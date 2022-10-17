Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Missing In MassachusettsThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBoston, MA
Department of Public Safety announces updated mission and values, creation of new positionsThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
This Free Class Could Help You Save a LifeDianna CarneyMarshfield, MA
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 16 Ohio State erupts with nine goals in 9-2 victory over BentleyThe LanternColumbus, OH
Small Business Owner Sentenced For Seven-Year Tax Evasion SchemeTaxBuzzBoston, MA
Related
ng-sportingnews.com
How to watch Knicks vs. Grizzlies today: TV channel, time, live stream for 2022 NBA opening night game
The Knicks made one of the splashiest signings of the offseason. On the heels of a breakout season, the Knicks were able to lure Jalen Brunson away from the Mavericks with a four-year, $104 million contract, making the former second-round pick one of the higher-paid point guards in the NBA.
ng-sportingnews.com
Pelicans vs. Nets score, highlights, results: Zion Williamson sizzles, Ben Simmons fizzles in New Orleans' dominant win over Brooklyn
Wednesday night's game between the Pelicans and Nets marked the return of two of the most exciting young players in the NBA, but one delivered a much more impressive performance than the other. New Orleans forward Zion Williamson, who sat out the entirety of last season because of a foot...
ng-sportingnews.com
Why LeBron James' far-fetched Tom Brady football analogy makes zero sense for Lakers
The parallels between LeBron James and Tom Brady are obvious. All-time legends in the conversation for greatest of all-time. High IQ leaders who rank among the smartest ever in their respective sports. Age-defying champions who refuse to bend the knee to Father Time. The Venn diagram for James and Brady...
ng-sportingnews.com
Were Jimmy Butler's dreadlocks real? Why Heat star switched up hairstyle in offseason
Jimmy Butler might've gone back to his usual hairstyle before the season started, but what happened to those dreadlocks from the offseason?. The Heat forward caught social media by surprise when he posted a video of himself with a new hairstyle, rocking long dreadlocks during an offseason workout. He then...
ng-sportingnews.com
How did Kawhi Leonard play in his return game? Clippers forward shows no signs of rust in win over Lakers
Kawhi Leonard made his long-awaited return to the LA Clippers lineup after missing the entire 2021-22 season. Leonard hadn't played since suffering a knee injury in the Clippers' run to the Western Conference semifinals in 2021 and in his first game back, the 31-year-old showed no signs of rust in the Clippers' 103-97 win over the Lakers — their eighth-straight win over their local rivals.
ng-sportingnews.com
How did Zion Williamson play in his regular season return game? Pelicans forward looks like his All-Star self in win over Nets
A day before the Pelicans' 2022-23 season opener against the Nets, Zion Williamson placed a simple message on his shirt: "I'm back." As Brooklyn can now tell you, Williamson is, indeed, back. The 22-year-old forward was electric on Wednesday night, totaling 25 points, nine rebounds, four steals and three assists...
ng-sportingnews.com
Who will play alongside Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo? Breaking down Milwaukee's injury report, depth chart
The Bucks enter the 2022-23 campaign as one of the few teams with legitimate championship aspirations, but they will have to start the new season without a few key contributors. Ahead of Milwaukee's opener against Philadelphia, three wing players have already been ruled out: Pat Connaughton, Joe Ingles and Khris...
ng-sportingnews.com
Is Stephen Curry playing tonight? Warriors vs. Nuggets TV channel, time, live stream for 2022 NBA Friday game
On opening night of the 2022-23 NBA season, Stephen Curry picked up right where he left off to close the 2022 NBA Finals. As the Warriors cruised to a win over the Lakers, the reigning Finals MVP dazzled his way to 33 points to go along with seven assists, six rebounds and four steals. He'll look to keep that momentum going as the Nuggets visit The Bay Area for a playoff rematch on Friday night.
ng-sportingnews.com
Why did Kawhi Leonard come off the bench? Clippers coach Tyronn Lue explains decision not to start forward in return from injury
Kawhi Leonard is finally healthy enough to suit up for the Clippers, but he wasn't on the court for Thursday's opening tip against the Lakers. The two-time Finals MVP was not a member of his team's starting lineup, coming off the bench for the first time since the 2013-14 season.
ng-sportingnews.com
What happened to Mike Breen's house? Longtime NBA play-by-play announcer appreciative of 'incredible support' after massive fire
As NBA teams were evaluating their rosters for the 2022-23 season, one of basketball's greatest broadcasters was dealing with a far more serious matter. Longtime play-by-play announcer Mike Breen lost his Long Island home to a massive fire in September. Fortunately, no one was in Breen's home at the time, but all of his family's possessions inside the house were destroyed.
ng-sportingnews.com
How long is Jaren Jackson Jr. out? Injury timeline, return date, latest updates on Grizzlies big man
The Grizzlies will be without Jaren Jackson Jr. to start the 2022-23 season. During the 2022 offseason, the Grizzlies announced that their starting power forward had undergone surgery to address a stress fracture in his foot. Jackson played a key role in Memphis' success in 2021-22. In his fourth season...
ng-sportingnews.com
NBA players show love to John Wall on Twitter after impressing in Clippers debut vs. Lakers
It's been a tough few years for LA Clippers point guard John Wall as injuries limited him to just 72 games over the past four seasons. Making his Clippers debut against the Los Angeles Lakers at Crypto.com Arena, Wall was back like he never left, knocking down his first shot after he checked into the game midway through the first quarter.
ng-sportingnews.com
LeBron James offers honest assessment of Lakers' biggest issues after opening night loss to Warriors
Opening night of the 2022-23 season didn't exactly go well for the Los Angeles Lakers. After keeping things relatively close throughout the first half, the game got away in the third quarter, resulting in a 123-109 loss. To kick off the 20th season of his NBA career, LeBron James finished...
ng-sportingnews.com
Charles Barkley calls for Russell Westbrook trade during Lakers opening night loss to Warriors: 'It's time to move on'
We're only one game into the season, but Charles Barkley has already seen enough of Russell Westbrook in a Los Angeles Lakers uniform. The Lakers tipped off their season in the Bay Area as they watched the Golden State Warriors receive their championship rings. After a summer of speculation that the former MVP could be traded, Westbrook was in the starting lineup at the Chase Center.
ng-sportingnews.com
Bizarre video features Draymond Green explaining fallout to Jordan Poole punch in new TNT documentary: 'I don't care about people's opinion'
A new all-access series called "The Countdown" will air throughout the 2022-23 NBA season. The first episode, which ran on opening night, addressed the incident everyone was talking about heading into the new season: Draymond Green's altercation with Jordan Poole. Green had already addressed the incident, telling the media that...
Comments / 0