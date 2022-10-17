ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mullens, WV

matadornetwork.com

Harvest Salt From the Ancient Sea Under the Appalachians on This West Virginia Tour

Lauren Stonestreet as the photographer and provide a link to her portfolio: www.elleeffect.com. For thousands of years, salt production has played an integral role in human history. Wars were fought over it, the French taxed shipments of it, even the word salary has etymological roots in salt — salary comes from the Roman word salarium, as a soldier’s monthly compensation was sometimes paid in salt.
CHARLESTON, WV
wchsnetwork.com

Reba set to hit the stage in Charleston on Thursday

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — One of the most successful female recording artists in history, Reba, will be in Charleston Thursday night for a performance. The show gets underway at 7:30 p.m. at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center (CCCC). Veronica Ratcliff, the Director of Marketing and Sales at the CCCC told 580-WCHS that less than 100 tickets remain for the show as of Wednesday afternoon.
CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

‘Jeep Fest’ taking place in Nicholas County, WV

NICHOLAS COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — The 5th Annual Jeep Fest is taking place this coming weekend at the Good Evening Ranch in Canvas, West Virginia. According to the WV Jeep Fest Facebook page, the weekend of events kicks off with live music by Acoustic Fusion at 5 p.m. at the watering hole. There will be […]
CANVAS, WV
WVNS

Two unique events coming to McDowell County later this week

WELCH, WV (WVNS) – Two cultural events that are unique to West Virginia are coming up this weekend in Welch, West Virginia. Stories and Music from Coal Towns and ‘Afrolachian’ hip-hop will be spreading culture in Southern West Virginia. ‘Stories and Music from Coal Towns in Wales and West Virginia’ will be performed on Friday, […]
WELCH, WV
WVNS

Veterans Voices: Back of the Dragon Welcome Center

TAZEWELL, VA (WVNS)–Did you know one of the beloved staples of Tazewell County was created by a veteran? The Back of the Dragon Welcome Center is a destination for riding enthusiasts – 32 miles of winding curves and unparalleled excitement. And a labor of love of a local veteran who wanted to continue to serve […]
TAZEWELL COUNTY, VA
WTRF

West Virginia native to perform with Keith Urban in Charleston

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Jerry Flowers is Keith Urban’s bass player and will perform with him Saturday night at the Charleston Coliseum. Flowers is from Pinch, West Virginia, so this will be a homecoming celebration. “That’s the place where I saw my first concert in 1984,” Flowers said....
CHARLESTON, WV
WVNS

Help a local Veteran celebrate his 100th birthday by sending a card

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — A local World War II Veteran is celebrating his 100th special day on November, 14, 2022 and the VA Medical Center is is asking the community to help celebrate! Mr. Wilburn Vest of Princeton, WV served in the U.S. Navy from 1942-1945. Just after Veteran’s Day passes, he will celebrate his […]
PRINCETON, WV
lootpress.com

Cedar Grove invites you to a scary haunted attraction

CEDAR GROVE, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The Cedar Terror Haunted House is the terrifying haunted attraction in upper Kanawha Valley, “Cedar Grove.”. We’re excited to announce that it will be returning for its 7th season starting Friday October 21, 2022. The Cedar Terror Haunt team has been hard at work making sure this season will be bigger and better than ever before.
CEDAR GROVE, WV
WSAZ

WSAZ Investigates | Guardsmen In Debt

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The West Virginia National Guard announced this week it would give service members more money to cover college tuition, but that announcement did not happen without a frustrated father and a WSAZ investigation. That father is Scott Lowe, a retired lieutenant colonel of Charleston’s 130th Airlift...
CHARLESTON, WV
lootpress.com

Autumn Colors Express Excursion to Take Place This Week

(LOOTPRESS) – The scenic Autumn Colors Express train that has been taking passengers on excursions from Huntington and Charleston to Hinton for six decades will be making its way through the New River Gorge this week. The Autumn Colors Express is conveniently scheduled to coincide with the Hinton Railroad...
HUNTINGTON, WV
WVNS

New historic marker unveiling in Oak Hill

OAK HILL, WV (WVNS) The City of Oak Hill reported today, October 18, 2022, they will be hosting a ceremony in honor of a historic Oak Hill resident later this month. On October 29, 2022 at 2 p.m., Oak Hill will reveal the new historic marker for James Monroe Ellis at Russell E. Mathews Park. […]
OAK HILL, WV
WOWK

Good Day at 4: The Peanut Shoppe

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The Peanut Shoppe has been serving up tasty treats in downtown Charleston, WV for over 70 years. We stopped by to talk with Kandi Kimble, who showed us around the shoppe and shared with us the history of how this place has stood the test of time.
CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Cross Lanes, WV woman reported missing

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to help them find a Cross Lanes woman reported missing. Deputies say 36-year-old Megan Coles, of Cross Lanes, has been reported missing. They say the family has not seen Coles since early September. Coles is five-foot-seven, 135 pounds and has blue […]
CROSS LANES, WV

