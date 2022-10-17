Read full article on original website
Elon Musk Warns That Nuclear Missiles From Russia Could Completely Destroy the US and Europe in Less Than 30 Minutes
Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Maebel Tinoko (U.S. Navy), Public domain &The Royal Society, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Common. "If Russia is faced with the choice of losing Crimea or using battlefield nukes, they will choose the latter. We’ve already sanctioned/cutoff Russia in every possible way, so what more do they have left to lose? If we nuke Russia back, they will nuke us and then we have WW3."
American Military Equipment Caught en Route to Russia
A high-precision grinding machine system manufactured in Connecticut that is banned from being exported to Russia due to its potential application in nuclear proliferation and defense programs has been intercepted in Latvia before it was to be shipped to Russia. A superseding indictment charging a number of individuals and European companies was unsealed Tuesday in the District of Connecticut, naming Eriks Mamonovs, 33, Vadims Ananics, 46, and Janis Uzbalis, 46, who were arrested Tuesday in Riga, Latvia, while Ukrainian Stanislav Romanyuk, 37, was arrested in Tallinn, Estonia, on June 13. The indictment alleges they conspired to violate U.S. export laws and regulations to smuggle a jig grinder to Russia. The machinery “can be used for nefarious purposes, including in defense applications to build weapons of war,” said Matthew Millhollin, special agent in charge of homeland security investigations in New England. All are currently detained and the United States is seeking their extradition. “The power and precision of American technology must not be put to use by the Kremlin’s war machine,” said Andrew Adams, director of task force KleptoCapture. The indictment is just one of two after an entire network was busted providing military technology to Russia, some of which has ended up in the battlefields of Ukraine.
Russian General Prepares Kherson Surrender: 'Hard Decisions Must Be Made'
Statements from Russian officials in recent days signal that Putin's troops are preparing to surrender in Kherson.
If Someone Runs Back, We Shoot Them- Recent Audio Of Intercepted Call Reveals Russian Comrades Unable To Escape The War
Audio from a phone alleged to be from a Russian soldier has surfaced. The call illustrates the alarming situation of Russia's frontline defenses throughout Ukraine. A soldier is said to have called home and described how Russian convicts had been placed on the front lines. [i]
Ukraine poised for crucial blow to Putin in battle for Kherson
Ukraine appears poised to deliver another crucial blow to Russian President Vladimir Putin’s war effort with a counteroffensive to take back Kherson, which was the first major Ukrainian city seized by Russia after its invasion in February. Ukraine has blacked out all media on its operations around the southern city this week, as it did…
Gordon Sondland said working for Trump was like staying at an all-inclusive resort: 'You're thrilled when you first arrive, but things start to go downhill fast'
Gordon Sondland was an ambassador to the EU who Trump fired in 2020. Sondland likened working for Trump to an "all-inclusive resort" stay that went bad quickly. He also said "the people who work the place can be rude and not so bright." Gordon Sondland, a one-time ambassador to the...
Ocasio-Cortez fires back at Pence: ‘Absolutely no one wants to hear what your plan is for their uterus’
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) shot back at Mike Pence on Wednesday night after the former vice president said Republican majorities in Congress will protect the right to life, telling Pence on Twitter, “Absolutely no one wants to hear what your plan is for their uterus.”. The spat between Pence...
Saudi Arabia unfazed by US backlash on oil as Russia reaps benefits
Saudi Arabia shows no sign of backing down in the face of U.S. pushback to its decision to cut oil production, part of Riyadh’s strategy to flex its foreign policy influence more forcefully. Saudi officials insist that the highly criticized decision to cut oil production to keep prices high is purely economical, pushing back on…
Live updates | Russia-Ukraine War
MOSCOW — Authorities in a region in southern Ukraine that has been annexed by Russia last month say that at least four civilians have been killed by Ukrainian shelling of a river crossing. Kirill Stremousov, deputy head of the Moscow-installed regional administration in Kherson said four people were killed by a Ukrainian strike on a bridge over the Dnieper River in Kherson late Thursday. Vadim Ilmiyev, the top health official in Kherson, said 13 others were wounded in the attack. Ukrainian military officials confirmed that the bridge was struck, but denied that the civilians were killed as they “cannot be on the bridge at this time because of a curfew,” After Ukrainian strikes had made the bridge across the Dnieper in Kherson inoperable, Russian authorities organized ferry crossings and pontoon bridges to bring supplies to the city that sits on the western bank of the river and Russian troops in the area.
Ukraine war – latest: Putin fires sniper rifle during Russian training base visit
Vladimir Putin was filmed firing a sniper rifle while on a visit to a training base for military reservists near Moscow.The Russian president visited the base in Ryazan, southeast of capital Moscow on Thursday, in an appearance aimed at countering images posted by Russians posted on social media showing poorly equipped troops.A video broadcast on state TV showed Mr Putin lying under a net in a field, wearing goggles and ear protection, shooting the weapon.Earlier, Ukraine claimed that Russia has lost 66,750 soldiers so far during the war.The Ukrainian army increased its tally of Russian losses by 100 from...
Erdogan says Turkish army has never used chemical weapons
ISTANBUL, Oct 21 (Reuters) - President Tayyip Erdogan said Turkey's armed forces have never used chemical weapons and that legal action would be taken against those who make such allegations, broadcaster NTV reported on Friday.
Trump ex-adviser Bannon faces sentencing for contempt of Congress
WASHINGTON, Oct 21 (Reuters) - Steve Bannon, a prominent figure on the American right who served as a senior strategist for former President Donald Trump, is set to be sentenced on Friday after being convicted in July on two counts of contempt of Congress for defying a subpoena from lawmakers investigating last year's U.S. Capitol attack.
As Trump Org trial looms, lawyers to look out for 'stealth jurors'
NEW YORK, Oct 21 (Reuters) - When jury selection begins next week in the criminal trial of former U.S. President Donald Trump's company, prosecutors and the defense will likely be on alert for "stealth" jurors seeking to hide political biases in the hopes of being named to the panel, legal experts told Reuters.
Big Question As DeSantis Works To Out-Trump Trump: Would He Also Attempt A Coup?
Florida Dems have been watching for four years and have their answer: Yes, in a heartbeat.
TikTok, Facebook failed to remove ads spreading election misinformation: report
TikTok and Facebook failed to remove ads spreading election misinformation researchers submitted to test leading platforms’ election-related policies, according to a report released Friday. TikTok, which prohibits all political ads under its policy, fared the worst, failing to block all but two of the 20ads tested by the research team, according to the report released…
Please, media, stop pitting abortion against inflation — Republicans suck on both issues
Cable news in the weeks before an election is the ninth circle of hell. For proof, look no further than the way MSNBC subjected Georgia's Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams to an interview by 79-year-old white guy plagiarist and organized crime apologist Mike Barnicle. Abrams, whose only crime is being a "Star Trek" nerd who wants Georgia to suck less, was subjected to this crotchety fraud demanding she stop talking about abortion rights so much, arguing that what voters supposedly care about is "the cost of gas, food, bread, milk, things like that." Because, as all old men who have never changed a diaper know, having and raising babies is totally free, unlike a gallon of gasoline.
Yellen boosting Biden’s agenda in Virginia as midterms near
WASHINGTON (AP) — Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen is promoting Biden administration policies as the key to advancing the nation’s “long-term economic well being” in the lead-up to the midterm elections. The former Federal Reserve chair is visiting a Virginia research and development business park with Democratic...
Why we must re-elect U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio | Opinion
I’ve had the privilege of living in Florida for my entire life. During my numerous trips abroad, whenever I have mentioned that I was from Florida, the other person’s jaw would hit the floor; they couldn’t believe that I lived where they vacationed. A key part of...
