Huntington, WV

WSAZ

WSAZ Investigates | Guardsmen In Debt

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The West Virginia National Guard announced this week it would give service members more money to cover college tuition, but that announcement did not happen without a frustrated father and a WSAZ investigation. That father is Scott Lowe, a retired lieutenant colonel of Charleston’s 130th Airlift...
CHARLESTON, WV
wchstv.com

Portsmouth examining its options to address homelessness

PORTSMOUTH, Ohio (WCHS) — Whether it's the inner city or rural country, the issue of homelessness has plagued local governments for many years. The City of Portsmouth is beginning to try to tackle the issue. City leaders are currently examining all options when it comes to housing for those...
PORTSMOUTH, OH
wchstv.com

Amendment 3: Measure would allow West Virginia churches to incorporate

CHARLESTON, W. Va (WCHS) — Eyewitness News is taking a deep dive into four constitutional amendments on the November ballot in West Virginia. Amendment 3, which is the least controversial of the four, is asking voters to allow churches or religious denominations to incorporate. West Virginia is the only...
VIRGINIA STATE
cartercountytimes.com

Out of county, out of pocket

The Carter County Ambulance Board met in regular session on Monday, with director Rick Loperfido providing the board with additional information on his recent meeting with representatives of St. Claire Regional Medical Center, the Rowan County ambulance service, and the Rowan County judge executive. Loperfido said that he, board chair...
CARTER COUNTY, KY
WOWK 13 News

Work continues on new emergency department at Ashland, KY hospital

ASHLAND, KY (WOWK) — Work is continuing on the new emergency department at King’s Daughters Medical Center in Ashland, Kentucky. As of Wednesday, most of Bath Avenue between 22nd and 23rd Streets will be permanently closed. The hospital is building a new emergency and imaging facility. The emergency room will have two CT scanners and […]
ASHLAND, KY
Metro News

Former housing manager pleads guilty to fraud after taking rental payments

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A former housing manager with the Charleston-Kanawha Housing Authority pleaded guilty Monday to committing fraud to embezzle thousands of dollars. Pamela McDaniel, 68, of Charleston, entered the plea in U.S. District Court in Charleston. McDaniel, who began working for the housing authority in 2006, began taking...
CHARLESTON, WV
touropia.com

12 Best Things to Do in Huntington, WV

The second-largest city in West Virginia, Huntington lies along the Ohio River, right by the borders of both Ohio and Kentucky. An important center of culture and commerce for the Tri-State Area, the ‘Weenie Capital of the East’ has a surprising number of fun attractions and things to see.
HUNTINGTON, WV
wchstv.com

Three more COVID-19-related deaths reported in W.Va.; active cases dip slightly

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Three more COVID-19-related deaths were reported in West Virginia on Tuesday, while the number of active virus cases dipped slightly. State Department of Health and Human Resources’ officials confirmed the following latest deaths in a news release: an 87-year-woman from Wyoming County, a 76-year-old man from McDowell County and a 94-year-old woman Kanawha County.
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WSAZ

Special adviser for Marshall University baseball program hired

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Marshall University has hired a special adviser to the Athletics Director for the baseball program. Long-time college baseball coach Joe Carbone has been chosen for the position. Carbone is a former assistant coach at Marshall, Toledo and Ohio State. He spent 24 seasons as head coach...
HUNTINGTON, WV
Lootpress

Mountaineer Food Bank Mobile Food Pantry schedule announced

WEST VIRGINIA ( LOOTPRESS) – The Mountaineer Food Bank has released the upcoming week’s schedule for its Mobile Food Pantry. Stops in Boone, Jefferson, and other counties will comprise this week’s distribution schedule, which can be seen below. All distributions are scheduled to take place from 11:00am to 12:30pm unless otherwise noted.
BOONE COUNTY, WV

