matadornetwork.com
Harvest Salt From the Ancient Sea Under the Appalachians on This West Virginia Tour
Lauren Stonestreet as the photographer and provide a link to her portfolio: www.elleeffect.com. For thousands of years, salt production has played an integral role in human history. Wars were fought over it, the French taxed shipments of it, even the word salary has etymological roots in salt — salary comes from the Roman word salarium, as a soldier’s monthly compensation was sometimes paid in salt.
wchsnetwork.com
Reba set to hit the stage in Charleston on Thursday
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — One of the most successful female recording artists in history, Reba, will be in Charleston Thursday night for a performance. The show gets underway at 7:30 p.m. at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center (CCCC). Veronica Ratcliff, the Director of Marketing and Sales at the CCCC told 580-WCHS that less than 100 tickets remain for the show as of Wednesday afternoon.
WDTV
The numbers are in: 2022 Bridge Day draws biggest crowds in decades
FAYETTE COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) - Bridge Day is one of West Virginia’s largest single-day festivals, and yet, its reach spans days and even weeks before and after the actual event. “We’ve been seeing it for the past two weeks here in the office,” said Beckley Sullivan. “Our phones started...
‘Jeep Fest’ taking place in Nicholas County, WV
NICHOLAS COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — The 5th Annual Jeep Fest is taking place this coming weekend at the Good Evening Ranch in Canvas, West Virginia. According to the WV Jeep Fest Facebook page, the weekend of events kicks off with live music by Acoustic Fusion at 5 p.m. at the watering hole. There will be […]
Two unique events coming to McDowell County later this week
WELCH, WV (WVNS) – Two cultural events that are unique to West Virginia are coming up this weekend in Welch, West Virginia. Stories and Music from Coal Towns and ‘Afrolachian’ hip-hop will be spreading culture in Southern West Virginia. ‘Stories and Music from Coal Towns in Wales and West Virginia’ will be performed on Friday, […]
Veterans Voices: Back of the Dragon Welcome Center
TAZEWELL, VA (WVNS)–Did you know one of the beloved staples of Tazewell County was created by a veteran? The Back of the Dragon Welcome Center is a destination for riding enthusiasts – 32 miles of winding curves and unparalleled excitement. And a labor of love of a local veteran who wanted to continue to serve […]
This Abandoned West Virginia Amusement Park is One of the Creepiest Places in the Country
There’s something particularly unsettling about an abandoned amusement park—the crowds, excitement, and laughter that once filled the park seem to linger long after it shuts its doors. In southern West Virginia, you'll find what was once a popular lakeside destination that now sits decaying in the middle of the woods. Keep reading to learn more.
WTRF
West Virginia native to perform with Keith Urban in Charleston
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Jerry Flowers is Keith Urban’s bass player and will perform with him Saturday night at the Charleston Coliseum. Flowers is from Pinch, West Virginia, so this will be a homecoming celebration. “That’s the place where I saw my first concert in 1984,” Flowers said....
Help a local Veteran celebrate his 100th birthday by sending a card
PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — A local World War II Veteran is celebrating his 100th special day on November, 14, 2022 and the VA Medical Center is is asking the community to help celebrate! Mr. Wilburn Vest of Princeton, WV served in the U.S. Navy from 1942-1945. Just after Veteran’s Day passes, he will celebrate his […]
lootpress.com
Cedar Grove invites you to a scary haunted attraction
CEDAR GROVE, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The Cedar Terror Haunted House is the terrifying haunted attraction in upper Kanawha Valley, “Cedar Grove.”. We’re excited to announce that it will be returning for its 7th season starting Friday October 21, 2022. The Cedar Terror Haunt team has been hard at work making sure this season will be bigger and better than ever before.
wchstv.com
Charleston family to appear on popular FOX show 'Family Feud' with Steve Harvey
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Members of a Charleston family will be making their TV debut on Monday on a popular game show on the FOX 11 channel. The Jackfert family, Lindsay, Katelin, Truman, Matthew and John, said they were thrilled to be selected to be on "Family Feud" with Steve Harvey.
WSAZ
WSAZ Investigates | Guardsmen In Debt
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The West Virginia National Guard announced this week it would give service members more money to cover college tuition, but that announcement did not happen without a frustrated father and a WSAZ investigation. That father is Scott Lowe, a retired lieutenant colonel of Charleston’s 130th Airlift...
lootpress.com
Autumn Colors Express Excursion to Take Place This Week
(LOOTPRESS) – The scenic Autumn Colors Express train that has been taking passengers on excursions from Huntington and Charleston to Hinton for six decades will be making its way through the New River Gorge this week. The Autumn Colors Express is conveniently scheduled to coincide with the Hinton Railroad...
New historic marker unveiling in Oak Hill
OAK HILL, WV (WVNS) The City of Oak Hill reported today, October 18, 2022, they will be hosting a ceremony in honor of a historic Oak Hill resident later this month. On October 29, 2022 at 2 p.m., Oak Hill will reveal the new historic marker for James Monroe Ellis at Russell E. Mathews Park. […]
Prep Football: Oak Hill and Princeton amongst risers in latest playoff ratings
The latest WVSSAC playoff ratings were unveiled Tuesday afternoon. James Monroe and Independence, the highest rated teams locally in Class A and AA, respectively, stayed put at No. 3 each. In Class AAA Princeton and Oak Hill have moved into the Top 16. The full ratings can be viewed below.
WOWK
Good Day at 4: The Peanut Shoppe
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The Peanut Shoppe has been serving up tasty treats in downtown Charleston, WV for over 70 years. We stopped by to talk with Kandi Kimble, who showed us around the shoppe and shared with us the history of how this place has stood the test of time.
WVSSAC Week 8 football rankings
The week eight WVSSAC high school football rankings are out, and below are the full lists broken down by class.
West Virginia State Capitol turning blue Thursday, here’s why
The West Virginia State Capitol in Charleston is one of thousands of landmarks, businesses and organizations that will be turning blue on Thursday.
Metro News
“Our fight was his fight”; West Virginia’s labor community honors Jim Bowen
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Jim Bowen was a legend, a friend and a mentor to those who knew him. The former president of the West Virginia AFL-CIO stood up for the state’s working class until he neared his final days. “His whole entire life was not about himself. It...
Cross Lanes, WV woman reported missing
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to help them find a Cross Lanes woman reported missing. Deputies say 36-year-old Megan Coles, of Cross Lanes, has been reported missing. They say the family has not seen Coles since early September. Coles is five-foot-seven, 135 pounds and has blue […]
