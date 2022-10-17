Killeen, TX (October 21, 2022): Killeen Police are actively investigating the death of a 4-year-old male. On Thursday, October 20th, 2022, at approximately 12:28 p.m., Killeen Police Officers responded to a call regarding a deceased 4-year-old male at McLane’s Children Hospital in Temple. Officers were notified that the 4-year-old male was transported to the hospital by Killeen Fire Department EMS from the 4900 block of John David Dr. in Killeen with medical issues.

