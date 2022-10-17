Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
NJ First Responder To Be Extradited From Colorado Following Brutal Vehicular Assault: 5 Students In Critical ConditionBridget MulroyBoulder, CO
Freddy's Frozen Custard breaks ground!OptopolisCheyenne, WY
Police are Still Looking for Information on the 1958 Murder of Bobby BizupTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Allenspark, CO
4 Great Burger Places in ColoradoAlina AndrasColorado State
Fort Collins industrial property sells for $12.9 millionMargaret JacksonFort Collins, CO
Find Your Movement Wisdom With Pilates
Pilates is a great way to maintain your overall wellness or recover from active injuries. Pilates work helps you find your movement wisdom, waking up new muscular patterns. Learn to be a better mover in all of life’s situations. Avanti Therapy’s certified Pilates instructors, Heather, Kelly, Jessica and Karen have years of experience in a rehab setting. They will help you uncover your movement wisdom and wake up new muscular patterns and learn better ways of movement in all of life’s situations. Cutting edge techniques are combined to design a customized program for each patient. Avanti offers drop-in, semi-private and private sessions. This is a good place to wake up your muscles. Visit the website for a weekly class schedule. Make Avanti your partner in empowerment, renewal and vitality!
Renovated Luxury Apartments That Are Pet Friendly
Celebrate new beginnings at Ute Creek Apartments, located in northeast Longmont with convenient access to I-25. You’ll enjoy a true sense of ease in these renovated luxury apartments where pets are welcome! Spacious open-floor plans, a full-size washer and dryer, gas fireplace, and large window seats are just a few of the standard features included in each apartment home. Ute Creek Apartments welcomes approved pets. Enjoy private off-leash park or bathe your pet in our popular professional pet washing station! The unbeatable location is in a beautiful residential Longmont neighborhood. Our friendly staff looks forward to serving all of your needs and helping you enjoy the good life at Ute Creek Apartments. Call today to schedule your personal tour of this beautiful community.
Time To Call Skyline Moving
Do you want to trust all of your belongings to Big Dudes and a Truck—or a fully licensed and insured moving company? It’s time to call Skyline Moving. They take pride in every single job—whether it’s moving everything in a home or office, or just helping you safely move a special piece of furniture. Each move is personalized, because no two moves are exactly alike. The crew handles your items with care and respect. Skyline Moving Company offers local, residential, apartment, and commercial moving services to Colorado families statewide. Skyline can also accommodate your longer-term self-storage needs in secure northern Colorado facilities. “Give Skyline Moving a call to handle all your moving needs!” Call for a custom moving quote.
When You Feel That Hunger For Mexican Food
When you feel that hunger for Mexican food, feed your craving at Si Señor! Real Mexican Food. From breakfast through dinner, they’re serving up delicious plates of authentic Mexican dishes made with fresh ingredients and attention to the details. Get your day started with a hot plate of Huevos Rancheros (great choice!). Or order your huevos with chorizo in green chile, or scrambled with bacon and pico de gallo. Your choice! For lunch, the daily specials feature excellent values, from the tamales plate to the make-your-own combo plate. The seafood specialties are an excellent choice for dinner, and the chicken mole is sweet and spicy. And certamente there’s a great kids menu! Yes sir, it’s Si Señor!
Start Your Home Improvement Project Here
Start your home improvement project at Budget Home Supply in Longmont. They take pride in their knowledge of all aspects of building. Their deliveries are right, and right on time. Budget Home Supply is the largest composite deck dealer in northern Colorado, with the best quality products and selection. Their experts can help you design your deck—or a complete new kitchen. Thinking about upgrading your windows for winter? Budget Home Supply carries a selection of high quality windows in the styles you want, from top manufacturers. Budget Home Supply partners with a select group of home improvement suppliers to bring you the best materials and systems. Stop by today or visit the website to shop online. Serving local homeowners for more than 35 years.
Artisan Stonework Adds Custom Upscale Appeal
Add custom, upscale appeal to your home that is functional and eye-catching with artisan stonework from Don King Landscaping. A retaining wall, fire pit or BBQ island transforms your outdoor space—and the Don King team works wonders in stone. It’s easy to visualize and plan your project thanks to their CAD-based design software. They have been providing quality landscaping to Colorado homeowners since 1973, specializing in anything outdoors, from innovative landscaping and masonry to concrete work that exceeds expectations and enhances the natural beauty of your property. Examples of their work can be found in many neighborhoods throughout the area. Make your home a magical, private retreat—and work with a licensed landscape contractor. Visit the website for a free quote for your next project.
Your Best Look From Top Designers
Come to Barbara & Company for your best look from top designers, like Blanc Noir, Go Silk, Michael Stars, Porto and many more. Every piece is hand-selected for quality, style and fit. Matthildur brings you the wonderful styles Inspired by Iceland’s dramatic landscape and culture. Discover dresses, tops, skirts, sweaters, pants, jackets and coats in patterns and classic neutral hues. Accessorize your style with the perfect accessories. Jewelry, stylish handbags, belts, gloves, and scarves are carefully chosen and made of high quality materials, such as cashmere, silk and leather. For more than 30 years, Barbara & Company has brought women’s high fashion to the Front Range. Step into Barbara & Company and you’ll step out in style.
