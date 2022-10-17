Read full article on original website
IRC United Way - Education Grant Funding Available
Vero Beach - Saturday October 22, 2022: United Way of Indian River County is now accepting Letters of Intent in our Education Impact Area through the Community Impact Fund. The Community Impact Fund was established to invest in high-performing nonprofit organizations that provide programs and services aligned with the IRC United Way's strategic priorities which are education, financial stability, and health. Grant funding recipients help to improve community conditions across the county.
A FEMA Disaster Recovery Center Will Open at the Okeechobee Public Library Friday
Okeechobee County - Thursday October 20, 2022: A FEMA Disaster Recovery Center (DRC) will open at the Okeechobee Public Library Friday, October 21. Okeechobee residents are encouraged go to https://www.disasterassistance.gov/ online or any other FEMA Disaster Recovery Center (DRC) in the state to apply for assistance. Okeechobee County Emergency Management...
Fort Pierce Police Traffic Advisory on Monday's Gubernatorial Debate
Fort Pierce - Saturday October 22, 2022: The gubernatorial debate between incumbent Ron DeSantis and Democratic Nominee Charlie Crist will be hosted by WPEC-TV Monday, October 24 at 7:00 PM. It is scheduled to take place at 117 S. 2nd Street at the Sunrise Theater in Fort Pierce. The location...
Governor to Call Special Session to Seek Approval for Additional Hurricane Ian Relief
Florida - Thursday October 20, 2022: Governor DeSantis Thursday announced that he will call another Special Session to provide property tax forgiveness to those who lost their homes and businesses to Hurricane Ian as well as to consider further measures to relive the home insurance crisis in the state. The...
Temporary Change in Operations for the S-310 Boat Lock in Clewiston
South Florida - Friday October 21, 2022: The South Florida Water Management District (SFWMD) is making a temporary change in operations for the S-310 Boat Lock in Clewiston beginning Friday, October 21 at 8 p.m. Operating Hours. • The boat lock will be open daily from 5:30 a.m. - 8:00...
IRSC Digital Media Student Receives 2022–23 Paulie Strong Scholarship
Fort Pierce Sunday October 23, 2022: Indian River State College Senior Vanessa Medina has been awarded the Paulie Strong Scholarship for academic year 2022–2023. The $500 scholarship is named after Paul Lefavi, a beloved long-time employee of Indian River State College who died in 2019 due to complications from Mantle Cell Lymphoma, an aggressive and rare form of non-Hodgkin lymphoma. Lefavi was an accomplished videographer and served as the College’s Director of E-Learning.
Library collaborates with City of Stuart to add pick-up locker to East Stuart
Stuart - Saturday October 22, 2022: To provide easy access to library materials for East Stuart residents, the Martin County Library System has been awarded American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds from the Board of County Commissioners to install a library pick-up locker and book drop at the 10th Street Community Center.
IRSC Foundation - Scholarship Application Period Opens November 1
Fort Pierce - Friday October 21, 2022: The scholarship application period for the 2023–2024 school year opens November 1 for new and returning students seeking financial assistance provided through the Indian River State College Foundation. Last year, the Foundation awarded more than $3 million in scholarships to many deserving...
