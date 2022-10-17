Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Some Texans Who Use Medical Marijuana Can Now Get Their Drugs From the CannaBus – A Mobile Dispensary in San AntonioToby HazlewoodTexas State
H-E-B Expanding Texas LocationsJoel EisenbergTexas State
This Week Beto O’Rourke Supports the Asian American Community in East TexasTom HandyHouston, TX
Texas Sheriff Says Martha Vineyard Migrants May Qualify For Special Residency and CitizenshipTom HandyFlorida State
The family behind Bill Miller BBQ is giving away millionsAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
beckerspayer.com
UnitedHealthcare names CEO of California market
UnitedHealthcare has named Steve Cain as CEO of its California market. "I'm both excited and humbled to have the opportunity to become the CEO for the California market for UnitedHealthcare," Mr. Cain wrote Oct. 19 on LinkedIn. "We have an amazing team and I look forward to continuing our mission of helping Californian's live a healthier life!"
beckerspayer.com
BCBS Tennessee names director of market strategy
BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee has promoted Aaron Shimel to director of market strategy. Mr. Shimel will lead a 15-person team around market research and strategy, campaign analytics and advertising, according to a Sept. 19 news release. He has been with the company for nine years.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Texas Program Encourages Employers to Hire People With Disabilities
The Texas Workforce Commission has rolled out several programs to encourage employers to hire people with disabilities to not only help people find jobs but diversify the job market. "We know from consistent statistics that about a quarter of the population in the U.S. and maybe globally, about one in...
beckerspayer.com
Cambia Health Solutions names chief medical officer
Cambia Health Solutions has named Donna Milavetz, MD, as chief medical officer. She will lead clinical strategy and policy, program design and quality outcomes across the organization, according to an Oct. 18 news release. Cambia is the parent company of Regence, which operates the BCBS affiliates in Idaho, Oregon, Utah...
texasstandard.org
Texas’ abortion ban adds pressure to already strained Medicaid system
Low-income Texans no longer able to access abortion are likely to carry out a pregnancy. Many of them don’t have health insurance, which means they’re eligible for Medicaid. But the system operates at the minimum here. From KUT:. Experts and advocacy groups are warning the state’s Medicaid program...
beckerspayer.com
Judge pauses Delaware retirees' Medicare Advantage switch
A judge in Delaware temporarily blocked the state from moving its public retirees to a Medicare Advantage plan, the Delaware News Journal reported Oct. 19. Delaware Superior Court judge Calvin Scott ruled that the state needs to "take all necessary and proper steps" to ensure that retirees' current healthcare insurance and benefits "remain in full force and effect," according to the report.
beckerspayer.com
Florida Blue investing $3.7M in food insecurity programs
Florida Blue will invest $3.73 million in combating food insecurity through grants to 10 community organizations, the payer said Oct. 19. The payer's philanthropic arm, Florida Blue Foundation, has provided over $16 million in grants to tackle food insecurity over the last four years, according to a news release. "These...
Woodlands Online& LLC
Governor Abbott Announces Over $410,000 Career Training Grants To Brazosport College, Coldspring-Oakhurst CISD
AUSTIN, TX -- Governor Greg Abbott today announced two Jobs and Education for Texans (JET) grants totaling more than $410,000 from the Texas Workforce Commission (TWC) to Brazosport College and Coldspring-Oakhurst Consolidated Independent School District (CISD). These funds will help the schools purchase and install equipment to train current and future students for careers in the high-demand welding industry.
beckerspayer.com
Cigna expanding ACA marketplace plans to South Carolina
Cigna will offer plans on the ACA marketplace in four South Carolina counties for 2023, the payer said Oct. 19. The plans will be available in Berkeley, Charleston, Dorchester and Horry counties. "We are proud to offer residents and families in South Carolina options for affordable, predictable, and simple health...
KSAT 12
Texas should place more foster kids with families rather than in residential treatment, report finds
Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Texas child welfare workers should be placing more kids who are part of the state’s troubled foster care system with families instead of in residential treatment centers, a report commissioned by the Legislature has found.
beckerspayer.com
SelectHealth names 3 new execs
SelectHealth, the insurance division of Salt Lake City-based Intermountain Healthcare, has named a Nevada market president, chief marketing officer and regional marketing director in Idaho. On Sept. 13, the company named Nate Foco as chief marketing officer. Previously, he was vice president of marketing and customer experience at Priority Health...
Latinas now hold power to decide Texas' future, data shows
In what is predicted to be a historic election year, Latinas are poised to play a supersized role when they cast their ballots for Congress and Texas' next governor.
beckerspayer.com
Centene takes center stage in Georgia midterms
As the midterm elections loom, Centene has been caught in the middle of the Georgia campaigns for governor and attorney general because of the company's political donations and its legal settlements with states for allegedly overbilling Medicaid programs. In Georgia, Centene's Peach State Health Plan provides Medicaid coverage to about...
beckerspayer.com
Illinois fines Centene subsidiary $1.25M
Illinois insurance regulators are fining Centene subsidiary Celtic Insurance Co. $1.25 million for allegedly failing to cover mental health and addiction services at the same level as other medical issues, the Chicago Tribune reported Oct. 18. Celtic, which sells health insurance plans called Ambetter on the Affordable Care Act exchange,...
Texas Education Agency To Send DNA Kits Home With Students Due To New Law
Safety at Texas schools has been a talking point for many in the state. Many options have been put forth to protect students in school. A new law signed in recently has pushed Texas Schools to send home items to help parents and students, but it has received pushbacks for the reasoning.
beckerspayer.com
Oklahoma hospital terminates Medicare Advantage contracts amid financial challenges
Stillwater Medical Center in Oklahoma has ended all in-network contracts with Medicare Advantage plans amid financial challenges at the 117-bed hospital, the Stillwater News Press reported Oct. 14. Humana and BCBS of Oklahoma were notified that their members will no longer receive in-network coverage after Jan. 1, 2023. "BCBSOK is...
beckerspayer.com
Mediations suspended 6 months in: Tracking the BCBS, U of Mississippi dispute
More than six months after Blue Cross Blue Shield of Mississippi went out of network with Jackson-based University of Mississippi Medical Center, the sides remain without a contract. Several weeks without progress led the state's insurance commissioner to suspend mediations indefinitely Oct. 11. Below is a timeline of the dispute...
WFAA
Build-to-rent housing gaining market share in North Texas
DALLAS — Read. Newly built rental homes make up about 9% of all new residential construction in Dallas-Fort Worth, and the product type is a rapidly growing segment of the market here and nationwide, especially across the Sunbelt. Roughly 5,000 single-family rental homes will be built in North Texas...
Governor Abbott Announces the One Pill Kill Campaign
Governor Abbott launches the One Pill Kill campaignScreenshot from Twitter. On Monday, October 17, Texas Governor Greg Abbott voiced a follow-up on his campaign against fentanyl. He started the “One Pill Kills” campaign.
