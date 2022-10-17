Read full article on original website
Fallout from the “Thank You, I’m Sorry” Speech and the Wrath of Jill Biden Because Nobody Stopped HimThe Veracity ReportWashington, DC
Washington, D.C. Mayor May Have Made a Wrong Call on Handling Texas MigrantsTom HandyWashington, DC
Obstetrician Delivers his Wife's Baby Girl inside the lift of their apartment building and it was Caught on CameraShameel ShamsAnnapolis, MD
Washington, D.C.'s Best Free AttractionsTerry MansfieldWashington, DC
This Day in History: October 19: The United States Government vs MicrosoftWilliam Saint ValWashington, DC
Commanders Sign Notable Quarterback With Carson Wentz Sidelined
The Washington Commanders learned Monday that they will be without starting quarterback Carson Wentz for the foreseeable future. The team has added a new player to its quarterback room as a result. The Commanders signed third-year player Jake Fromm to their practice squad Tuesday, ESPN's John Keim ...
profootballnetwork.com
Carson Wentz May Have Thrown His Last Pass for the Washington Commanders
The Washington Commanders squeaked out a win over the Chicago Bears on Thursday Night Football, and while they may have won that battle, they appear to have lost the war. Carson Wentz fractured his right ring finger against the Bears and is facing a 4-6 week recovery, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Media. Having lost their starting quarterback for the second consecutive season, how will the Commanders move forward? And what does the future hold for Wentz?
Commanders to sign ex-Giants QB after Carson Wentz injury
ESPN’s John Keim reports “Washington will be signing QB Jake Fromm to the practice squad, per source.”. The Commanders need a quarterback after losing Carson Wentz for 4-to-6 weeks following surgery Monday to repair a broken right ring finger. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Pro...
Ex-Eagles receiver scheduled to visit Ravens
That seems to be a possibility. ESPN’s Adam Schefter tweeted Monday:. Veteran free-agent WR DeSean Jackson is scheduled to visit the Ravens on Tuesday, his agent @DrewJRosenhaus confirmed. At 35, Jackson wants to continue playing. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. But the Ravens seem to be...
Cowboys News: Jerry Jones lashes out at owners' meeting, Dak medically cleared
The Cowboys made plenty of news, even on their off day. Quarterback Dak Prescott got his official medical clearance as expected; even though it’s still not known if he’ll suit up on Sunday, team owner Jerry Jones seemed optimistic. Jones himself caused a stir or two while at the owners’ meetings in New York: first by trying to dismiss rumors that Commanders owner Daniel Snyder and his continued ownership would be an official topic of conversation, and then by reportedly getting testy with Patriots owner Robert Kraft over the contract of league commissioner Roger Goodell. Both stories will warrant further attention.
Washington Commanders QB Carson Wentz Will Be Sidelined for Several Games
As we near the halfway point of the 2022-23 NFL season, we can't help but notice that this year has been absolute hell for quarterbacks. From San Francisco 49ers quarterback Trey Lance requiring season-ending ankle surgery to Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa being stretchered off the field, it seems the game is becoming more dangerous for playmakers.
Washington Commanders Release Official Statement To Address Carson Wentz's Injury
This Monday evening the Washington Commanders released an official statement to address Carson Wentz's injury. Wentz suffered a fractured ring finger during the team's 12-7 win over the Bears of Chicago last Thursday night. The Commanders announced just moments ago that Wentz underwent ...
Bleacher Report
Deshaun Watson Cited for Speeding After Trade to Browns; Was Going 27 MPH over Limit
Deshaun Watson was cited for speeding by police over the summer after he was traded to the Cleveland Browns. Per TMZ Sports, the Ohio State Highway Patrol pulled Watson over for driving 97 mph in a 70 mph zone on June 11. Watson told the officer he was traveling back...
Commanders QB Carson Wentz could miss 4-6 weeks with fractured finger
ASHBURN (DC News Now) — Another quarterback in the nation’s capital has gone down. On Monday, NFL insiders Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo announced that Carson Wentz is set to miss four to six weeks with a fractured ring finger. Wentz suffered the injury last week against the Chicago Bears, after he was hit in […]
Eagles are better than 2017 team which won Super Bowl, NFL analyst says
The Philadelphia Eagles’ performance thus far this season has people reminiscing. BUY EAGLES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. The 2017 Eagles squad defeated the New England Patriots, 41-33, back in 2018 to win Super Bowl LII, the franchise’s first championship. NFL analyst Ross Tucker (who calls Eagles preseason games) thinks the 2022 group might be even better than that historical team.
Bleacher Report
Russell Wilson Suffered Hamstring Injury During Broncos' OT Loss to Chargers
In his first game since undergoing shoulder surgery, Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson is once again dealing with an injury. Denver coach Nathaniel Hackett told reporters that Wilson suffered a hamstring injury during Monday's 19-16 overtime loss. The severity of the injury is unclear. After starting the game 10-for-10, Wilson...
Bleacher Report
Report: Cardinals' Marquise 'Hollywood' Brown Could Miss 6 Weeks with Foot Injury
Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Marquise Brown is expected to miss around six weeks after being diagnosed with a nonsurgical fracture in his foot, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. Brown was injured in Sunday's 19-9 loss to the Seattle Seahawks. ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Monday the initial concern was he...
Bleacher Report
Christian McCaffrey Trade Rumors: 'Near Certainty' Panthers Move RB Before Deadline
The Carolina Panthers reportedly aren't expected to keep star running back Christian McCaffrey beyond the Nov. 1 NFL trade deadline. Jason La Canfora of the Washington Post reported Wednesday that Carolina trading McCaffrey before the deadline is a "near certainty." La Canfora noted that between McCaffrey's injury history and the...
Bleacher Report
Why NFL Contenders Should Avoid Trading for Carolina Panthers RB Christian McCaffrey
Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey is an electrifying talent with the ball in his hands, but he isn't the missing piece for a Super Bowl contender. With the November 1 trade deadline quickly approaching, the former All-Pro selection is the biggest name that has surfaced in the rumor mill. Adam Schefter of ESPN reported the Panthers are "listening to other teams about a potential trade," although a deal is not imminent.
Bleacher Report
Dolphins' Tua Tagovailoa Talks Concussion: Was Unconscious, Doesn't Remember Hit
Miami Dolphins star Tua Tagovailoa briefly lost consciousness following the hit that left him with a concussion in a 27-15 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. Speaking with reporters Wednesday, the third-year quarterback recounted the moment and said his memory of the night is hazy:. Bengals defensive tackle Josh Tupou sacked...
Bleacher Report
Broncos' Melvin Gordon: 'It Hurt a Little' to Be Benched vs. Chargers After 3 Carries
Denver Broncos running back Melvin Gordon expressed frustration Monday over getting benched in favor of Latavius Murray and Mike Boone against the Los Angeles Chargers. Speaking to NFL Network's Bridget Condon (h/t NFL.com's Bobby Kownack), Gordon explained how he felt being forced to watch Denver fall to L.A. 19-16 in overtime from the sidelines:
Bleacher Report
Ravens' DeSean Jackson Hypes Lamar Jackson: 'He's the New Era of Michael Vick'
New Baltimore Ravens wide receiver DeSean Jackson is a big fan of Lamar Jackson—a big enough fan to compare him to one of the greatest dual-threat quarterbacks of all time. "I've been keeping my eye on Lamar for a little while now, man," he told reporters on Wednesday. "You see a lot of the characteristics and similarities to Michael Vick, but he's beaten some of his records, so he's the new era of Michael Vick."
Bleacher Report
Fantasy Alert: Robbie Anderson Reportedly Will Play for Cardinals vs. Saints on TNF
Fantasy football managers hoping a change of scenery will help wide receiver Robbie Anderson rediscover his form reportedly won't have long to find out if that will be the case. According to Josina Anderson of CBS Sports, Anderson will take the field for the Arizona Cardinals for Thursday's game against...
Bleacher Report
Report: Cowboys' Jerry Jones Told Robert Kraft 'Dont F--k with Me' at NFL Meetings
Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones and New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft reportedly got into a heated altercation during NFL meetings on Tuesday. Before owners voted 31-1 to approve the compensation committee to open negotiations on a new deal for commissioner Roger Goodell, Jones said to Kraft, "Don't f--k with me," sources told ESPN's Seth Wickersham.
Bleacher Report
3 Available NFL Free Agents Who Can Put Eagles Over the Top
The Philadelphia Eagles' quest for perfection took another step forward in Week 6 with a major win over the Dallas Cowboys, 26-17. The win gives the Eagles a decided advantage in the NFC East and continues to establish them as a legitimate Super Bowl contender. However, general manager Howie Roseman's...
