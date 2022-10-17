Vero Beach - Saturday October 22, 2022: United Way of Indian River County is now accepting Letters of Intent in our Education Impact Area through the Community Impact Fund. The Community Impact Fund was established to invest in high-performing nonprofit organizations that provide programs and services aligned with the IRC United Way's strategic priorities which are education, financial stability, and health. Grant funding recipients help to improve community conditions across the county.

