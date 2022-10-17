Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WSAZ
WSAZ Investigates | Guardsmen In Debt
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The West Virginia National Guard announced this week it would give service members more money to cover college tuition, but that announcement did not happen without a frustrated father and a WSAZ investigation. That father is Scott Lowe, a retired lieutenant colonel of Charleston’s 130th Airlift...
wchstv.com
Portsmouth examining its options to address homelessness
PORTSMOUTH, Ohio (WCHS) — Whether it's the inner city or rural country, the issue of homelessness has plagued local governments for many years. The City of Portsmouth is beginning to try to tackle the issue. City leaders are currently examining all options when it comes to housing for those...
West Virginia State Capitol turning blue Thursday, here’s why
The West Virginia State Capitol in Charleston is one of thousands of landmarks, businesses and organizations that will be turning blue on Thursday.
Battle lines drawn for Amendment 4 concerning West Virginia education
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Another big battle is brewing over a constitutional amendment on the West Virginia ballot in November. The topic is the often volatile issue of educating our kids. All voters in the state will get to vote on Amendment 4, known as the “Education Accountability Amendment.” Right now, the State Board of […]
wchstv.com
Amendment 3: Measure would allow West Virginia churches to incorporate
CHARLESTON, W. Va (WCHS) — Eyewitness News is taking a deep dive into four constitutional amendments on the November ballot in West Virginia. Amendment 3, which is the least controversial of the four, is asking voters to allow churches or religious denominations to incorporate. West Virginia is the only...
wchstv.com
Kanawha County commissioners express concerns about county's rising jail bill
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Kanawha County commissioners have expressed concerns about the county’s soaring jail bill, with September’s up more than $77,000 from the same period last year. The commissioners said in a news release that the September bill total more than $350,000 – an increase...
cartercountytimes.com
Out of county, out of pocket
The Carter County Ambulance Board met in regular session on Monday, with director Rick Loperfido providing the board with additional information on his recent meeting with representatives of St. Claire Regional Medical Center, the Rowan County ambulance service, and the Rowan County judge executive. Loperfido said that he, board chair...
Officials: Nucor to bring ‘about 5,000’ new residents to WV
MASON COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The Mason County Development Authority says, even though the completion of the Nucor project is years out, changes are already happening in the area. Last week Nucor employees from across the country were in Mason County visiting the area. Officials say Nucor is looking to have people move to Mason […]
Work continues on new emergency department at Ashland, KY hospital
ASHLAND, KY (WOWK) — Work is continuing on the new emergency department at King’s Daughters Medical Center in Ashland, Kentucky. As of Wednesday, most of Bath Avenue between 22nd and 23rd Streets will be permanently closed. The hospital is building a new emergency and imaging facility. The emergency room will have two CT scanners and […]
thelevisalazer.com
October 17, 2022 Superintendent’s Personnel Action Update
Click below for the hires and fires by Lawrence Co. Supt. Dr. Rob Fletcher at the October meeting 2022. October 17, 2022 Request for positions (1)
Metro News
Former housing manager pleads guilty to fraud after taking rental payments
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A former housing manager with the Charleston-Kanawha Housing Authority pleaded guilty Monday to committing fraud to embezzle thousands of dollars. Pamela McDaniel, 68, of Charleston, entered the plea in U.S. District Court in Charleston. McDaniel, who began working for the housing authority in 2006, began taking...
Milton, WV residents seek answers to water quality problem
During a special Milton City Council meeting Monday evening, residents filled the room, looking for answers to their current water quality problem.
wvpublic.org
Airport Expansion's Potential Impact On Coonskin Park Worries Local Residents
About 50 people met at the trailhead of the Alice Knight Trail in Coonskin Park Sunday at the invitation of West Virginia Rivers and West Virginians for Public Lands. The group took a one mile hike to assess the potential impact on the park from a proposed expansion of Yeager Airport’s main runway.
touropia.com
12 Best Things to Do in Huntington, WV
The second-largest city in West Virginia, Huntington lies along the Ohio River, right by the borders of both Ohio and Kentucky. An important center of culture and commerce for the Tri-State Area, the ‘Weenie Capital of the East’ has a surprising number of fun attractions and things to see.
wchstv.com
Three more COVID-19-related deaths reported in W.Va.; active cases dip slightly
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Three more COVID-19-related deaths were reported in West Virginia on Tuesday, while the number of active virus cases dipped slightly. State Department of Health and Human Resources’ officials confirmed the following latest deaths in a news release: an 87-year-woman from Wyoming County, a 76-year-old man from McDowell County and a 94-year-old woman Kanawha County.
WSAZ
Special adviser for Marshall University baseball program hired
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Marshall University has hired a special adviser to the Athletics Director for the baseball program. Long-time college baseball coach Joe Carbone has been chosen for the position. Carbone is a former assistant coach at Marshall, Toledo and Ohio State. He spent 24 seasons as head coach...
WVSSAC Week 8 football rankings
The week eight WVSSAC high school football rankings are out, and below are the full lists broken down by class.
WVANG: Helicopters flying in Cabell County, WV part of nighttime training
CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — The West Virginia Air National Guard tells 13 News that helicopters flying around Cabell County are a part of a training exercise. They say the training is to, “maintain proficiency in nighttime flying operations.” The training will happen on Wednesday, Oct. 19, and go into early Thursday morning, the West […]
11 West Virginia men displaced after sober living facility fire
The home was deemed a total loss and, in an effort to get out safely, those living in the facility lost most of their belongings.
Mountaineer Food Bank Mobile Food Pantry schedule announced
WEST VIRGINIA ( LOOTPRESS) – The Mountaineer Food Bank has released the upcoming week’s schedule for its Mobile Food Pantry. Stops in Boone, Jefferson, and other counties will comprise this week’s distribution schedule, which can be seen below. All distributions are scheduled to take place from 11:00am to 12:30pm unless otherwise noted.
Comments / 0