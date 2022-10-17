ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alaska State

Comments / 0

Related
KSLTV

Utah Senate president removes Sen. Davis from assignments, asks for resignation

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah Senate President Stuart Adams said Wednesday he removed longtime Democratic Sen. Gene Davis from his committee assignments after investigating allegations of impropriety made by a former intern. “I have removed Sen. Davis from all president-appointed committee assignments and urged him to resign from the...
UTAH STATE
The Independent

Ben Stevens, former Alaska Senate president, dies at age 63

Ben Stevens, a former Alaska Senate president and a son of the late U.S. Sen. Ted Stevens, has died. He was 63.Erec Isaacson, president of ConocoPhillips Alaska, where Stevens worked as vice president of external affairs and transportation, released a statement Friday saying the company was “deeply saddened by the sudden passing of our friend and colleague, Ben Stevens.” “Ben was a valued leader at ConocoPhillips Alaska and leaves a significant legacy in the state of Alaska. Ben will be deeply missed not only by his family and colleagues but in the broader Alaska community,” Isaacson said.Stevens died Thursday...
ALASKA STATE
Daily Mail

I will shut down the government to force Biden to reverse course and address the chaos at the border, Arizona's Republican Senate candidate Blake Masters says

Trump-backed Blake Masters said Republicans need to be willing to 'play hardball' when it comes to immigration and warned that if elected to the Senate he is prepared to force a government shutdown if President Joe Biden does not address the southern border crisis. The 36-year-old Republican Arizona candidate told...
ARIZONA STATE
The Hill

Five things Republicans would do in a House majority

MONONGAHELA, Pa. — The sprint to Election Day is fully underway, but House Republicans are looking past November and eyeing what they’ll do in the likely event of winning a majority in the upper chamber. They’ve hinted at parts of their agenda for months, but this week Minority...
thecentersquare.com

Gabbard to stump for New Hampshire GOP Senate candidate

(The Center Square) – Fresh off her pledge to leave the Democratic Party, former congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard is planning a trip to New Hampshire to stump for Republican U.S. Senate candidate Don Bolduc. Bolduc said Thursday that Gabbard, a 2020 Democratic presidential candidate, will be visiting the Granite State...
WASHINGTON STATE
Washington Examiner

Sen. Lee honorably opposed Trump's challenge and deserves reelection

Sometimes a column draws enough furious response that it requires a follow-up. Such was the case with my piece last week opining that Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) should endorse his colleague Sen. Mike Lee (R-UT) for reelection. Most critics missed the specificity of the opinion. And many questioned why I,...
GEORGIA STATE
ABC 15 News

Rep. Ruben Gallego introduces bill to protect water resources through excise tax

PHOENIX — Arizona Representative Ruben Gallego has introduced a bill to crack down on water resources. The Domestic Water Protection Act of 2022, originally co-sponsored by Rep. Raul Grijalva, “would impose an excise tax on the sale and export of water-intensive crops grown by foreign companies or foreign governments in areas experiencing prolonged drought.”
ARIZONA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy