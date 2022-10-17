Read full article on original website
Fallout from the “Thank You, I’m Sorry” Speech and the Wrath of Jill Biden Because Nobody Stopped HimThe Veracity ReportWashington, DC
Washington, D.C. Mayor May Have Made a Wrong Call on Handling Texas MigrantsTom HandyWashington, DC
This Day in History: October 19: The United States Government vs MicrosoftWilliam Saint ValWashington, DC
Washington, D.C.'s Best Free AttractionsTerry MansfieldWashington, DC
2022 NBA Draft Review: Washington WizardsAdrian HolmanWashington, DC
alextimes.com
Keeping pizza in Old Town local
Handover by the Slice, a new pizza joint in Old Town, had its soft opening during the first week of September and is now fully open for business. The pizza shop is providing something that the neighborhood in Old Town has lacked for years: a late night slice of traditional pizza.
northernvirginiamag.com
25 Ways to Celebrate Halloween in NoVA with Your Family
From trunk-or-treats to scary haunts, these Halloween activities will keep the entire family entertained this season. Happy almost Halloween! We’ve got 25 things to do for every member of the family. Teen-friendly events, an age group who can sometimes be overlooked on Halloween, are marked with “Great for teens.” Many events require tickets or registration, so check on those requirements before you head out the door. Happy haunting!
theburn.com
Dolce & Ciabatta to open new location in Leesburg next week
The long awaited opening of the second Dolce & Ciabatta location in Leesburg has officially been announced. The new bakery and restaurant will open next Thursday, October 27. The popular bakery has taken over the farmer Cici’s Pizza spot in the Fort Evans Plaza II shopping center. That’s at the intersection in Fort Evans Rod NE and Battlefield Parkway NE.
ffxnow.com
Madeleine Proust bakery closes after just one year in Vienna
Another local French bakery has closed its doors for good, leaving the Tysons area with dwindling options for macrons, cookies and other Parisian desserts. Madeleine Proust shuttered on Oct. 1, only about a year after it first opened in Vienna’s Wolftrappe Shops at 448 Maple Ave East. The business didn’t provide an explanation for the closure but confirmed it would no longer be operating in any capacity after that date.
spoonuniversity.com
5 Places to Eat With Your Parents in Georgetown
There is nothing college students love more than free food. So, the next time your parents take the journey to Georgetown, encourage them to treat you to one of these five delicious D.C. restaurants. It's like Georgetown's Family Weekend! (but without those school-provided boxed lunches). 1. Farmers Fishers Bakers. A...
bethesdamagazine.com
A D.C. star chef to open two restaurants in Bethesda in early 2023
On a Tuesday this past spring, chef Mike Friedman—Mikey to his friends—is in the kitchen of his Olney home. The room is spacious, ordered and pristine, with white cabinetry, white quartz countertops, and gray and white marble tile backsplashes. Multiple windows fill the space with light. Friedman stands...
Eater
Unsuspecting Places to Find Great Sushi in D.C.
D.C. is home to a stellar cast of Japanese and sushi spots. But several restaurants that aren’t typically associated with raw fish happen to have surprise side menus and hidden counters centered around sushi. Here are six unlikely destinations for terrific rolls, sashimi, temaki, and omakase menus around D.C.
mocoshow.com
Demo/Construction at Lakeforest has 2024 Target Date; Dining Area With Boardwalk in the Early Plans
WRS Inc., a real estate investment firm based out of South Carolina, that purchased Lakeforest Mall and all four anchor sites, held an informational meeting on Thursday evening to share some early plans for what will take the place of the mall. WRS purchased the core, ponds, and forest conservation...
WUSA
Rideshare driver says passengers punched, hit them with a beer bottle in Alexandria
ALEXANDRIA, Va. — A rideshare driver says they were assaulted by passengers picked up in Alexandria, Va. after the riders started asking about the driver's use of the pronouns they/them. "The passenger people ask me my name, and my country. I respond," says Yasmani Gurri about the interaction they...
gmufourthestate.com
FALL EATS IN FAIRFAX
As fall approaches in Northern Virginia, what better to cozy into the holiday season than some festive treats to enjoy? Restaurants, coffee shops and stores in the Fairfax area are getting into the spirit this week by bringing back fall favorites to the menu and hosting fall-themed events. For those whose palettes are spooked by pumpkin spice, beware.
alxnow.com
Alexandria’s City Hall just got an F rating, and renovation is years away
Alexandria’s City Hall just got an F rating in a new facility report, and long-awaited renovations are still years away. Redevelopment of the aging site got shelved when the pandemic struck in 2020. The design phase for the $70 million project will get underway next year, as will a public engagement process to renovate the landscaping, plaza and garage structure at Market Square.
alexandrialivingmagazine.com
Inova Reveals Designs for New Hospital on Former Landmark Site
On Monday evening, Walsh, Colucci, Lubeley & Walsh revealed new, more detailed designed for the new Inova hospital in Alexandria. The company hosted a virtual community meeting to present an update on the hospital, which is set to open in 2028 at the former site of Landmark Mall in Alexandria’s West End. The hospital will eventually replace the current Alexandria Hospital on Seminary Road.
WJLA
'We have grave concerns': Battle brewing over how to best widen Route 15 in Loudoun County
LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (7News) — It’s only a 6.5-mile drive up Route 15 from the city of Leesburg north to the quaint Village of Lucketts, but this bucolic stretch of road lined with produce stands, antique shops, and burgeoning subdivisions stands at the center of a bitter battle pitting conservationists, residents, and business owners over how each prioritizes progress.
14 injured after car hits Irish pub, restaurant, starts fire in Arlington
Arlington County Police Department and Arlington County Fire and EMS responded after a vehicle hit a building around 7 p.m. on Friday, according to a tweet.
bethesdamagazine.com
Police Blotter: Aggravated assault reported at Westfield Montgomery mall in Bethesda
Bethesda area (including North Bethesda, Bethesda, Chevy Chase, Potomac, Kensington) Money, property and a vehicle part were taken from thefts from vehicles between Oct. 3 and 5 on streets including Georgia Street, Ashboro Court, Abilene Drive, Washington Avenue and Rolling Road. Force was reported. Property was taken from a vehicle...
ffxnow.com
The Boro developer buys JCPenney stores in Fair Oaks, Springfield
Two of Fairfax County’s longstanding JCPenney stores recently changed hands, a move that could set the stage for their malls to transition to more mixed-use environments. Announced in September, The Meridian Group — the Bethesda-based developer behind The Boro in Tysons — partnered with D.C. real estate firm Martin-Diamond Properties to acquire five JCPenneys, including the anchor stores at Fair Oaks Mall and Springfield Town Center.
mocoshow.com
Former Nike Missile Site in Gaithersburg Not Deemed Historic; Buildings Likely To Be Demolished
The former Nike Missile site at 770 Muddy Branch Road was not deemed historic in an August 24th meeting by the Gaithersburg Historic District Commission (HDC), which allows for the buildings on the site to be demolished in preparation for new development. The property is located next to Muddy Branch Square, which is currently home to Giant Food, Starbucks, Subway, First Watch, and more.
sungazette.news
Supervisors OK rezoning for 460-unit complex in Tysons
Fairfax County supervisors on Oct. 11 unanimously approved a rezoning to permit construction of “Somos at Tysons LLC” a 460-unit project that will consist almost entirely of affordable dwellings. SCG Development Partners LLC will build the project on 4 acres at 1750 Old Meadow Road, just southeast of...
Washingtonian.com
9 of the Best Places to See Fall Foliage Around DC
As leaves turn vibrant throughout the Washington area, with peak fall foliage predicted for DC around October 24, here are some spots to enjoy the season’s beautiful scenery. Northwest DC. Botanist Ana Chuquin recommends checking out both Picnic Grove 1 in the park, to see a panorama of trees...
northernvirginiamag.com
On the Market: A Leesburg Estate That Doubles as an Entertainer’s Paradise
With over 7,800 square feet and plenty of entertainment spaces, this estate will be the center of every family get-together and holiday party. If you like to make your home the center of every family get-together, then you may need to consider checking out this estate. Described as an entertainer’s paradise, 18544 Sandpiper Pl., Leesburg, definitely has the space and amenities to accommodate any gathering.
