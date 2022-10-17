ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Spooky Hikes with Great Parks during Halloween Weekend

A special pair of Halloween-themed nature hikes will wow guests with the wonder of nature at night, and 100 specially carved jack-o’-lanterns, at two Great Parks destinations on Saturday, Oct. 29. Farbach-Werner Preserve Nature at Night. Great Parks staff and volunteers will carve 100 jack-o’-lanterns that will be displayed...
CINCINNATI, OH

