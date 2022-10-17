ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

beckerspayer.com

Some payers leaving 'money on the table' for radiology services: Study

Payer-negotiated prices for radiology services can vary widely, even within the same hospital, a study published Oct. 18 in Radiology found. The study, authored by researchers from East Lansing-based Michigan State University, New Haven, Conn.-based Yale University and Baltimore-based Johns Hopkins University, used price transparency data to compare the highest and lowest negotiated payment rates for 13 shoppable radiation services.
AOL Corp

Stimulus Payments Are Coming to These States in October

When the last of three Economic Impact Payments (EIP) was issued by the IRS to qualified Americans, many individual states stepped in and used surplus budget funds to provide additional relief to residents still struggling amid high inflation. What is the Highest Income Level for Food Stamps in 2023?. Find:...
VIRGINIA STATE
CNET

Social Security Payments for October: Here's When Your Money Will Arrive

The next Social Security check for October will be disbursed tomorrow, Oct. 12. Payments for those who receive Supplemental Security Income along with Social Security have already gone out this month. We'll explain how the timing of Social Security payments works below. In the next two months, keep an eye...
moneytalksnews.com

A Little-Known Downside of Medicare Advantage Plans

If you have a Medicare Advantage plan and require a brief stay at a nursing home or rehabilitation facility, you could be in for an unpleasant surprise, according to a Kaiser Health News report. The news outlet talked to health care providers, nursing home representatives and others who say Medicare...

