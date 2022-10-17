ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kenosha, WI

WISN

Group pushes to replace Milwaukee freeway with boulevard

MILWAUKEE — A community group representing a variety of Milwaukee stakeholders is pushing to tear down and replace the elevated section of Interstate 794 in downtown Milwaukee with a ground-level boulevard. "The goal of our project is just to get the city of Milwaukee to study a boulevard," said...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

I-43 will be closed for two nights between Milwaukee and Mequon

Interstate 43 will be closed in both directions overnight Wednesday and Thursday between Mequon and Milwaukee. Work is being done on the County Line Road/Port Washington Road Interchange segment. I-43 northbound, between Good Hope Road and Mequon Road (WIS 167), is scheduled to close to traffic, nightly, between 10 p.m....
MILWAUKEE, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Culver’s robber strikes two more times

MEQUON — It’s not the coveted CurderBurger one man is after, as police continue their search for the suspect who robbed multiple Culver’s in the past three weeks, including the Mequon restaurant. After robbing the Culver’s in Lake Mills and attempting to rob the one in Janesville,...
MEQUON, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Michels proposes breaking up DNR, prioritizes businesses and hunters

Republican candidate for governor Tim Michels set his sights on the Department of Natural Resources (DNR) Tuesday, suggesting the agency should be broken up to better serve what he sees as the agency’s customers: businesses and hunters. “It’s not my opinion that the DNR is broken,” Michels said in...
WISCONSIN STATE
wgnradio.com

Huge indoor farm opens in Kenosha, Wisconsin

Co-founded by Kimball Musk, Square Roots brings AI technology to the growing business of growing food indoors. It’s unlikely the huge corn, soybean and wheat farms across the Midwest producing billions of bushels each year will ever be replaced by indoor farming, but when it comes to leafy veggies, fruits, and roots, farms like Kenosha’s new Square Roots are disrupting the industry. Tobias Peggs, CEO and co-founder with Kimball Musk, tells WGN’s Steve Alexander the two-month old facility employing 25 people partners with Gordon Food Service and uses AI technology to deliver high-quality, pesticide-free, fresh produce to Chicago and Milwaukee area retail and restaurant customers year-round, often within hours of being harvested. The farm, housed in a giant industrial warehouse-type structure, uses proprietary, cloud-connected software to monitor and control multiple climates, enabling its farmers to grow a wide range of crops to meet local market needs. The Kenosha farm is the largest of Square Roots’ commercial-scale indoor farms in Michigan, New York, and Ohio. Retailers, including Meijer stores in the region, can be found via the Square Roots locator.
KENOSHA, WI
WISN

Tosa brewery runs out of beer after opening weekend crowds

WAUWATOSA, Wis. — A new brewery in Wauwatosa is back open after a busy opening weekend led to a shortage of beer. "It was everything we dreamed this place could be and thought it could be in a couple years," said Nick Leak, Lion's Tail Brewing Co. vice president of operations and marketing. "It was like that on weekend one. It was outstanding, a great problem to have," he added.
WAUWATOSA, WI
washingtoncountyinsider.com

VIDEO | REAL ESTATE | Soft open for Dunham’s Sports in West Bend, WI

Washington County, WI – Dunham’s Sports, 1291 W. Paradise Dr., in West Bend, WI held a soft opening today in what was the former Elder-Beerman/Boston Store. The Grand Opening will be Friday, October 21, 2022. Hours are Monday – Saturday 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sunday 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
WEST BEND, WI
kenosha.com

Coopers Uptown to open Wednesday, Oct. 26

Founded in 1876, Jockey International, Inc. is a privately held, family-owned company with global headquarters in Kenosha. Started by Rev. Samuel T. Cooper as a sock company to serve lumberjacks of the day, the company has expanded into one of the most well-known apparel brands around the world. The date...
KENOSHA, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Echo Lake dam: Burlington voters to voice support, opposition

BURLINGTON, Wis. - Some Wisconsin voters this fall will weigh referendum questions on guns, marijuana, abortion – and even the future of a lake. These are advisory referenda, meaning the votes won't change law but will tell elected officials what voters think of the topics. Burlington voters will weigh...
BURLINGTON, WI
voiceofalexandria.com

Tim Michels suggests DNR split

(The Center Square) – Tim Michels is suggesting more changes at the state’s Department of Natural Resources. Michels told the crowd at the Rotary Club in Milwaukee on Tuesday that he could see splitting the DNR into separate agencies. “Maybe we break the DNR into two parts. One...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

South Milwaukee bicyclist hit by car, killed: police

SOUTH MILWAUKEE, Wis. - In South Milwaukee, a bicyclist was hit by a car and killed Wednesday, Oct. 19. Police said the accident happened near 15th and College. The bicyclist, a 71-year-old man, was found unresponsive. Despite lifesaving attempts, he was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver who hit...
SOUTH MILWAUKEE, WI
mkewithkids.com

Giannis and Mariah Host Diaper Drive with Milwaukee Diaper Mission (2022)

The Milwaukee Diaper Mission announced this week that they are once again partners with Giannis Antetokounmpo and Mariah Riddlesprigger for The BIG Give Back, a diaper and fund drive that will help power Milwaukee Diaper Mission. Over the next two weeks, they’ll be working to reach their highest fundraising goal...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WHIO Dayton

Wisconsin parade suspect gives tearful opening statement

MADISON, Wis. — (AP) — A man accused of killing six people and injuring dozens of others when he allegedly drove his SUV through a Wisconsin Christmas parade last year gave a tearful opening statement Thursday as he defended himself at trial but didn't outline any defense theories that might save him from prison.
WAUKESHA, WI

