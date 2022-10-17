ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greensboro, NC

uncg.edu

Homecoming ignites the Spartan spirit

Enthusiasm and a renewed sense of family marked UNC Greensboro’s 2022 Homecoming, bringing together current students and alumni who had waited patiently for this weekend. Alumni took part in the festivities on campus for the first time since the implementation of COVID-19 pandemic restrictions. The Classes of 1971 and ’72 held their 50th anniversary reunions.
GREENSBORO, NC
uncg.edu

Campus Nature Challenge: Get to know the flora and fauna around campus

The UNCG Office of Sustainability invites employees and students to participate in UNCG’s third annual Campus Nature Challenge, a citizen science project to increase biodiversity awareness by photographing, recording audio, and cataloging the plants, animals (including insects), and fungi on campus using the iNaturalist app. From October 24-31, participants...
GREENSBORO, NC
uncg.edu

6 Tips for transfer students

UNC Greensboro is proud to celebrate our transfer students this week as a part of National Transfer Student Week from October 17-21. Transfer students make up around half of UNCG’s graduating class each year, and more than 1,700 new transfer students are admitted every fall. We could not be UNCG without our transfer students.

