ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
beckerspayer.com

UnitedHealthcare names CEO of California market

UnitedHealthcare has named Steve Cain as CEO of its California market. "I'm both excited and humbled to have the opportunity to become the CEO for the California market for UnitedHealthcare," Mr. Cain wrote Oct. 19 on LinkedIn. "We have an amazing team and I look forward to continuing our mission of helping Californian's live a healthier life!"
CALIFORNIA STATE
beckerspayer.com

BCBS Tennessee names director of market strategy

BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee has promoted Aaron Shimel to director of market strategy. Mr. Shimel will lead a 15-person team around market research and strategy, campaign analytics and advertising, according to a Sept. 19 news release. He has been with the company for nine years.
TENNESSEE STATE
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Texas Program Encourages Employers to Hire People With Disabilities

The Texas Workforce Commission has rolled out several programs to encourage employers to hire people with disabilities to not only help people find jobs but diversify the job market. "We know from consistent statistics that about a quarter of the population in the U.S. and maybe globally, about one in...
TEXAS STATE
beckerspayer.com

Cambia Health Solutions names chief medical officer

Cambia Health Solutions has named Donna Milavetz, MD, as chief medical officer. She will lead clinical strategy and policy, program design and quality outcomes across the organization, according to an Oct. 18 news release. Cambia is the parent company of Regence, which operates the BCBS affiliates in Idaho, Oregon, Utah...
UTAH STATE
texasstandard.org

Texas’ abortion ban adds pressure to already strained Medicaid system

Low-income Texans no longer able to access abortion are likely to carry out a pregnancy. Many of them don’t have health insurance, which means they’re eligible for Medicaid. But the system operates at the minimum here. From KUT:. Experts and advocacy groups are warning the state’s Medicaid program...
TEXAS STATE
beckerspayer.com

Judge pauses Delaware retirees' Medicare Advantage switch

A judge in Delaware temporarily blocked the state from moving its public retirees to a Medicare Advantage plan, the Delaware News Journal reported Oct. 19. Delaware Superior Court judge Calvin Scott ruled that the state needs to "take all necessary and proper steps" to ensure that retirees' current healthcare insurance and benefits "remain in full force and effect," according to the report.
DELAWARE STATE
beckerspayer.com

Florida Blue investing $3.7M in food insecurity programs

Florida Blue will invest $3.73 million in combating food insecurity through grants to 10 community organizations, the payer said Oct. 19. The payer's philanthropic arm, Florida Blue Foundation, has provided over $16 million in grants to tackle food insecurity over the last four years, according to a news release. "These...
FLORIDA STATE
Woodlands Online& LLC

Governor Abbott Announces Over $410,000 Career Training Grants To Brazosport College, Coldspring-Oakhurst CISD

AUSTIN, TX -- Governor Greg Abbott today announced two Jobs and Education for Texans (JET) grants totaling more than $410,000 from the Texas Workforce Commission (TWC) to Brazosport College and Coldspring-Oakhurst Consolidated Independent School District (CISD). These funds will help the schools purchase and install equipment to train current and future students for careers in the high-demand welding industry.
TEXAS STATE
beckerspayer.com

Cigna expanding ACA marketplace plans to South Carolina

Cigna will offer plans on the ACA marketplace in four South Carolina counties for 2023, the payer said Oct. 19. The plans will be available in Berkeley, Charleston, Dorchester and Horry counties. "We are proud to offer residents and families in South Carolina options for affordable, predictable, and simple health...
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
beckerspayer.com

SelectHealth names 3 new execs

SelectHealth, the insurance division of Salt Lake City-based Intermountain Healthcare, has named a Nevada market president, chief marketing officer and regional marketing director in Idaho. On Sept. 13, the company named Nate Foco as chief marketing officer. Previously, he was vice president of marketing and customer experience at Priority Health...
IDAHO STATE
beckerspayer.com

Centene takes center stage in Georgia midterms

As the midterm elections loom, Centene has been caught in the middle of the Georgia campaigns for governor and attorney general because of the company's political donations and its legal settlements with states for allegedly overbilling Medicaid programs. In Georgia, Centene's Peach State Health Plan provides Medicaid coverage to about...
GEORGIA STATE
beckerspayer.com

Illinois fines Centene subsidiary $1.25M

Illinois insurance regulators are fining Centene subsidiary Celtic Insurance Co. $1.25 million for allegedly failing to cover mental health and addiction services at the same level as other medical issues, the Chicago Tribune reported Oct. 18. Celtic, which sells health insurance plans called Ambetter on the Affordable Care Act exchange,...
ILLINOIS STATE
WFAA

Build-to-rent housing gaining market share in North Texas

DALLAS — Read. Newly built rental homes make up about 9% of all new residential construction in Dallas-Fort Worth, and the product type is a rapidly growing segment of the market here and nationwide, especially across the Sunbelt. Roughly 5,000 single-family rental homes will be built in North Texas...
DALLAS, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy