ISU: Parkinson's Support Group the first Friday of every month
MERIDIAN, Idaho — Idaho State University's Language Pathology department is hosting a Parkinson's Support Group on the first Friday of every month. Research has found that support groups help individuals cope with the day-to-day realities of life with Parkinson’s disease and reduce stress. Support groups are also a great place to build connections with others and learn about resources.
Mule deer doe found shot and left to waste in southeast Idaho
INKOM, Idaho (CBS2) — Idaho Department of Fish and Game is seeking information about an adult mule deer doe that was shot and left to waste in southeast Idaho. The doe was discovered in a private field off of East Green Canyon Road near Inkom. The incident likely occurred sometime between the evening hours of Oct. 10 and the early morning hours of Oct. 11.
