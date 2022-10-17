ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

8 Ways to Keep a Cat Calm

Do you have a scaredy-cat? Does your feline friend get stressed during car rides, thunderstorms, trips to the vet, or when you have guests in your home? Not only are anxious kitties unhappy, but their behavior can also be unpredictable. Here are 8 things you can try to help keep your kitty cat calm:
Top Tips for Traveling with Your Cat

This is the time of year that many pet parents are taking trips! Whether you’re visiting family for the holidays or taking a much-needed vacation, have you considered taking your cat with you? If your trip will be an extended one, it might make sense to bring your feline friend along, rather than having her spend the holidays at home alone or boarding for days on end.

