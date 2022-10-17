ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alexandria, VA

Jury begins deliberations in case against 'Steele dossier' 'collector'

By Ali Dukakis, ABC News
102.5 The Bone
102.5 The Bone
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2563ni_0icyDp6J00

ALEXANDRIA, Va. — A federal jury in Alexandria, Virginia, is deliberating the fate of Igor Danchenko, the Russian national accused of lying to federal investigators about information he collected in 2016 for former British intelligence officer Christopher Steele that was compiled in Steele's now-infamous "dossier" detailing Donald Trump's alleged ties to Russia.

A Washington-based think tank analyst, Danchenko was hired by Steele to contribute intelligence information to Steele’s research. He became a primary source to what came to be known as the "Steele dossier," which included explosive and unproven claims about Trump.

In a November 2021 indictment, prosecutors accused Danchenko of misleading FBI agents about his sources of information. Danchenko has pleaded not guilty.

Danchenko's trial is the final case of three prosecutions secured by special counsel John Durham in his years-long probe into alleged misconduct by the FBI and intelligence community in their investigation of Trump's ties to Russia.

On Monday, Durham himself questioned prosecution witnesses and delivered the prosecution's rebuttal at the end of closing arguments.

Danchenko served as a paid FBI informant from 2017 to 2020, when the bureau was pushed to sever its relationship with him after the Justice Department named him as a source for the Steele dossier.

Federal prosecutors have argued during the trail that Danchenko misled the FBI during three days of voluntary interviews in January 2017 about where the dossier's information came from and about his contact with other individuals. They said Danchenko told a "shifting story" to the agents who were trying to trace the source of the information.

The government alleges that false information provided to the FBI by Danchenko was used to renew the bureau's application to continue its secret surveillance of former Trump campaign adviser Carter Page after Page's visits to Moscow.

After the prosecution rested its case Friday, the defense asked U.S. Judge Anthony Trenga to dismiss all five counts in the indictment against Danchenko, saying that Durham did not prove Danchenko lied to the FBI and obstructed its investigation into Trump's alleged Russian ties.

Trenga dismissed one count: the prosecutions' accusation that Danchenko falsely told the FBI that he never spoken with "a long-time participant in Democratic Party Politics" about any allegations included in the dossier. The judge ruled that Danchenko's denial was "literally true" because the communication occurred over email and not via the spoken word.

In the defense's closing argument, Danchenko attorney Stuart Sears accused prosecutors of being on a "mission to prove [Danchenko] a liar" and said they failed to present evidence which "doesn't support their narrative that he's a liar."

Sears also pointed to the defense's cross examination of the prosecution's FBI witnesses, during which they spoke of the value of Danchenko's contributions as an intelligence source and said that his outing as a source had damaged U.S. national security.

"They didn't say what [the prosecution] wanted them to say," said Sears, who contended that the prosecutor's own evidence "proves the defendant is not guilty."

In the government's closing argument, prosecutors told jurors that Danchenko's "own words" in emails from 2016 demonstrate that he provided misleading statements to investigators.

"You didn't check your common sense at the courthouse door. You need to use it," prosecutor Michael Keilty told the jury.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Independent

Fox News suggests Trump’s Russia case ‘imploding’ after Steele dossier source acquitted

A key source of the infamous Steele dossier on Donald Trump’s 2016 campaign’s links to Russia has been acquitted of lying to the FBI. A jury returned four not-guilty verdicts against Igor Danchenko in a damaging verdict for special counsel John Durham’s three-year probe into possible misconduct by law enforcement’s investigation into the former president’s ties to Moscow.
GEORGIA STATE
The Week

Special Counsel John Durham's final case goes to the jury after a series of prosecutorial setbacks

Special Counsel John Durham made his closing arguments Monday in what's expected to be the swan song of his three-year-long investigation of the Justice Department's inquiry into ties between Russia and former President Donald Trump's 2016 presidential campaign. In the case at hand, Durham charged Russian foreign policy researcher Igor Danchenko with five counts of lying to the FBI tied to his role as a sub-source for former British spy Christopher Steele's salacious, largely discredited Trump-Russia dossier.  Durham has faced several setbacks in the trial, including his own FBI witnesses appearing to bolster Danchenko's defense and U.S. District Judge Anthony Trenga's...
VIRGINIA STATE
Washington Examiner

Federal judge finds Trump lied in court

A court filing suggests new legal jeopardy for former President Donald Trump in his quest to challenge the results of the 2020 election. When Trump and his attorneys filed a challenge in Georgia in December 2020, the former president "knew that the specific numbers of voter fraud were wrong but continued to tout those numbers, both in court and to the public," a federal judge wrote on Wednesday.
FULTON COUNTY, GA
TheDailyBeast

Breitbart Editor Advised Marjorie Taylor Greene to Ditch Meeting Parkland Dad

This reporting appears as one of several scooplets featured in this week’s edition of Confider, the newsletter pulling back the curtain on the media. Subscribe here and send your questions, tips, and complaints here.Before and after taking office, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene made a spectacle out of harassing victims of the 2018 Parkland school shooting, but she briefly entertained a meeting with Fred Guttenberg, whose daughter Jamie was killed in the massacre—that is, until Greene’s office canceled the meeting because of “House floor activity.” Turns out, that excuse was not true. In actuality, she canceled because a right-wing media figure...
TheDailyBeast

Fox News CEO Expected to Be Deposed Soon in Dominion Case

According to people closely involved with Dominion’s $1.6 billion defamation lawsuit, Fox News CEO Suzanne Scott is expected to be deposed soon by lawyers for the voting software firm, The New York Times reported on Wednesday. The judge in the case has also granted Dominion’s attorneys access to Scott’s emails and texts following the 2020 presidential election. A recent court hearing revealed that the Fox News chief expressed concerns about the baseless claims of voter fraud the network’s stars peddled on-air, warning colleagues against “giving the crazies an inch.” The Times additionally reported that sources have heard Scott criticize former...
NBC News

We already knew Trump's Secret Service grift was bad. We just didn't know how bad.

Throughout his White House tenure, President Donald Trump and his family repeatedly directed taxpayer funds toward his hospitality business. But until now, we didn’t know just how bad it really was. By repeatedly charging the Secret Service as much as five times the allowable government rate to protect his family at Trump properties, Trump twisted the Secret Service’s protective mission into a personal cash cow — all while apparently lying about it to taxpayers.
FLORIDA STATE
Newsweek

Conscription Officers in Russia Keep Suffering a Grim Fate

Several Russian conscription officers have suffered grim fates since President Vladimir Putin announced a partial mobilization in September. Roman Malyk, an enlistment officer in charge of mobilization in the Partisansky and Lazovsky districts of the Primorsky region in Russia's far east, was found dead on the evening of October 14, local officials said.
Daily Mail

Ex-Capitol police chief who was forced to quit after January 6 and made fall-guy by Pelosi for failing to call National Guard gets a million-dollar book deal - where he promises to reveal the 'cover up'

The former U.S. Capitol Police chief who was forced to resign in the aftermath of the January 6 riot has inked a million-dollar book deal where he promises to reveal harrowing new details of the day and a 'cover-up' that followed. Steven A. Sund's 'Courage Under Fire: Under Siege and...
VIRGINIA STATE
TheDailyBeast

Mysterious Anonymous Sender Dumps Pages of Secret Kelly Loeffler Texts

Revealing text message conversations after the 2020 election compiled in 59 pages of documents were anonymously sent to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution spilling details of former Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R-GA). The text trove “offers a rare peek into Loeffler’s private deliberations during her final weeks in office as she fought to hold onto her Senate seat while Trump and his allies cast doubt over the election results,” the newspaper reports. Among the notable texts are from Tricia Raffensperger, wife of Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, who sends Loeffler a pointed message blaming her for the death threats she and her family received after former President Donald Trump made false claims the election had been rigged in the state. “I hold you personally responsible for anything that happens to any of my family, from my husband , children and grandchildren,” she wrote. A spokesman for Raffensperger confirmed the texts to The New York Times, which also received the messages, while Loeffler spokeswoman Caitlin O’Dea told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution the messages were a “desperate attempt to distract voters 20 days from the election.” The texts did not include any personal messages.Read it at The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
GEORGIA STATE
TheDailyBeast

Trump’s Fundraising Machine Is Barely Covering His Expenses

Pay Dirt is a weekly foray into the pigpen of political funding. Subscribe here to get it in your inbox every Thursday.Not long after the FBI executed its Aug. 8 search at former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort compound, Trumpworld let the media know that the feds appeared to have awakened a giant. Fundraising, they said, was booming.But now, a new campaign finance report from Trump reveals that was just half the story—the good half.In a Federal Election Commission filing that covers July through September, Trump’s Save America Joint Fundraising Committee revealed that the former president’s donations had indeed surged...
102.5 The Bone

102.5 The Bone

Tampa, FL
14K+
Followers
27K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

102.5 The Bone is Tampa Bay's real raw news talk radio, WHPT.

 https://www.theboneonline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy