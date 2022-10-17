ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Comments / 0

 

ng-sportingnews.com

Why LeBron James' far-fetched Tom Brady football analogy makes zero sense for Lakers

The parallels between LeBron James and Tom Brady are obvious. All-time legends in the conversation for greatest of all-time. High IQ leaders who rank among the smartest ever in their respective sports. Age-defying champions who refuse to bend the knee to Father Time. The Venn diagram for James and Brady...
ng-sportingnews.com

How did Kawhi Leonard play in his return game? Clippers forward shows no signs of rust in win over Lakers

Kawhi Leonard made his long-awaited return to the LA Clippers lineup after missing the entire 2021-22 season. Leonard hadn't played since suffering a knee injury in the Clippers' run to the Western Conference semifinals in 2021 and in his first game back, the 31-year-old showed no signs of rust in the Clippers' 103-97 win over the Lakers — their eighth-straight win over their local rivals.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ng-sportingnews.com

How did Zion Williamson play in his regular season return game? Pelicans forward looks like his All-Star self in win over Nets

A day before the Pelicans' 2022-23 season opener against the Nets, Zion Williamson placed a simple message on his shirt: "I'm back." As Brooklyn can now tell you, Williamson is, indeed, back. The 22-year-old forward was electric on Wednesday night, totaling 25 points, nine rebounds, four steals and three assists...
BROOKLYN, NY
ng-sportingnews.com

Is Stephen Curry playing tonight? Warriors vs. Nuggets TV channel, time, live stream for 2022 NBA Friday game

On opening night of the 2022-23 NBA season, Stephen Curry picked up right where he left off to close the 2022 NBA Finals. As the Warriors cruised to a win over the Lakers, the reigning Finals MVP dazzled his way to 33 points to go along with seven assists, six rebounds and four steals. He'll look to keep that momentum going as the Nuggets visit The Bay Area for a playoff rematch on Friday night.
DENVER, CO
ng-sportingnews.com

What happened to Mike Breen's house? Longtime NBA play-by-play announcer appreciative of 'incredible support' after massive fire

As NBA teams were evaluating their rosters for the 2022-23 season, one of basketball's greatest broadcasters was dealing with a far more serious matter. Longtime play-by-play announcer Mike Breen lost his Long Island home to a massive fire in September. Fortunately, no one was in Breen's home at the time, but all of his family's possessions inside the house were destroyed.
MANHASSET, NY
ng-sportingnews.com

Charles Barkley calls for Russell Westbrook trade during Lakers opening night loss to Warriors: 'It's time to move on'

We're only one game into the season, but Charles Barkley has already seen enough of Russell Westbrook in a Los Angeles Lakers uniform. The Lakers tipped off their season in the Bay Area as they watched the Golden State Warriors receive their championship rings. After a summer of speculation that the former MVP could be traded, Westbrook was in the starting lineup at the Chase Center.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ng-sportingnews.com

Bizarre video features Draymond Green explaining fallout to Jordan Poole punch in new TNT documentary: 'I don't care about people's opinion'

A new all-access series called "The Countdown" will air throughout the 2022-23 NBA season. The first episode, which ran on opening night, addressed the incident everyone was talking about heading into the new season: Draymond Green's altercation with Jordan Poole. Green had already addressed the incident, telling the media that...

