ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 0

Related
Salon

Please, media, stop pitting abortion against inflation — Republicans suck on both issues

Cable news in the weeks before an election is the ninth circle of hell. For proof, look no further than the way MSNBC subjected Georgia's Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams to an interview by 79-year-old white guy plagiarist and organized crime apologist Mike Barnicle. Abrams, whose only crime is being a "Star Trek" nerd who wants Georgia to suck less, was subjected to this crotchety fraud demanding she stop talking about abortion rights so much, arguing that what voters supposedly care about is "the cost of gas, food, bread, milk, things like that." Because, as all old men who have never changed a diaper know, having and raising babies is totally free, unlike a gallon of gasoline.
GEORGIA STATE
NPR

How abortion is affecting midterm elections

As Republicans seek to win control of Congress, Democrats are doubling down on abortion. They are hoping that outrage over the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade will turn the tide in their favor. AILSA CHANG, HOST:. We are less than three weeks out from the final ballots being cast...
GEORGIA STATE
NPR

Election deniers in Georgia are calling for voting machines to be scrapped

With just 20 days until voting ends in this year's midterm elections, Georgia is one of many states with high-profile races. And an insidious false narrative has taken hold there among far-right voters. As NPR's Lisa Hagen reports from the Atlanta suburbs, it involves QR codes - you know, those square barcodes that your phone can scan.
GEORGIA STATE
Washington Examiner

Federal judge finds Trump lied in court

A court filing suggests new legal jeopardy for former President Donald Trump in his quest to challenge the results of the 2020 election. When Trump and his attorneys filed a challenge in Georgia in December 2020, the former president "knew that the specific numbers of voter fraud were wrong but continued to tout those numbers, both in court and to the public," a federal judge wrote on Wednesday.
FULTON COUNTY, GA
msn.com

Elizabeth Warren blasts a federal court's 'lawless and reckless decision' striking down the funding mechanism for a top student-loan industry watchdog

A federal appeals court ruled the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau's funding as unconstitutional. The agency currently receives funding through the Federal Reserve, rather than Congress. Sen. Elizabeth Warren, who helped create the agency, called the ruling a "reckless decision." A court shaped by Republicans just ruled against a key consumer...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
NPR

The GOP thinks inflation and gas prices could be winning issues in Calif. district

In California's Latino-majority 22nd congressional district, inflation and gas prices are big concerns. The GOP thinks those could be winning issues in the district. Republicans have made inroads with some Latino voters, especially in Texas. But California Latinos have not swung as much. Now, concerns over inflation and gas prices are playing big in one California congressional race. It's the state's Latino-majority 22nd district, and both candidates are running to the center. From member station KQED, Marisa Lagos reports.
CALIFORNIA STATE
NPR

Biden returns to Pittsburgh, Pa. after a bridge collapsed there

In January, President Biden visited Pittsburgh, Pa., hours before a bridge collapsed. He returned to that bridge for the midterms to tout his economic blueprint. President Biden traveled to Pennsylvania today, a state that could decide whether Democrats keep control of the Senate after the midterm elections. He went to look at a bridge that dramatically collapsed nine months ago and to talk about how things are getting fixed. NPR's Barbara Sprunt reports.
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Hill

TikTok, Facebook failed to remove ads spreading election misinformation: report

TikTok and Facebook failed to remove ads spreading election misinformation researchers submitted to test leading platforms’ election-related policies, according to a report released Friday.  TikTok, which prohibits all political ads under its policy, fared the worst, failing to block all but two of the 20ads tested by the research team, according to the report released…
NPR

A lawsuit could still stop Biden's student loan relief in it's tracks

** All right. We have an update now in the legal fight over whether President Biden can erase the federal student loan debts of millions of borrowers. A federal judge in Missouri has dismissed a case filed by six state attorneys general meant to stop Biden's debt relief plan before it could even start.
MISSOURI STATE
NPR

A new poll reveals Americans are stressed out by inflation, violence and politics

A majority of Americans are stressed out by inflation, violence and the political state of the country, according to a new poll by the American Psychological Association. The amount of stress that people in this country feel keeps going up. That's according to a new poll by the American Psychological Association, which finds that a majority of American adults are stressed - about rising prices, violence, the political state of the country. Well, to tell us more about these findings, we're joined now by NPR health correspondent Rhitu Chatterjee. Hey, Rhitu.
NPR

As inflation intensifies, the IRS is increasing the standard deductions for 2023

With everything costing more - food, gas, daily expenses - the IRS announced inflation adjustments. Those adjustments mean many Americans could shield more of their money from taxes next year. The IRS is raising income thresholds for all tax brackets and increasing the standard deduction Americans can claim on their tax returns. To explain what this all means for people's bank accounts, we're joined by Washington Post reporter Jacob Bogage. Good morning, Jacob.

Comments / 0

Community Policy