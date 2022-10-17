Read full article on original website
Related
Ocasio-Cortez fires back at Pence: ‘Absolutely no one wants to hear what your plan is for their uterus’
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) shot back at Mike Pence on Wednesday night after the former vice president said Republican majorities in Congress will protect the right to life, telling Pence on Twitter, “Absolutely no one wants to hear what your plan is for their uterus.”. The spat between Pence...
Please, media, stop pitting abortion against inflation — Republicans suck on both issues
Cable news in the weeks before an election is the ninth circle of hell. For proof, look no further than the way MSNBC subjected Georgia's Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams to an interview by 79-year-old white guy plagiarist and organized crime apologist Mike Barnicle. Abrams, whose only crime is being a "Star Trek" nerd who wants Georgia to suck less, was subjected to this crotchety fraud demanding she stop talking about abortion rights so much, arguing that what voters supposedly care about is "the cost of gas, food, bread, milk, things like that." Because, as all old men who have never changed a diaper know, having and raising babies is totally free, unlike a gallon of gasoline.
NPR
How abortion is affecting midterm elections
As Republicans seek to win control of Congress, Democrats are doubling down on abortion. They are hoping that outrage over the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade will turn the tide in their favor. AILSA CHANG, HOST:. We are less than three weeks out from the final ballots being cast...
NPR
Election deniers in Georgia are calling for voting machines to be scrapped
With just 20 days until voting ends in this year's midterm elections, Georgia is one of many states with high-profile races. And an insidious false narrative has taken hold there among far-right voters. As NPR's Lisa Hagen reports from the Atlanta suburbs, it involves QR codes - you know, those square barcodes that your phone can scan.
Melania Trump will join other first ladies like Jill Biden, Michelle Obama and Hillary Clinton to promote a women's suffrage monument
Trump tweeted on Wednesday that she is "honored" to help secure a National Mall monument "of enduring inspiration for women and future female leaders."
Washington Examiner
Federal judge finds Trump lied in court
A court filing suggests new legal jeopardy for former President Donald Trump in his quest to challenge the results of the 2020 election. When Trump and his attorneys filed a challenge in Georgia in December 2020, the former president "knew that the specific numbers of voter fraud were wrong but continued to tout those numbers, both in court and to the public," a federal judge wrote on Wednesday.
msn.com
Elizabeth Warren blasts a federal court's 'lawless and reckless decision' striking down the funding mechanism for a top student-loan industry watchdog
A federal appeals court ruled the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau's funding as unconstitutional. The agency currently receives funding through the Federal Reserve, rather than Congress. Sen. Elizabeth Warren, who helped create the agency, called the ruling a "reckless decision." A court shaped by Republicans just ruled against a key consumer...
NPR
Campaigns are spending record amounts on political advertising, but will it work?
NPR's Ailsa Chang talks with Republican strategist Alice Stewart and Democratic strategist Joel Payne about how political campaigns communicate their messages to voters with political ads. AILSA CHANG, HOST:. Election season is upon us. Early voting is underway in several places around the country. And if you spend any time...
College Students Becoming More Partisan When it Comes to Politics
With Gov. Ron DeSantis leading in the polls over Democratic challenger former Gov. Charlie Crist, Florida Democrats are hoping the U.S. Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade will motivate college students to come out on Election Day. Election data from 2020 showed that Joe Biden won nearly 60 percent of...
NPR
The GOP thinks inflation and gas prices could be winning issues in Calif. district
In California's Latino-majority 22nd congressional district, inflation and gas prices are big concerns. The GOP thinks those could be winning issues in the district. Republicans have made inroads with some Latino voters, especially in Texas. But California Latinos have not swung as much. Now, concerns over inflation and gas prices are playing big in one California congressional race. It's the state's Latino-majority 22nd district, and both candidates are running to the center. From member station KQED, Marisa Lagos reports.
Big Question As DeSantis Works To Out-Trump Trump: Would He Also Attempt A Coup?
Florida Dems have been watching for four years and have their answer: Yes, in a heartbeat.
NPR
Factory employment is back to pre-pandemic levels, but will it continue to rebound?
U.S. factories ramped up production, adding 22-thousand workers in September. Factory employment is back to pre-pandemic levels, but it's not likely to rebound to what it was in the last century. SACHA PFEIFFER, HOST:. And we have good news to report on one sector of the economy. It's been a...
Presidential election in Slovenia tests liberal government
Voters in Slovenia are preparing to choose a new president in a weekend election that is seen as a test for the European Union nation's liberal government
NPR
Biden returns to Pittsburgh, Pa. after a bridge collapsed there
In January, President Biden visited Pittsburgh, Pa., hours before a bridge collapsed. He returned to that bridge for the midterms to tout his economic blueprint. President Biden traveled to Pennsylvania today, a state that could decide whether Democrats keep control of the Senate after the midterm elections. He went to look at a bridge that dramatically collapsed nine months ago and to talk about how things are getting fixed. NPR's Barbara Sprunt reports.
NPR
In Montana House race, Ryan Zinke struggles to shake off Trump-era scandals
The GOP candidate in the newly formed House district has to live down his bumpy time in the Trump administration in order to win. (Story aired on Weekend Edition Sunday on Oct. 16, 2022.) A MARTINEZ, HOST:. Montana is 1 of 6 states adding seats in the U.S. House of...
TikTok, Facebook failed to remove ads spreading election misinformation: report
TikTok and Facebook failed to remove ads spreading election misinformation researchers submitted to test leading platforms’ election-related policies, according to a report released Friday. TikTok, which prohibits all political ads under its policy, fared the worst, failing to block all but two of the 20ads tested by the research team, according to the report released…
NPR
A lawsuit could still stop Biden's student loan relief in it's tracks
** All right. We have an update now in the legal fight over whether President Biden can erase the federal student loan debts of millions of borrowers. A federal judge in Missouri has dismissed a case filed by six state attorneys general meant to stop Biden's debt relief plan before it could even start.
NPR
A new poll reveals Americans are stressed out by inflation, violence and politics
A majority of Americans are stressed out by inflation, violence and the political state of the country, according to a new poll by the American Psychological Association. The amount of stress that people in this country feel keeps going up. That's according to a new poll by the American Psychological Association, which finds that a majority of American adults are stressed - about rising prices, violence, the political state of the country. Well, to tell us more about these findings, we're joined now by NPR health correspondent Rhitu Chatterjee. Hey, Rhitu.
NPR
As inflation intensifies, the IRS is increasing the standard deductions for 2023
With everything costing more - food, gas, daily expenses - the IRS announced inflation adjustments. Those adjustments mean many Americans could shield more of their money from taxes next year. The IRS is raising income thresholds for all tax brackets and increasing the standard deduction Americans can claim on their tax returns. To explain what this all means for people's bank accounts, we're joined by Washington Post reporter Jacob Bogage. Good morning, Jacob.
NPR
Biden will release another 15 million barrels from the strategic petroleum reserve
President Biden is under pressure to show he's doing all he can to bring down prices at the pump. He plans to talk Wednesday about how he'll pull more oil from emergency reserves. LEILA FADEL, HOST:. With midterm voting already underway, President Biden is facing pressure to get high gas...
Comments / 0