyville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A missing man from Florida was last seen in Kentucky. According to Kentucky State Police, Wiley Lee Atwell, 52, is 5-feet-10-inches tall and roughly 275 pounds. He's originally from West Palm Beach, Florida. KSP said, according to people close to Atwell, he was last seen near...
Candidate for Kentucky governor charged with menacing, criminal trespassing for chasing nephew in his truck
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A candidate for Kentucky governor was charged after police said he tried to chase down his nephew in his truck. According to police in Kenton County, Eric Deters' teenage nephew pulled up to a farm to hunt, saw his uncle and flipped him off. Deters then reportedly jumped in his own truck and chased his nephew on the road and through fields for more than a mile.
Hundreds of Indiana high school students participate in Manufacturing Week
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Hundreds of Indiana high school students are getting a look at careers in manufacturing as part of One Southern Indiana's Manufacturing Week. It's a 3-day initiative to expose students to career opportunities in the manufacturing field. Teenagers from 11 Indiana high schools got to tour Amatrol,...
Powerball ticket worth $2 million sold in Kentucky, Wednesday's jackpot now $508 million
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Someone in Bowling Green is holding a Powerball ticket worth $2 million after Monday's drawing. According to a news release from the Kentucky Lottery, the winning ticket matched five of the first white ball numbers to win the game's second prize, which is usually worth $1,000,000; but the winner spent another $1 for the Power Play option, doubling the prize.
Kentucky's 'Hank the Horse' needs your votes to win 'America's Favorite Pet' contest
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Hank the Horse needs help to advance in America's Favorite Pet Contest, but there's not much time. Voting ends at 10 p.m. Oct. 20. CLICK HERE to cast your vote for Hank before it's too late. If Hank wins America's Favorite Pet contest, the nonprofit organization...
Gov. Beshear announces program to help reduce diesel emissions from school buses
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Gov. Andy Beshear wants to help replace aging school buses in Kentucky. Wednesday, he announced the 2022 Kentucky Clean Diesel Grant Program, which will provide $310,000 toward reducing diesel emissions. All schools in the state can apply. The program will reimburse up to 25% of the...
Oklahoma executes man convicted of killing infant daughter
McALESTER, Okla. (AP) — Oklahoma executed inmate Benjamin Cole on Thursday morning despite claims from his attorneys that he had been severely mentally ill. Cole was pronounced dead at 10:22 a.m. at Oklahoma’s state penitentiary in McAlester. He was the sixth Oklahoma inmate to be executed since the state resumed carrying them out in October 2021.
Louisville Police searching for man missing since Louder than Life concert
Florida has seen an increase in cases of flesh-eating bacteria this year driven largely by a surge in the county hit hardest by Hurricane Ian. The state Department of Health reports that as of Friday there have been 65 cases of vibrio vulnificus infections and 11 deaths in Florida this year. That compares with 34 cases and 10 deaths reported during all of 2021. In Lee County, where Ian stormed ashore last month, the health department reports 29 cases this year and four deaths. Health officials didn’t give a breakdown of how many of the cases were before or after Ian struck. Lee County earlier this month warned people that the post-hurricane environment — including warm, standing water — could pose a danger from the deadly bacteria.
Freeze Warning Issued for Thursday Morning
The National Weather Service has issued a Freeze Warning for our area Thursday morning until 10 AM. This will likely end the growing season for much of our area. Most of you know water freezes at 32º, but we consider a hard freeze to happen at 28º. Many rural communities could see a hard freeze Thursday morning. Closer to the cities in our area, you will be closer to freezing. In Louisville the low temperature looks closer to the middle 30s.
