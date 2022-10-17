ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

profootballnetwork.com

Carson Wentz May Have Thrown His Last Pass for the Washington Commanders

The Washington Commanders squeaked out a win over the Chicago Bears on Thursday Night Football, and while they may have won that battle, they appear to have lost the war. Carson Wentz fractured his right ring finger against the Bears and is facing a 4-6 week recovery, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Media. Having lost their starting quarterback for the second consecutive season, how will the Commanders move forward? And what does the future hold for Wentz?
WASHINGTON, DC
NJ.com

Commanders to sign ex-Giants QB after Carson Wentz injury

ESPN’s John Keim reports “Washington will be signing QB Jake Fromm to the practice squad, per source.”. The Commanders need a quarterback after losing Carson Wentz for 4-to-6 weeks following surgery Monday to repair a broken right ring finger. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Pro...
WASHINGTON, DC
NJ.com

Ex-Eagles receiver scheduled to visit Ravens

That seems to be a possibility. ESPN’s Adam Schefter tweeted Monday:. Veteran free-agent WR DeSean Jackson is scheduled to visit the Ravens on Tuesday, his agent @DrewJRosenhaus confirmed. At 35, Jackson wants to continue playing. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. But the Ravens seem to be...
BALTIMORE, MD
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Cowboys News: Jerry Jones lashes out at owners' meeting, Dak medically cleared

The Cowboys made plenty of news, even on their off day. Quarterback Dak Prescott got his official medical clearance as expected; even though it’s still not known if he’ll suit up on Sunday, team owner Jerry Jones seemed optimistic. Jones himself caused a stir or two while at the owners’ meetings in New York: first by trying to dismiss rumors that Commanders owner Daniel Snyder and his continued ownership would be an official topic of conversation, and then by reportedly getting testy with Patriots owner Robert Kraft over the contract of league commissioner Roger Goodell. Both stories will warrant further attention.
Distractify

Washington Commanders QB Carson Wentz Will Be Sidelined for Several Games

As we near the halfway point of the 2022-23 NFL season, we can't help but notice that this year has been absolute hell for quarterbacks. From San Francisco 49ers quarterback Trey Lance requiring season-ending ankle surgery to Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa being stretchered off the field, it seems the game is becoming more dangerous for playmakers.
NJ.com

Eagles are better than 2017 team which won Super Bowl, NFL analyst says

The Philadelphia Eagles’ performance thus far this season has people reminiscing. BUY EAGLES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. The 2017 Eagles squad defeated the New England Patriots, 41-33, back in 2018 to win Super Bowl LII, the franchise’s first championship. NFL analyst Ross Tucker (who calls Eagles preseason games) thinks the 2022 group might be even better than that historical team.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Bleacher Report

Russell Wilson Suffered Hamstring Injury During Broncos' OT Loss to Chargers

In his first game since undergoing shoulder surgery, Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson is once again dealing with an injury. Denver coach Nathaniel Hackett told reporters that Wilson suffered a hamstring injury during Monday's 19-16 overtime loss. The severity of the injury is unclear. After starting the game 10-for-10, Wilson...
DENVER, CO
Bleacher Report

Report: Cardinals' Marquise 'Hollywood' Brown Could Miss 6 Weeks with Foot Injury

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Marquise Brown is expected to miss around six weeks after being diagnosed with a nonsurgical fracture in his foot, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. Brown was injured in Sunday's 19-9 loss to the Seattle Seahawks. ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Monday the initial concern was he...
Bleacher Report

Christian McCaffrey Trade Rumors: 'Near Certainty' Panthers Move RB Before Deadline

The Carolina Panthers reportedly aren't expected to keep star running back Christian McCaffrey beyond the Nov. 1 NFL trade deadline. Jason La Canfora of the Washington Post reported Wednesday that Carolina trading McCaffrey before the deadline is a "near certainty." La Canfora noted that between McCaffrey's injury history and the...
Bleacher Report

Why NFL Contenders Should Avoid Trading for Carolina Panthers RB Christian McCaffrey

Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey is an electrifying talent with the ball in his hands, but he isn't the missing piece for a Super Bowl contender. With the November 1 trade deadline quickly approaching, the former All-Pro selection is the biggest name that has surfaced in the rumor mill. Adam Schefter of ESPN reported the Panthers are "listening to other teams about a potential trade," although a deal is not imminent.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Bleacher Report

Dolphins' Tua Tagovailoa Talks Concussion: Was Unconscious, Doesn't Remember Hit

Miami Dolphins star Tua Tagovailoa briefly lost consciousness following the hit that left him with a concussion in a 27-15 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. Speaking with reporters Wednesday, the third-year quarterback recounted the moment and said his memory of the night is hazy:. Bengals defensive tackle Josh Tupou sacked...
Bleacher Report

Broncos' Melvin Gordon: 'It Hurt a Little' to Be Benched vs. Chargers After 3 Carries

Denver Broncos running back Melvin Gordon expressed frustration Monday over getting benched in favor of Latavius Murray and Mike Boone against the Los Angeles Chargers. Speaking to NFL Network's Bridget Condon (h/t NFL.com's Bobby Kownack), Gordon explained how he felt being forced to watch Denver fall to L.A. 19-16 in overtime from the sidelines:
DENVER, CO
Bleacher Report

Ravens' DeSean Jackson Hypes Lamar Jackson: 'He's the New Era of Michael Vick'

New Baltimore Ravens wide receiver DeSean Jackson is a big fan of Lamar Jackson—a big enough fan to compare him to one of the greatest dual-threat quarterbacks of all time. "I've been keeping my eye on Lamar for a little while now, man," he told reporters on Wednesday. "You see a lot of the characteristics and similarities to Michael Vick, but he's beaten some of his records, so he's the new era of Michael Vick."
BALTIMORE, MD
Bleacher Report

Fantasy Alert: Robbie Anderson Reportedly Will Play for Cardinals vs. Saints on TNF

Fantasy football managers hoping a change of scenery will help wide receiver Robbie Anderson rediscover his form reportedly won't have long to find out if that will be the case. According to Josina Anderson of CBS Sports, Anderson will take the field for the Arizona Cardinals for Thursday's game against...
Bleacher Report

Report: Cowboys' Jerry Jones Told Robert Kraft 'Dont F--k with Me' at NFL Meetings

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones and New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft reportedly got into a heated altercation during NFL meetings on Tuesday. Before owners voted 31-1 to approve the compensation committee to open negotiations on a new deal for commissioner Roger Goodell, Jones said to Kraft, "Don't f--k with me," sources told ESPN's Seth Wickersham.
WASHINGTON STATE
Bleacher Report

3 Available NFL Free Agents Who Can Put Eagles Over the Top

The Philadelphia Eagles' quest for perfection took another step forward in Week 6 with a major win over the Dallas Cowboys, 26-17. The win gives the Eagles a decided advantage in the NFC East and continues to establish them as a legitimate Super Bowl contender. However, general manager Howie Roseman's...
PHILADELPHIA, PA

