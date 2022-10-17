Read full article on original website
NHL
Rangers' Shesterkin throws off Reaves with two-second delay after ritual
Team takes ice moment later than usual as goalie takes his time. The New York Rangers pregame ritual was on a two-second delay on Monday. Since forward Ryan Reaves signed with the Rangers prior to the 2021-22 season, the pregame routine has been the same: goalie Igor Shesterkin crouches down in the doorway leading to the ice, Reaves shoves some teammates then yells at the top of his lungs "Shesty, release us!" The "u" in the shouted us is usually elongated for maximum effect.
FOX Sports
Danault's overtime goal gives Kings 5-4 win over Red Wings
DETROIT (AP) — Phillip Danault scored 1:12 into overtime for his second goal of the game, and the Los Angeles Kings handed the Detroit Red Wings their first loss with a 5-4 victory on Monday night. Danault's winning shot in front hit a defender's skate and bounced into the...
NBC Sports
Rangers players defend Quinn's track record with young prospects
NEW YORK -- If David Quinn doesn’t like young players, Adam Fox and Ryan Lindgren sure didn’t get the memo. This could be of some reassurance to some Sharks fans, who might blame top prospects William Eklund and Thomas Bordeleau’s presences in the AHL on Quinn. Both...
FOX Sports
San Jose brings losing streak into game against New York
San Jose Sharks (0-5-0, eighth in the Pacific Division) vs. New York Rangers (3-1-0, third in the Metropolitan Division) BOTTOM LINE: The San Jose Sharks, on a five-game losing streak, play the New York Rangers. New York went 52-24-6 overall and 35-11-5 in home games a season ago. The Rangers...
NHL
Quinn returns to New York with Sharks seeking first win of season
NEW YORK -- David Quinn knows his winless San Jose Sharks will play an important game against the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden on Thursday (7 p.m. ET; MSG, NBCSCA, ESPN+, SN NOW). But it will also be meaningful for the coach. Quinn got his NHL coaching start...
Yardbarker
Nick Robertson, Victor Mete to Make Maple Leafs Season Debuts Against Dallas Stars, Odds, Where to Watch
Nick Robertson said it was difficult to process not making the Toronto Maple Leafs out of training camp after his pre-season performances warranted it. Despite scoring three goals and eight points in five pre-season games, the 21-year-old was sent down to the Toronto Marlies due to the Leafs' tight roster and salary-cap constraints.
NHL
Projected Lineup: Oct. 19 at Seattle
UPDATE (8:45 p.m. CT) - Based on pregame warm-ups, Josh Leivo will be in the lineup in place of Pavel Buchnevich. Adjusted line combinations from pre-game warm-ups are below. Pavel Buchnevich did not practice with his team on Tuesday morning at Enterprise Center, taking what Blues Head Coach Craig Berube called a "maintenance day."
NHL
Preview: Sharks at Rangers
The San Jose Sharks take on the New York Rangers as they continue the road trip. Listen: Sharks Audio Network, sjsharks.com/listen, Sharks & Sap Center App Presented by Western Digital. Projected Lineup: TBA. Game Notes:. • Head Coach David Quinn and GM Mike Grier return to NY. They are both...
Yardbarker
New York Rangers Living Up to Locker Room Expectations
The New York Rangers look like the team to beat in the Eastern Conference through four games. Again it is only four games, but the Rangers look like an offensive juggernaut that is ready to take the NHL by storm. Many expected the Rangers to take the next step this season after an incredible trip to the Eastern Conference Final last year. However, this year the bar has been raised inside the locker room. And so far the Rangers are living up to those expectations, as they are on a mission to win it all.
Yardbarker
Darryl Sutter thought Vegas coach’s challenge should’ve been faster
The Calgary Flames defeated the Vegas Golden Knights on Tuesday night at the Saddledome, rallying back after a 2-0 first period deficit. The Flames’ rally was delayed somewhat by a disallowed goal 4:39 into the second period. Following the game, Flames head coach Darryl Sutter conceded that he didn’t...
The Hockey Writers
Red Wings’ Chiarot Is Not the Best Defense Partner for Seider
Moritz Seider is a phenom of a defensive specimen. He’s built like a tank, hits like a freight train, and made his presence felt in his Calder Trophy-winning season as the NHL’s Rookie of the Year. But the one question on everyone’s mind is: can he get even better?
NHL
Flyers claim forward Lukas Sedlak on waivers from Colorado
The Philadelphia Flyers announced the club has claimed forward Lukas Sedlak on waivers from the Colorado Avalanche. The Philadelphia Flyers announced the club has claimed forward Lukas Sedlak on waivers from the Colorado Avalanche, according to President of Hockey Operations & General Manager, Chuck Fletcher. The Flyers also announced the club has loaned forward Olle Lycksell to Lehigh Valley of the American Hockey League (AHL).
