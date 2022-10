Pilates is a great way to maintain your overall wellness or recover from active injuries. Pilates work helps you find your movement wisdom, waking up new muscular patterns. Learn to be a better mover in all of life’s situations. Avanti Therapy’s certified Pilates instructors, Heather, Kelly, Jessica and Karen have years of experience in a rehab setting. They will help you uncover your movement wisdom and wake up new muscular patterns and learn better ways of movement in all of life’s situations. Cutting edge techniques are combined to design a customized program for each patient. Avanti offers drop-in, semi-private and private sessions. This is a good place to wake up your muscles. Visit the website for a weekly class schedule. Make Avanti your partner in empowerment, renewal and vitality!

